Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:45 2022-06-22 pm EDT
15.52 EUR   -1.05%
01:55pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A.
PU
01:55pGENERALI : new organization to underpin success of Lifetime Partner 24 Driving Growth plan
PU
06/21PHILIPPE DONNET : EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Extend Rebound But Worries Remain
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Generali: new organization to underpin success of Lifetime Partner 24 Driving Growth plan

06/22/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan - The Board of Directors of Assicurazioni Generali, at a meeting today chaired by Andrea Sironi, has approved the new Group organizational structure, as proposed by the Group CEO, Philippe Donnet.

This new organizational structure is designed to fully support the priorities of the strategic plan Lifetime Partner 24 Driving Growth. Its main objectives are to:

  • reinforce the role of steering and coordination of the Group Head Office towards all the Business Units;
  • enhance the levers aimed at achieving the operational efficiency targets of the plan and accelerate the digital transformation of the Group;
  • further embed sustainability into the core business, through the implementation of the Group's ESG strategy in investments and products and enriching the culture of sustainability within the Group;
  • redefine the organizational and geographical oversight of markets and multi-country lines of business to facilitate coordination and operating synergies.

The organizational structure builds on the strength of the Group's pool of talent: the new composition of the Group Management Committee (GMC) will work to ensure the success of the Lifetime Partner 24 Driving Growth plan.

The following organizational changes will be effective as of September 1st, 2022:

  • Marco Sesana, current Country Manager Italy and Global Business Lines, is appointed General Manager in the Group Head Office, overseeing the following functions: Group Chief Transformation Officer, Group Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, Group Chief Investment Officer, Group Life & Health Insurance, Group P&C, Claims and Reinsurance and Group Sustainability and Social Responsibility.
  • Giancarlo Fancel, currently Group Chief Risk Officer, is appointed Country Manager Italy. Carlo Ferraresi, currently CEO of Cattolica Assicurazioni, is appointed Group Chief Risk Officer, and joins the GMC.
  • A new Business Unit is created, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Giovanni Liverani, current Country Manager Germany and Austria & CEE Officer ad interim, is appointed as CEO Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Stefan Lehmann, currently Chief Business Officer Exclusive Sales at Generali Deutschland, is appointed Country Manager Germany, reporting to the CEO of the new Business Unit, and joins the GMC.
  • Jaime Anchústegui is confirmed CEO International. The Business Unit International extends its perimeter to the Eastern European countries and its overall organization will be articulated at a later time.
  • All the Global Business Lines - Generali Corporate and Commercial, Generali Employee Benefits and Arte Generali - are aggregated into the new Business Unit France, Europ Assistance and Global Business Lines, headed by Jean-Laurent Granier.

As of today, Simone Bemporad, Group Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer, also named as Group Spokesperson, and Antonio Cangeri, Group General Counsel, join the GMC.

Attached is the new Generali Group organization chart, including the GMC composition effective as of September 1st, 2022.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 17:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
01:55pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S...
PU
01:55pGENERALI : new organization to underpin success of Lifetime Partner 24 Driving Growth plan
PU
06/21PHILIPPE DONNET : EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Extend Rebound But Worries Remain
DJ
06/20Wendel Sells Paris HQ Building to Generali Unit
MT
06/20ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S...
PU
06/17ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S...
PU
06/17GENERALI SPA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/15ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S...
PU
06/15GENERALI'S JEAN-LAURENT GRANIER : SMEs are essential for a sustainable Europe
PU
06/15Squaremouth Announces Top Travel Insurance Providers of May 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82 868 M 87 793 M 87 793 M
Net income 2022 2 853 M 3 023 M 3 023 M
Net Debt 2022 38 882 M 41 193 M 41 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 7,17%
Capitalization 24 785 M 26 258 M 26 258 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 74 621
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,69 €
Average target price 20,15 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-15.81%26 161
AXA-13.56%56 334
METLIFE, INC.0.06%50 850
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-13.25%35 213
AFLAC INCORPORATED-7.21%34 901
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-8.88%32 848