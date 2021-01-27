Log in
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Generali Overhauls Senior Management Structure

01/27/2021 | 01:04pm EST
By Joshua Kirby

Assicurazioni Generali SpA said Wednesday that it is introducing a new organizational structure, including creating several new senior roles.

The new structure will help streamline management and deliver current strategy, the Italian insurer said.

Under the new structure, Sandro Panizza will take up the new role of group chief insurance & investment officer. Carlo Trabattoni is promoted to chief executive of asset & wealth management, a new business unit. Giancarlo Fancel will become group chief risk officer. These appointments will all become effective March 1.

Bruno Scaroni will also take up a newly-created position, that of chief transformation officer, effective Feb. 1. Several other senior positions will now report directly to the group CEO or chief financial officer, also as of Feb. 1, Generali said.

The current general manager role will as a result cease to exist, with incumbent Frederic de Courtois leaving Generali on Feb. 1. Current CEO of asset & wealth management and Chief Information Officer Timothy Ryan will leave on March 1, the company said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1303ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -1.13% 14.38 Delayed Quote.2.00%
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A. -2.89% 25.54 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
COURTOIS S.A. 0.00% 108 Real-time Quote.1.89%
