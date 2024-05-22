GREEN BAY, Wis., - May 22, 2024 - Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") has been awarded a 2024 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA), the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being and illness prevention for all. The Bell Seal is the only official certification for employers to recognize their efforts to create mentally healthy workplaces based on research-backed standards.

This marks the third consecutive year Associated has gained a Bell Seal, demonstrating the bank's ongoing commitment to employee mental health and well-being, and ambition to be an employer of choice throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

Only one in four employers meet the standards for Bell Seal certification across the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum recognition levels. Associated underwent a comprehensive evaluation process of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs.

"We are honored to receive this important recognition for the third year, reinforcing our dedication and successful strategies to create a psychologically safe and supportive workplace for our employees," said Arthur Valentine, well-being program manager, Associated Bank. "At Associated, beyond flexible work schedules, our Total Well-being Program is thoughtfully developed to build skills and offer support that improves and assists with better health, mentally, physically, professionally and financially."

In 2023, Associated observed an increase in employees use of its free and confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which provides access to counseling, financial coaching and resources, and guides to navigate through major life events. There was also an increase in participation in the bank's well-being platform, which offers a wide variety of activities across four pillars: emotional, physical, financial and work, that employees can join and earn points towards an incentive of their choice. Beyond employee-specific benefits, the bank also requires its leaders to attend a yearly mental health training course.

As a part of an annual employee engagement survey, the bank continued to receive high ratings from employees on its support of well-being.

MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace and introduced in 2019 the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organization that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee well-being. MHA research shows that workers who feel mentally or emotional safe in the workplace report less workplace related stress and impacts on their mental health.

Learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at mhanational.org/bestemployers.

