Associated Banc-Corp

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  
Associated Banc-Corp : Announces Dividends

02/02/2021 | 04:16pm EST
GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.  

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3828125 per depositary share on Associated Banc-Corp's 6.125% Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3359375 per depositary share on Associated's 5.375% Series D Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3671875 per depositary share on Associated's 5.875% Series E Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per depositary share on Associated's 5.625% Series F Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50, publicly traded, U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance.  Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "should", "will", "intend", "outlook", or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.  Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.  Such factors are incorporated herein by reference. 

Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Vice President, Director of Investor Relations     
920-491-7059

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kaminski, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-announces-dividends-301220595.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp


© PRNewswire 2021
