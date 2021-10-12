Log in
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
Associated Banc : Bank Auto Finance launches indirect auto lending service in 16 states

10/12/2021 | 10:42am EDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. - October 11, 2021 - Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), a leading Midwest banking franchise, announced an expansion of its consumer loan offerings to include Associated Bank Auto Finance, an indirect auto lending channel available through eligible franchised and select independent automobile dealerships which will offer financing to customers purchasing a new or used vehicle.

Initially, Associated Bank Auto Finance will be available to qualifying automobile dealerships in thirteen states including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. A second phase is planned for early 2022 which will add Associated Bank's three footprint states of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

Associated Bank Auto Finance will be led by Craig Stickney who comes to Associated with decades of experience in the space. Most recently, Stickney headed dealer finance at KeyBank and is bringing the majority of that team to Associated Bank to launch the indirect auto lending channel.

"We are proud to welcome a core group of over 40 highly experienced colleagues and a leadership team with over 100+ years' industry experience and existing dealer relationships who will run the business line," said Tom Faughnan, executive vice president, director of consumer lending, Associated Bank. "Our team of auto financing professionals has extensive local market knowledge to meet dealers' unique needs in a personal, professional and efficient manner." Through our nationwide network, you can experience meaningful benefits and build lasting relationships. Through our nationwide network, you can experience meaningful benefits and build lasting relationships.

Associated Bank Auto Finance will be available 362 days per year including Saturdays, Sundays and most holidays.

For more information, visit https://www.associatedbank.com/autofinance or call 800-236-3294.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $34 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
