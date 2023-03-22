Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Associated Banc-Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-22 pm EDT
18.10 USD   -4.74%
03/22Associated Banc : Bank opens branch downtown in Milwaukee's River Center
PU
03/22Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate
PR
03/16Associated Banc-Corp Appoints Peter Malmstrom as SVP Regional Credit Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Banc : Bank opens branch downtown in Milwaukee's River Center

03/22/2023 | 09:03pm EDT
MILWAUKEE - March 22, 2023 - Associated Bank has opened a new branch at 815 N. Water St., Suite #101. The branch is located downtown in the River Center adjacent to the bank's private wealth office.

The 600 square-foot full-service branch offers customers appointments with knowledgeable bankers for new account, lending and service needs. In addition, there is a walk-up, full-service ATM with access to online banking capabilities outside of the branch in the rotunda. Lending, investment and private wealth professionals are adjacent to the branch in the bank's private wealth office.

"Associated Bank is invested in Milwaukee and looks forward to offering customers and the community banking services at the River Center branch, centrally and conveniently located in the heart of downtown," said John Halechko, executive vice president, director of branch banking, Associated Bank.

The River Center, which houses Milwaukee Repertory Theater, The Pabst Theater, Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, as well as a diverse mix of other businesses, encapsulates the best of Milwaukee and its historic roots, bringing together the arts, finance, business, tourism, along with cuisine this spring.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 01:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 392 M - -
Net income 2023 383 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,14x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 2 682 M 2 682 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Duration : Period :
Associated Banc-Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,10 $
Average target price 24,44 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Harmening President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John B. Williams Chairman
Terry Lynn Williams Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP-21.61%2 816
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.34%152 736
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.58%68 477
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.66%50 200
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.85%45 412
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%39 985
