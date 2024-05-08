Green Bay, Wis. - May 8, 2024 - Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced the expansion of its product and marketing leadership team with the addition of Chun Schiros as senior vice president, chief analytics officer. Schiros will focus on enhancing the bank's ability to access and use data effectively and efficiently to attract, deepen and retain customer relationships across all lines of business, including consumer, small business, corporate banking and private wealth.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Chun to the Associated Bank team with her extensive expertise in data and analytics in the banking industry at this pivotal time," said Bryan Carson, executive vice president and chief product and marketing officer. "As a people-led bank, Chun's proven track record leading data-driven strategies, fueled by predictive models, machine learning and artificial intelligence, will elevate our product and marketing capabilities and in turn drive a more personalized banking experience for our current and future customers."

The addition of Schiros is driven in part by the company's multi-year strategic plan to bolster talent and technology in key business units to integrate customer feedback and insights to deliver targeted product and service enhancements that improve the customers' banking experience and deepen their relationships.

Schiros joins the company from Regions Bank, where she served as head of enterprise data science and successfully led end-to-end development and delivery of predictive models, advanced data analytics, automated insights and reporting, AI and machine learning products. Schiros has been recognized as a leader and innovator in data and analytics by American Banker Magazine and Corinium Global Intelligence for her drive for advanced modeling, automation using AI, and improved bottom-line performance.

She holds a doctorate and master's degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree in probability and statistics from Auburn University.

Schiros will be located in Milwaukee.

