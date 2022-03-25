Generali chairman candidate says rival plan targets double-digit EPS growth - FT

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - A rival plan for Generali
will target a double-digit growth of earnings per
share thanks to heavy cost cutting, Claudio Costamagna, chairman
candidate of Italy's top insurer was quoted as saying on Friday.
In an interview with the Financial Times Costamagna, a
former Goldman Sachs banker and former chairman of Italian state
ledner CDP, also said the plan would target "substantial"
savings and foresee "fewer deals but larger".
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)