Generali: new organization to underpin success of Lifetime Partner 24 Driving Growth plan

Milan - The Board of Directors of Assicurazioni Generali, at a meeting today chaired by Andrea Sironi, has approved the new Group organizational structure, as proposed by the Group CEO, Philippe Donnet.



This new organizational structure is designed to fully support the priorities of the strategic plan Lifetime Partner 24 Driving Growth. Its main objectives are to:

reinforce the role of steering and coordination of the Group Head Office towards all the Business Units;

enhance the levers aimed at achieving the operational efficiency targets of the plan and accelerate the digital transformation of the Group;

further embed sustainability into the core business, through the implementation of the Group's ESG strategy in investments and products and enriching the culture of sustainability within the Group;

redefine the organizational and geographical oversight of markets and multi-country lines of business to facilitate coordination and operating synergies.

The organizational structure builds on the strength of the Group's pool of talent: the new composition of the Group Management Committee (GMC) will work to ensure the success of the Lifetime Partner 24 Driving Growth plan.



The following organizational changes will be effective as of September 1st, 2022:

Marco Sesana, current Country Manager Italy and Global Business Lines, is appointed General Manager in the Group Head Office, overseeing the following functions: Group Chief Transformation Officer, Group Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, Group Chief Investment Officer, Group Life & Health Insurance, Group P&C, Claims and Reinsurance and Group Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

Giancarlo Fancel, currently Group Chief Risk Officer, is appointed Country Manager Italy. Carlo Ferraresi, currently CEO of Cattolica Assicurazioni, is appointed Group Chief Risk Officer, and joins the GMC.

A new Business Unit is created, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Giovanni Liverani, current Country Manager Germany and Austria & CEE Officer ad interim, is appointed as CEO Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Stefan Lehmann, currently Chief Business Officer Exclusive Sales at Generali Deutschland, is appointed Country Manager Germany, reporting to the CEO of the new Business Unit, and joins the GMC.

Jaime Anchústegui is confirmed CEO International. The Business Unit International extends its perimeter to the Eastern European countries and its overall organization will be articulated at a later time.

All the Global Business Lines - Generali Corporate and Commercial, Generali Employee Benefits and Arte Generali - are aggregated into the new Business Unit France, Europ Assistance and Global Business Lines, headed by Jean-Laurent Granier.

As of today, Simone Bemporad, Group Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer, also named as Group Spokesperson, and Antonio Cangeri, Group General Counsel, join the GMC.



Attached is the new Generali Group organization chart, including the GMC composition effective as of September 1st, 2022.