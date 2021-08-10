Assisted 4 Living : Inc. Acquires Trillium Healthcare Group's Assets

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted for Living Inc. (OTC: ASSF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trillium Healthcare Group's assets. Trillium Healthcare is a post-acute healthcare company which has offered operational insight into the skilled nursing and senior living communities for over 10 years.

A Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) is a state licensed and regulated in-patient rehabilitation and medical treatment center staffed with trained medical professionals. SNFs provide the medically necessary services of licensed nurses along with physical, occupational and speech therapy. Trillium currently leases and operates 26 facilities in four states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and Nebraska with 1,685 total licensed beds (1,546 skilled nursing, 139 assisted living) and 36 independent living apartments. Trillium 2020 revenues were approximately $100 million.

"The Trillium acquisition includes their back office, which is a group of very well qualified and highly skilled employees with a commitment to quality and support to the facilities. We will integrate the Trillium back office with the current team at Assisted 4 Living, Inc. and the combination will provide a highly efficient and extremely solid foundation and platform to support all our subsidiaries and facilities. This was a key acquisition for us in our growth plans and we are thrilled to be able to acquire an organization like Trillium," – Louis Collier, CEO of Assisted 4 Living, Inc.

About Assisted for Living

Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC: "ASSF") is diversified healthcare company providing post-acute care for Pediatrics and Seniors through three separate and distinct operating divisions. Wholly owned subsidiary, Trillium Healthcare - OPS, LLC provides medically necessary services of licensed nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and speech pathologists within the Skilled Nursing arena. Wholly owned subsidiary, Banyan Pediatric Centers, Inc. is a PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care), providing nurse-staffed pediatric day care center for medically complex children age birth to 21 years. Real Living Property Holdings, LLC is the real estate holding company into which all real estate will be housed. It does not currently consist of any other operations. Assisted 4 Living's growth plan is primarily through an acquisition strategy for the Seniors and a build-out plan for the Pediatric division. Additionally, the company will optimize the operations and internalize services such as Therapy, Medical Management and Pharmacy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. We can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as otherwise required by law, we have no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

