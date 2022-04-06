Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rebel Generali investor ready for legal action in case of narrow AGM board defeat

04/06/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds an umbrella as she arrives at the Italian insurance company Generali shareholders meeting in Trieste

(Adds comments, background)

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - A rebel investor in Generali could mount a legal challenge if his bid to appoint new top executives at Italy's largest insurer loses by a narrow margin in a shareholder vote this month, the candidate to the chairman role said.

In an interview with Reuters, former Goldman Sachs banker Claudio Costamagna said Generali investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone could challenge in court a victory by the opposite side at the April 29 AGM called to elect a new Generali board if the margin is less than 6%.

He also said the Caltagirone camp was "hopeful" of securing the vote of Italy's Benetton family which owns around 4% of Generali and is yet to take sides in the feud pitting the construction magnate against Generali's board and its main investor Mediobanca.

The holding company of the Benetton family was not immediately available for comment.

The tussle for control of the Italian giant - which also ranks as Europe's third largest insurer - has called into question the reappointment of CEO Philippe Donnet, who was put forward by Generali's board for a third mandate.

With a stake of more than 9%, Caltagirone is the second-biggest investor in Generali, behind Mediobanca which owns just under 13%.

To counter Caltagirone's weight and that of fellow Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, who is Generali's No.3 investor with a stake of around 8%, Mediobanca has borrowed shares in Generali to give it a 17.2% voting stake at the AGM.

Mediobanca can also count on the vote of Italy's De Agostini group, which plans to sell its 1.4% stake in Generali only after the AGM and has expressed appreciation for Donnet.

Costamagna said Caltagirone would challenge a victory that reflected merely Mediobanca's borrowed shares and the De Agostini stake.

"They have about 4.5% borrowed and ... the De Agostini stake is already sold ... which means the day after the AGM they have 6% less," Costamagna said.

"If they win by a margin of less than 6%, they're not going to be legitimate anymore," he added.

The International Securities Lending Association (ISLA) advises against using borrowed shares to vote at shareholder meetings.

In 2018, ISLA said that it "has never condoned the practice of borrowing securities for the sole purpose of voting."

A source close to the matter told Reuters that ISLA had already written to Mediobanca regarding the use of borrowed shares.

Caltagirone and Generali declined to comment while Mediobanca was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Pamela Barbaglia in London and Valentina Za in Milan; editing by Stephen Jewkes, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
03:44pRebel Generali investor ready for legal action in case of narrow AGM board defeat
RE
02:13pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Stateme..
PU
02:13pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Management Report and Parent Company Financial Statements P..
PU
11:52aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali launches the “Un Albero per Azionista”..
PU
12:27aItalian Watchdog Finds No Disclosure Rule Breaches By Generali Investors
MT
04/05Italian watchdog will not start probe into Generali's rebel investors
RE
04/05GENERALI SPA : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/01ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Publication of the documentation about the solicitation of ..
PU
03/31EU weighs driver data rules, pitting insurers against auto giants
RE
03/31Currencies muted, Russian stocks mark worst quarter in 13 years
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 80 421 M 87 720 M 87 720 M
Net income 2022 2 864 M 3 124 M 3 124 M
Net Debt 2022 38 838 M 42 363 M 42 363 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 31 461 M 34 316 M 34 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 74 621
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 20,21 €
Average target price 20,28 €
Spread / Average Target 0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.8.48%34 776
AXA-1.62%67 275
METLIFE, INC.12.03%57 764
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.7.95%43 936
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.32%41 728
AFLAC INCORPORATED9.21%41 410