  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/14 10:23:06 am
18.518 EUR   +0.18%
10:13aGenerali CEO to fight shareholder pressure with new plan
RE
12/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, JP Morgan, Pfizer, Novavax, Ford...
12/13GENERALI SPA : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Generali CEO to fight shareholder pressure with new plan

12/14/2021 | 10:13am EST
* CEO caught in boardroom fight among top three investors

* Two Italian billionaires back alternative CEO candidate

* Top investor Mediobanca, Generali board back Donnet

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Philippe Donnet, chief executive of Italy's largest insurer Generali, will on Wednesday outline a new company strategy to try to fend off a leadership challenge brought by two billionaire investors.

Construction magnate Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of eyewear giant Luxottica, have opposed the reappointment of Donnet, 61, whose mandate ends in April.

Donnet is set to meet his previous plan's targets, but is caught in a clash between the two tycoons, respectively Generali's no. 2 and no.3 shareholders, and Mediobanca , the biggest Generali investor with a 13% stake.

A good market reception on Wednesday for Donnet's strategy would make it harder for Caltagirone, 78, and Del Vecchio, 86, to unseat the French manager who has led Generali since 2016.

The pair are set to propose their own CEO candidate early next year ahead of a general meeting in April to appoint a new board.

"It looks like we're headed for a proxy fight at the April meeting," said Massimo Belcredi, a finance professor at Milan's Cattolica University and head of its FIN-GOV corporate governance research centre.

"The list supported by the board is set to clash with the list backed by two shareholders with a storied past as entrepreneurs who are still firmly at the helm of the companies they founded."

Belcredi said Generali was one of only a dozen Italian companies that had embraced what is standard practice abroad, whereby directors pick their replacements for shareholders to vote on. In Italy leading shareholders normally submit board lists.

"The Generali case makes it clear that shareholders want to have a say," he said.

SNUB

Caltagirone began his offensive in April when he snubbed a meeting to approve Generali's results. In September, he struck a consultation pact with Del Vecchio over a combined 15.6% Generali stake including also smaller investor CRT.

To reduce their influence, Mediobanca borrowed shares to reach a 17% voting stake.

Caltagirone and Del Vecchio have criticised Generali for failing to expand boldly through acquisitions, which they blame on Mediobanca.

In response, Generali pointed to returns exceeding that of its peers under Donnet. Refinitiv data put Generali's total shareholder return at 118% since late 2016, compared with 69% for Allianz and 48% for AXA.

Piling pressure on Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel, Caltagirone has built a 3% stake in the Milanese bank, while Del Vecchio became its biggest shareholder since 2019 with nearly 20%.

The new plan will target further "disciplined acquisitions" in Asia and Europe, a person close to the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Asia is a high-growth market but also Europe has significant potential in segments like health and non-motor property and casualty, including cyber risks, the person said.

The plan will also bet on asset management, possibly through acquisitions, and digital investments.

Under the 2019-2021 plan, Donnet has spent three quarters of a 4 billion euro ($4.52 billion) M&A warchest. The largest deal was a 1 billion euro purchase of domestic rival Cattolica .

Generali last month entered talks with Credit Agricole to buy health insurance unit La Medicale. It is also pursuing a bigger stake in two Indian insurance businesses, sources have said. ($1 = 0.8852 euros)

(Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.20% 202.1 Delayed Quote.0.55%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 0.22% 18.525 Delayed Quote.29.63%
AXA 1.05% 25.585 Real-time Quote.29.77%
CALTAGIRONE SPA -0.73% 4.07 Delayed Quote.36.21%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 1.68% 12.326 Real-time Quote.17.44%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. 1.08% 10.025 Delayed Quote.31.54%
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA 1.18% 5.575 Delayed Quote.20.15%
Financials
Sales 2021 73 323 M 82 966 M 82 966 M
Net income 2021 2 809 M 3 178 M 3 178 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 381 M 4 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 29 109 M 32 873 M 32 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,49 €
Average target price 19,17 €
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.29.63%32 873
AXA29.77%68 712
METLIFE, INC.27.52%50 360
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.42%46 061
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.34.60%39 720
AFLAC INCORPORATED28.22%37 720