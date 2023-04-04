Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Associated Banc-Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
17.80 USD   -0.56%
05:48pAssociated Banc : Bank completes loan for manufactured housing community expansion in Rochester, New York
PU
03/31Wisconsin State Journal names Associated Bank a winner of the Madison, Wis. Top Workplaces 2023 Award
AQ
03/28Associated Banc : Bank in Chicago expands commercial banking team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Banc : Bank completes loan for manufactured housing community expansion in Rochester, New York

04/04/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO - April 4, 2023 - Associated Bank announced the closing of a bridge loan to Green Courte Partners for the expansion of Penfield Farms, a manufactured housing community located at 600 Linden Avenue in Rochester, New York.

The project expands the existing 375-home community through the acquisition of two neighboring manufactured housing communities: East Avenue and Forest Lawn. This increases the Penfield Farms community by 341 homes sites, for a total of 716 sites. The combined properties enable Green Courte to not only consolidate operations but also invest in capital improvements that will enhance community infrastructure and amenities.

Through its real estate funds, Chicago-based Green Courte Partners is assembling a portfolio of manufactured housing communities, which today includes 23 properties across the United States under its Windward Communities brand. The company also owns/operates The Parking Spot, the preeminent near-airport parking company in North America. The firm is also assembling active-adult and independent-living senior housing communities.

Edward "Ted' Notz, a senior vice president with Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate Division, handled the loan arrangements and closing. This is the second expansion of Penfield Farms facilitated by a loan from Associated Bank.

Associated Bank's Commercial Real Estate division is committed to providing commercial real estate developers/owners/operators with an array of financing solutions, in addition to products and services that meet their unique needs. The division has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

# # #

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $39 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 21:47:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
05:48pAssociated Banc : Bank completes loan for manufactured housing community expansion in Roch..
PU
03/31Wisconsin State Journal names Associated Bank a winner of the Madison, Wis. Top Workpla..
AQ
03/28Associated Banc : Bank in Chicago expands commercial banking team
PU
03/27Associated Banc-Corp to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Hold Conference Call o..
PR
03/24RBC Cuts Price Target on Associated Banc-Corp to $21 From $25, Maintains Sector Perform..
MT
03/22Associated Banc : Bank opens branch downtown in Milwaukee's River Center
PU
03/22Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate
PR
03/16Associated Banc-Corp Appoints Peter Malmstrom as SVP Regional Credit Officer
CI
03/15Associated Banc : Peter Malmstrom joins Associated Bank as senior regional credit officer
PU
03/15UBS Initiates Coverage on Associated Banc-Corp With Neutral Rating, $22 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 392 M - -
Net income 2023 382 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,09x
Yield 2023 4,78%
Capitalization 2 653 M 2 653 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Duration : Period :
Associated Banc-Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,90 $
Average target price 23,56 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Harmening President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John B. Williams Chairman
Terry Lynn Williams Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP-22.48%2 653
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.21%155 212
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.63%72 495
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%51 003
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.86%47 179
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.44%41 102
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer