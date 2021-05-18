Log in
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/18 11:24:28 am
17.698 EUR   +0.30%
07:42aGenerali profits beat forecasts led by asset management, non-life
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GENERALI SPA : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating

05/18/2021 | 11:17am EDT
DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 71 271 M 87 149 M 87 149 M
Net income 2021 2 598 M 3 177 M 3 177 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 735 M 4 735 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 5,92%
Capitalization 27 787 M 33 763 M 33 977 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 72 644
Free-Float 85,4%
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 17,55 €
Last Close Price 17,65 €
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.23.74%33 763
AXA16.93%66 153
METLIFE, INC.40.36%57 515
PRUDENTIAL PLC11.02%54 948
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.38.29%42 536
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION13.38%41 303