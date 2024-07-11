CHICAGO - July 10, 2024 - Associated Bank recently announced completion of a $25,404,000 loan to Bridge Industrial for construction of two speculative Class A industrial warehouse/distribution facilities. The new Bridge Point I-55 Commerce Center, totaling 292,054 square feet, will be built on a 22.6 acre previously vacant parcel at North Independence Boulevard and Enterprise Drive in Romeoville, Illinois. Located in southwest suburban Chicago, Romeoville is near the I-355 extension south of the Stevenson Expressway.

The first building will total 120,012 square feet and feature 36-foot clear ceiling heights, 25 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 223 car parking stalls. The second building will have 172,042 square feet with 36-foot clear ceiling heights, 43 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 107 car parking stalls. The site also includes an additional 3.77 acres of land to accommodate 75 additional trailer parking stalls. Both buildings will be rear-loading and have state-of-the-art sprinkler and lighting systems.

Construction is expected to be completed in July 2025. NAI Hiffman Brokers Dan Leahy and Adam Roth will be the leasing brokers.

Bridge Industrial is a vertically integrated real estate operating company and investment manager focused on the development and acquisition of industrial properties in supply-constrained core markets in the United States and United Kingdom. Daniel Barrins, a senior vice president with Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate Division, originated the loan.

Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate division is committed to providing commercial real estate developers/owners/operators with an array of financing solutions, in addition to products and services that meet their unique needs. The division has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.



