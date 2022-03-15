Generali investor proposes naming insurer's Austria chief as CEO

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Generali's second
largest shareholder, construction tycoon Francesco Gaetano
Caltagirone, on Tuesday put forward his own candidates to lead
Italy's largest insurer, in a bid to challenge the reappointment
of current boss Philippe Donnet.
Caltagirone said in a statement he was proposing Luciano
Cirina, Generali's current head of Austria and central and
eastern Europe, for the position of chief executive.
He also proposed Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs
banker and former chairman of state lender CDP, to chair
Generali's board.
