Associated Banc : Bank and the Milwaukee Brewers announce renaming of the former “ Bank Check Deck” at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE - April 6, 2022 - Associated Bank and the Milwaukee Brewers today announced the renaming and redesign of the former "Associated Bank Check Deck" area at American Family Field.

Starting this season, fans will now be able to cheer on the home team from the newly named "Associated Bank Power Alley," paying homage to its location in American Family Field's deep left center field, just above the Brewers bullpen.

"As part of this 5-month renaming and redesign project, we reviewed and analyzed over 300 names coming from the Associated Bank team and the Brewers. With the help of more than 350 colleagues across the bank, we ultimately selected the 'Associated Bank Power Alley' as the name highlights one of the prime features of our home field. It also emphasizes Associated's commitment to empowering our Wisconsin communities," said Marilka Vélez, senior vice president and senior director of marketing at Associated Bank. "Associated Bank is the 'Bank of our Crew,' and we're so excited to kick off the new Brewer's season with plenty of power!"

At the Power Alley, fans enjoy a two-floor space and memorable views from each of the 42 seats. The all-inclusive experience features a full buffet, two complimentary Molson Coors domestic beers per adult, private bar and flat screen TVs to see a close-up of the action.

The Power Alley is not the only space to get a new look. The redesigned Associated Bank Gate will now include a larger tented entrance open to all fans. Associated Bank cardholders also have the added perk of accessing two express entrance lanes.

Since 2006, Associated Bank has partnered with the Milwaukee Brewers as the official "Bank of our Crew." This partnership features exclusive Brewers product lines for Associated Bank customers, including Brewers Checking and Brewers-branded Visa credit cards. In addition to expedited entrance lanes at the Associated Bank Gate2,3, Associated Bank Brewers cardholders also have:

Year-round 10 percent savings 1 at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field

at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field 2-for-1 Brewers ticket offers for select Brewers home games

Special presale access to non-baseball events hosted at American Family Field

Savings on designated Brewers special events including races and Brewers Baseball Academy

"Brewers fans are the best in Major League Baseball and have unwavering team pride," added Vélez. "As the largest Wisconsin-based bank, we're proud to continue offering our fans the best experience and space to enjoy the game and support the team both at the field and within our communities."

To learn more about booking seats at the all new "Associated Bank Power Alley," visit: https://www.mlb.com/brewers/tickets/group-tickets/all-inclusive-areas.

# # #

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

1. Show your Brewers Debit Mastercard, Brewers Visa Credit Card or Brewers checks when making a purchase. Exclusions may apply, please see a store associate for details. Valid for in-store purchases only.

2. Show your Brewers Debit Mastercard, Brewers Visa Credit Card or Brewers checks when entering the Associated Bank Gate. You must have a valid Brewers game day ticket to enter the stadium. You and your party can enter through the Associated Bank Gate at all Brewers home games.

3. Subject to availability based on fan attendance restrictions and social distancing guidelines implemented by Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers, the City of Milwaukee, and/or the State of Wisconsin.

All trademarks, service marks and trade names referenced in this material are the property of their respective owners.

Associated Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.