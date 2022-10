--Assicurazioni Generali SpA is considering the acquisition of U.S. asset manager BrightSphere Investment Group, Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore reports.

--It comes as Generali considers alternatives to the possible takeover of Guggenheim Partners LLC, the newspaper says.

--Generali declined to comment when approached by Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3rAjeQ3

