Generali's No.2 investor Caltagirone resigns from board

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - The second biggest investor in
Generali, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, has stepped
down from the board, the group said on Friday, signaling that a
protracted boardroom clash at Italy's leading insurer is not
over.
Caltagirone's bid to replace Generali Chief Executive
Philippe Donnet with his own CEO candidate was defeated in a
shareholder vote last month. Caltagirone secured three seats on
the new board at the shareholder meeting.
