Associated Bank is proud to introduce their new Community Uplift Loan Program dedicated to serving minority and woman-owned businesses by providing loans or lines of credit from $5,000 to $50,000 with more flexible credit criteria.

"As part of our commitment to the communities we serve, the Community Uplift Loan Program allows us to provide greater access to credit for underserved small businesses," said LaDonna Reed, director of community accountability, Associated Bank.

Since kicking off the program in May, the bank has seen over a 200% increase in loan applications.

"Associated is committed to building a more inclusive and equitable environment both within our company and in the communities we serve and this includes ensuring minority and LMI communities have access to sound financial products and services," said Reed.

In 2022, Associated Bank provided $94 million in loans to small businesses.

Associated Bank's 2021-23 Community Commitment Plan sets forth the bank's plan support minority communities, low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities and small businesses in their three-state branch footprint of Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

For more information, visit AssociatedBank.com/FlexLend or call 800-270-7725.