Associated Banc : Bank completes $23.6M refinancing for Dallas townhome community

DALLAS - October 1, 2020 - Associated Bank announced the completion of a $23,600,000 loan to AHC Funds to refinance the original construction loans for The Collection, a six-building, 90-townhome high-end residential rental community located in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of East Dallas.

Construction of the six townhome buildings began in 2017, and all buildings (148,000 total square feet) were completed in early 2020. Each townhome averages 1,642 square feet and features 10-foot ceilings on the main living level in addition to two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car grade-level garage. The six buildings in the project are located at:

• Live Oak: 4901 & 4905 Live Oak Avenue

• Moser North: 2122 & 2202 Moser Avenue

• Moser South: 2215 & 2217 Moser Avenue

• Garrett: 2117 & 2121 Garrett Avenue

• Bennett: 2112, 2118, 2122, & 2202 Bennett Avenue

• Manett: 4908 Manett Street

AHC Funds (AHC) was co-founded in 1993 by Arthur J. Hill, former Chairman of Homart Development Company and Coldwell Banker Real Estate, to provide exceptional investment opportunities for co-investors. Since 2003, AHC has sponsored and managed a series of private equity real estate funds.

Senior Vice President Edward 'Ted' Notz of the Commercial Real Estate division of Associated Bank managed the loan and closing.

Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate division is committed to providing commercial real estate developers/owners/operators with an array of financing solutions, in addition to products and services that meet their unique needs. The division has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

