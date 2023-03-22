Associated Banc : Bank opens branch downtown in Milwaukee's River Center

MILWAUKEE - March 22, 2023 - Associated Bank has opened a new branch at 815 N. Water St., Suite #101. The branch is located downtown in the River Center adjacent to the bank's private wealth office.

The 600 square-foot full-service branch offers customers appointments with knowledgeable bankers for new account, lending and service needs. In addition, there is a walk-up, full-service ATM with access to online banking capabilities outside of the branch in the rotunda. Lending, investment and private wealth professionals are adjacent to the branch in the bank's private wealth office.

"Associated Bank is invested in Milwaukee and looks forward to offering customers and the community banking services at the River Center branch, centrally and conveniently located in the heart of downtown," said John Halechko, executive vice president, director of branch banking, Associated Bank.

The River Center, which houses Milwaukee Repertory Theater, The Pabst Theater, Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, as well as a diverse mix of other businesses, encapsulates the best of Milwaukee and its historic roots, bringing together the arts, finance, business, tourism, along with cuisine this spring.