  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/15 02:05:48 pm
17.87 EUR   +1.28%
01:50pGenerali investor proposes naming insurer's Austria chief as CEO
RE
01:17pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Foxconn, Intel, Volkswagen, Amazon, Dufry...
10:19aGenerali To Go Through With Indian JV Stake Acquisition
MT
Summary 
Summary

Generali investor proposes naming insurer's Austria chief as CEO

03/15/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Generali's second largest shareholder, construction tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, on Tuesday put forward his own candidates to lead Italy's largest insurer, in a bid to challenge the reappointment of current boss Philippe Donnet.

Caltagirone said in a statement he was proposing Luciano Cirina, Generali's current head of Austria and central and eastern Europe, for the position of chief executive.

He also proposed Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker and former chairman of state lender CDP, to chair Generali's board. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.50% 17.91 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
CALTAGIRONE SPA 2.56% 4 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.27 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
Financials
Sales 2021 72 762 M 79 924 M 79 924 M
Net income 2021 2 851 M 3 132 M 3 132 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Yield 2021 6,03%
Capitalization 27 787 M 30 424 M 30 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 81,4%
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,65 €
Average target price 19,82 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-5.29%30 521
AXA-5.00%64 362
METLIFE, INC.3.52%53 374
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.0.94%41 082
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.20%39 538
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.31%38 529