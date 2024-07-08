MILWAUKEE - Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced the addition of Joe Haas as private wealth advisory market leader. In this role, Haas will coordinate local market efforts with wealth directors and colleagues in Milwaukee and Madison to grow, deepen and retain client relationships. He will also lead performance management and support colleague leadership development.

"We are thrilled to have Joe join our Private Wealth team," said Jayne Hladio, Associated Bank executive vice president and president of Associated Bank Private Wealth. "His deep industry expertise and engagement skills will help us further elevate client experience and seamless delivery of our Associated offerings, driving greater value for current and future clients across our portfolio."

With more than 20 years of wealth advisory and sales leadership experience, Haas' market knowledge and business development skills make him an ideal fit to lead this growing business in these important markets.

"Associated Bank and Private Wealth's growth trajectory is strong. I am excited to contribute my experience to help our clients gain clarity, peace of mind and achieve better alignment to their financial and life goals," said Haas. "I look forward to supporting our colleagues to grow professionally, as well as offering our clients and communities tailored banking services, exclusive benefits, wealth planning solutions and much more."

Haas joins Associated Bank Private Wealth from U.S. Bank, where he served as senior vice president, private wealth advisory consultant and Milwaukee team leader. He was responsible for a team of over 40 leaders in Milwaukee, which identified, sourced, structured and generated new business.

Haas holds a bachelor's degree in consumer affairs in business from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and will be based in Milwaukee. He currently serves as chairman of the Midwest Board for the American Heart Association.

###

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.