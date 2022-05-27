Log in
Generali's No.2 investor Caltagirone resigns from board

05/27/2022
MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - The second biggest investor in Generali, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, has stepped down from the board, the group said on Friday, signaling that a protracted boardroom clash at Italy's leading insurer is not over.

Caltagirone's bid to replace Generali Chief Executive Philippe Donnet with his own CEO candidate was defeated in a shareholder vote last month. Caltagirone secured three seats on the new board at the shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)


