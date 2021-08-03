GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 72 055 M 85 543 M 85 543 M Net income 2021 2 735 M 3 247 M 3 247 M Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 597 M 4 597 M P/E ratio 2021 9,67x Yield 2021 6,24% Capitalization 26 535 M 31 536 M 31 502 M EV / Sales 2021 0,42x EV / Sales 2022 0,41x Nbr of Employees 72 644 Free-Float 85,4% Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 16,85 € Average target price 18,60 € Spread / Average Target 10,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 18.16% 31 536 AXA 16.88% 61 943 METLIFE, INC. 22.90% 50 511 PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.22% 49 090 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 28.35% 39 510 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 6.49% 37 564