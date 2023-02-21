Associated Banc : Bank welcomes Robert Bergfeld to the commercial team

Wausau, Wis. - February 21, 2023 - Robert Bergfeld has joined Associated Bank as vice president and commercial banking relationship manager, commercial banking. He is responsible for managing and developing commercial banking client relationships.

Bergfeld brings more than 12 years of banking experience to Associated Bank. Previously, he held the position of business banking relationship manager at US Bank and was responsible for portfolio management, business development and expanding existing business banking relationships.

Bergfeld holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration, economics and theatre from Ripon College. He is currently pursuing an MBA from UW-Stevens Point in applied leadership and decision making.

He is located at 2010 Stewart Ave.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $39 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.