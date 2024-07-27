Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 2,555.17 million compared to INR 1,564.32 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,568.64 million compared to INR 1,585.11 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 176.93 million compared to INR 123.48 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.79 compared to INR 6.83 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.67 compared to INR 6.83 a year ago.