Assisted 4 Living : Inc. Opens Another Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Center

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC: ASSF) announced today the opening of a new Banyan Pediatric Care Center in New Port Richey Florida. Banyan is a leading provider of Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) providing skilled nursing for medically fragile and medically complex children in a childcare setting. This marks the second new center for Banyan in 2021, after opening a Sarasota, FL location in May.

Banyan Pediatric Care Centers, Inc. ("PPEC" Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care): PPEC's are non-residential centers that serve medically fragile children 0 – 21 years of age who require short, long-term, or intermittent care due to a variety of complex medical needs. Children receive skilled nursing as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapies tailored to their individual needs for up to 12 hours a day. Banyan's dedicated team of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, EMTs and caregivers work with hospitals, specialty care clinics, and the children's primary care physician to develop a consistent, multidisciplinary plan of treatment. This ensures that every child receives the care they need while reaching his or her maximum potential. Additionally, Banyan's services provide critical support for families who struggle with the unique and complex medical needs of their children. Parents and caregivers are given the freedom to pursue their careers and tackle day-to-day responsibilities with the knowledge their children are socializing with friends and receiving the care they need. Banyan currently has 3 centers on Florida's Gulf Coast, located in New Port Richey, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg. Banyan closely monitors underserved communities and the fragmented PPEC space for opportunities to expand through both de novo buildouts and acquisitions.

"Spending time in one of the Banyan Centers will change you forever. The determination of the kids matched by the empathy and skill of our staff is phenomenal. Banyan provides the most comprehensive approach as a PPEC and promotes a true opportunity for these kids and their families to progress in a variety of ways. We are thrilled to have opened two new facilities in the past 60 days and look forward to continued growth with new facilities planned for multiple locations and states." Louis Collier, CEO of A4L

About Assisted 4 Living, Inc.

Assisted 4 Living, Inc. diversified healthcare company providing post-acute care for Pediatrics and Seniors through three separate and distinct operating divisions. Wholly owned subsidiary, Trillium Healthcare - OPS, LLC. Trillium's 26 facilities provide medically necessary services of licensed nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and speech pathologists within the Skilled Nursing arena. Wholly owned subsidiary, Banyan Pediatric Centers, Inc. is a PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care), providing nurse-staffed pediatric day care center for medically complex children age birth to 21 years. Real Living Property Holdings, LLC is the real estate holding company into which all real estate will be housed. It does not currently consist of any other operations. Assisted 4 Living's growth plan is primarily through an acquisition strategy for the Seniors and a build-out plan for the Pediatric division. Additionally, the company will optimize the operations and internalize services such as Therapy, Medical Management and Pharmacy.

