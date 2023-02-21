Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Associated Banc-Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42:09 2023-02-21 pm EST
23.48 USD   -1.41%
03:13pAssociated Banc : Bank welcomes Robert Bergfeld to the commercial team
PU
03:13pAssociated Banc : Bank announces $8.6M loan for self-storage facility in Spring Hill, Florida
PU
02/16Insider Sell: Associated Banc
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Banc : Bank announces $8.6M loan for self-storage facility in Spring Hill, Florida

02/21/2023 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO - February 16, 2023 - Associated Bank announced the closing of a $8,639,027 bridge loan to an affiliate of Metro Storage LLC for completion of 504 climate-controlled self-storage units (49,806 square feet), and 39 non-climate-controlled units (13,050 square feet), at 3286 Barclay Avenue in Spring Hill, Florida. The project also includes 83-covered and 31-uncovered RV and boat parking spaces. The property was previously vacant land.

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Metro Storage LLC manages over 6.1 million square feet of storage across 88 locations in 12 states and is among the largest private owners/operators/managers of self-storage in the United States.

Edward "Ted' Notz, a senior vice president with Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate Division, handled the loan arrangements and closing.

Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate division is committed to providing commercial real estate developers/owners/operators with an array of financing solutions, in addition to products and services that meet their unique needs. The division has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

# # #

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $39 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
03:13pAssociated Banc : Bank welcomes Robert Bergfeld to the commercial team
PU
03:13pAssociated Banc : Bank announces $8.6M loan for self-storage facility in Spring Hill, Flor..
PU
02/16Insider Sell: Associated Banc
MT
02/14Transcript : Associated Banc-Corp Presents at The Bank of America Securities ..
CI
02/13Associated Banc-corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02/13ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/13Tranche Update on Associated Banc-Corp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 26, 2..
CI
02/10Associated Banc-corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Insider Sell: Associated Banc-Corp
MT
02/07Associated Banc : Bank welcomes Keith Saeger to its commercial banking team in Milwaukee
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 395 M - -
Net income 2023 389 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,17x
Yield 2023 3,60%
Capitalization 3 521 M 3 521 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Duration : Period :
Associated Banc-Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,81 $
Average target price 25,13 $
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Harmening President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John B. Williams Chairman
Terry Lynn Williams Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP3.12%3 521
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%147 905
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%71 184
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.56%51 943
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.56%51 299
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-7.78%42 116