  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Associated Banc-Corp
  News
  Summary
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44 2022-10-20 am EDT
21.87 USD   -0.39%
Associated Banc : Bank announces $30M financing for upscale apartment complex in Chaska, Minn.

10/20/2022 | 10:20am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS - October 19, 2022 - Associated Bank announced completion of a $30 million loan for Chase Real Estate to construct 175 upscale apartment units in Chaska, Minnesota. The four-story complex, The Gallery of Chaska, will be located on 5.72 acres at 3200 Clover Ridge Drive in Chaska.

Units will have condo-style finishes with underground parking for 182 vehicles. The project will feature 95 one-bedroom, 40 one-bedroom plus den, and 40 two-bedroom units with southern and western views of existing wetlands. Community amenities will include an expansive courtyard and pool. The project is in proximity to Chaska Community Park, Clover Ridge Elementary School, and a trail system connecting the area to other parts of Chaska, and was planned to complement the City of Chaska's Clover Ridge Master Plan. Completion is scheduled for February 2024.

Chase Real Estate specializes in multi-family development, single-family land development and sales, construction and financing. The company has been involved in Twin Cities real estate for over 30 years and previously was one of the state's largest single-family home builders. As a multi-family developer and investor, they currently have over 2,000 apartment homes completed and under construction.

"We are pleased to partner with Chase Real Estate to deliver construction financing for The Gallery of Chaska, a project that reflects their development expertise by ensuring The Gallery complements the new housing diversity within the Clover Ridge neighborhood," said Randy Stille, senior vice president with Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate division. Stille managed the loan and closing.

Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate division is committed to providing commercial real estate developers/owners/operators with an array of financing solutions, in addition to products and services that meet their unique needs. The division has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

# # #

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $37 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 211 M - -
Net income 2022 337 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 3 241 M 3 241 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 060
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Duration : Period :
Associated Banc-Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,95 $
Average target price 23,25 $
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Harmening President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John B. Williams Chairman
Michael O. Meinolf Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP-2.83%3 241
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%134 604
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.36%65 737
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.92%49 728
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-5.36%48 413
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-15.18%46 419