Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced the addition of three senior relationship managers to its commercial banking teams in Illinois and Wisconsin. Gregory Fleck joins the commercial banking team in Madison as vice president, relationship manager. The Chicago team has appointed Jennifer Kentos as senior vice president, relationship manager, and in Milwaukee, Garrett Newell is joining as senior vice president, relationship manager. In these roles, Newell, Kentos and Fleck will focus on attracting and deepening customer relationships in meaningful ways including loans, deposits, treasury management and other services.

Spanning across a 10-state footprint, Associated Bank's commercial banking services are strategically concentrated in Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee and the Twin Cities. With nationwide expertise in asset-based lending, structured products, power and utilities services, equipment finance, mortgage warehouse lending, equity sponsor finance, and tax line finance, Associated is well-equipped to serve diverse client needs.

As the company continues to advance in the next phase of its people-centric, digitally empowered strategic plan, these new hires will assist the expansion of its commercial middle market team in focus markets such as Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, Twin Cities and St. Louis.

"We are thrilled to welcome Garrett, Jennifer and Greg as relationship managers in three of our largest commercial markets," said Phillip Trier, executive vice president, commercial banking group leader. "Their proven expertise and dedication to fostering valuable client relationships will strengthen our commercial banking offerings and will be a great benefit to the business communities in Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago. We look forward to the contributions they will make as we deepen our impact across our markets served."

Gregory Fleck: Fleck joins the team in Madison from JPMorgan Chase where he spent more than 15 years in commercial and private banking as a commercial banker and vice president of client services, respectively. Fleck earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware.

Jennifer Kentos: A Chicago native, Kentos boasts more than 18 years of commercial banking experience in her hometown as well as in St. Louis. Most recently, she served the greater Chicago area as senior vice president, global treasury specialist and relationship manager working with middle market companies at Citibank after several years at PNC Bank as a relationship manager in their commercial banking group. Kentos holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA in business administration from Saint Louis University.

Garrett Newell: With nine years of banking experience in the Milwaukee market, Newell brings a proven track record of new business development through active portfolio management and prospecting activities. He most recently was vice president of middle market banking at Fifth Third Bank, and previously held roles with PNC as vice president, commercial banking relationship manager, as well as at TCF Bank and U.S. Bank as a commercial banking underwriter. Newell earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Within the Milwaukee community, he supports Revitalize MKE and the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin, as well as participating in local charity events.

To learn more about commercial banking with Associated, visit us online: https://www.associatedbank.com/business.

###

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.