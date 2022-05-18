Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 01:09:32 pm EDT
17.92 EUR   -0.98%
Mediobanca's stake in Generali drops back to just under 13% after AGM win
RE
05/16Squaremouth Announces Top Travel Insurance Providers of April 2022
AQ
CORRECTION : Banca Generali Posts Q1 Earnings Slump, Confirms FY Outlook
MT
Mediobanca's stake in Generali drops back to just under 13% after AGM win

05/18/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel presents a new business plan

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediobanca's stake in Generali is down to just under 13% after the investment bank returned shares it had borrowed to have a greater say at a shareholder meeting of the insurer last month, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

The bank had borrowed shares in Italy's biggest insurer to reach a 17.2% voting stake at the annual general meeting (AGM) where Mediobanca-backed CEO Philippe Donnet was elected for a third term, surviving a challenge from rebel domestic investors who were calling for a change at Generali.

The vote followed months of bitter infighting at the heart of Europe's third-largest insurer with investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, backed by his fellow billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, pushing to appoint new top executives to pursue their own plan for faster growth and more acquisitions.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.55% 18 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
CALTAGIRONE SPA 1.00% 4.04 Delayed Quote.1.27%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -1.83% 190.1 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -2.42% 9.672 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 79 661 M 83 907 M 83 907 M
Net income 2022 2 853 M 3 005 M 3 005 M
Net Debt 2022 38 838 M 40 908 M 40 908 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,95x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 28 601 M 30 125 M 30 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 74 621
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,10 €
Average target price 20,05 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-2.84%30 125
AXA-9.93%59 369
METLIFE, INC.4.00%52 850
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-3.95%38 985
AFLAC INCORPORATED-1.97%36 872
PRUDENTIAL PLC-20.24%34 698