Generali – PTO Cattolica: filing with Consob of the offer document

VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. ON ALL OF THE SHARES OF SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S.P.A.

Communication in accordance with Article 37-ter, paragraph 3, of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the 'Issuers' Regulation') concerning the voluntary public tender offer on all ordinary shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. (the 'Issuer') launched by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (the 'Bidder')

Trieste, June 18, 2021 - The Bidder communicates that today it has filed with Consob - pursuant to article 102, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the 'CFA') and article 37-ter of the Issuers' Regulation - the offer document (the 'Offer Document') concerning the voluntary public tender offer (the 'Offer'), in accordance with articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, paragraph 1, of CFA, on all ordinary shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. (the 'Shares'), listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

Furthermore, the Bidder communicates that it has filed (x) with the competent Authorities the applications for the obtainment of the authorizations required by the applicable law in relation to the Offer pursuant to article 102, paragraph 4, of the CFA and article 37-ter, paragraph 1, letter b), of the Issuers' Regulation, as well as (y) the communications and notifications with the competent antitrust Authorities.

The Offer Document will be published once approved by Consob, by the end of the review period in accordance with article 102, paragraph 4, of the CFA.

For anything not expressly indicated, pending the publication of the Offer Document, reference is made to the communication made on May 31, 2021, in accordance with article 102, paragraph 1, of the CFA, published on the Bidder's website www.generali.com, which contains the legal assumptions and essential elements of the Offer.

