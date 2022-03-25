Generali chairman candidate says rival plan targets double-digit EPS growth - FT

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - A rival plan for Generali will target a double-digit growth of earnings per share thanks to heavy cost cutting, Claudio Costamagna, chairman candidate of Italy's top insurer was quoted as saying on Friday.

In an interview with the Financial Times Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker and former chairman of Italian state ledner CDP, also said the plan would target "substantial" savings and foresee "fewer deals but larger". (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)