GENERALI SPA : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
News
Summary
G
IT0000062072
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
(G)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/18 11:24:28 am
17.698
EUR
+0.30%
11:17a
GENERALI SPA
: DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
07:42a
Generali profits beat forecasts led by asset management, non-life
RE
07:42a
Generali profits beat forecasts led by asset management, non-life
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
GENERALI SPA : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
05/18/2021 | 11:17am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
11:17a
GENERALI SPA
: DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
07:42a
Generali profits beat forecasts led by asset management, non-life
RE
07:42a
Generali profits beat forecasts led by asset management, non-life
RE
07:09a
GENERALI SPA
: UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:00a
GENERALI SPA
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:59a
GENERALI SPA
: Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
03:15a
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A
: Financial Information as of 31 March 2021 &ndash..
PU
02:59a
Italy's Berlusconi family sells Mediobanca stake
RE
02:17a
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A
: Generali's Profit Soars in Q1 on Higher Operatin..
MT
02:00a
Generali Beat Expectations in 1Q
DJ
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
71 271 M
87 149 M
87 149 M
Net income 2021
2 598 M
3 177 M
3 177 M
Net Debt 2021
3 872 M
4 735 M
4 735 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,6x
Yield 2021
5,92%
Capitalization
27 787 M
33 763 M
33 977 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,44x
EV / Sales 2022
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
72 644
Free-Float
85,4%
More Financials
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
17,55 €
Last Close Price
17,65 €
Spread / Highest target
13,3%
Spread / Average Target
-0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target
-20,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Philippe Donnet
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean
Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola
Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo
Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso
Group Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
23.74%
33 763
AXA
16.93%
66 153
METLIFE, INC.
40.36%
57 515
PRUDENTIAL PLC
11.02%
54 948
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
38.29%
42 536
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
13.38%
41 303
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave