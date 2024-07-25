GREEN BAY, Wis., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $113 million, or $0.74 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding a one time tax benefit recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Associated reported earnings of $80 million, or $0.52 per common share. These amounts compare to earnings of $78 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and earnings of $84 million, or $0.56 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"After demonstrating an ability to execute with Phase 1 of our strategic plan, we continued to build momentum across the company by adding talent in key areas and deploying product and digital enhancements during the second quarter," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "This momentum has translated to encouraging trends in several foundational performance measures, including industry-leading customer satisfaction scores and the strongest consumer checking household growth we've seen in over a decade."

"Importantly, we also delivered strong financial results during the quarter through steady revenues, credit stability and capital accretion. While macro uncertainty remains top of mind in the near-term, we feel well-positioned as we move to the back half of the year thanks to our foundational discipline, the stability of our markets, and the execution of our strategic plan." 

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.74; Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.52
  • Total quarterly average loan growth of $211 million vs. first quarter 2024
  • Total quarterly average core customer deposit1 decrease of $240 million vs. first quarter 2024; total quarterly average deposit decrease of $638 million vs. first quarter 2024
  • Net interest income of $257 million
  • Net interest margin of 2.75%
  • Noninterest income of $65 million
  • Noninterest expense of $196 million
  • Provision for credit losses of $23 million
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.32%
  • Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) of 0.29%

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Loans

Second quarter 2024 average total loans of $29.6 billion increased 1%, or $211 million, from the prior quarter and increased $141 million from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 average balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending increased $195 million from the prior quarter and increased $112 million from the same period last year to $11.0 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending decreased $140 million from the prior quarter and decreased $46 million from the same period last year to $7.2 billion.
  • Consumer lending increased $156 million from the prior quarter and increased $75 million from the same period last year to $11.3 billion.

Second quarter 2024 period end total loans of $29.6 billion increased $124 million from the prior quarter and decreased 1%, or $231 million, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 period end balances by loan category:

  • Commercial and business lending increased $118 million from the prior quarter and decreased $41 million from the same period last year to $11.1 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending decreased $65 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
  • Consumer lending increased $71 million from the prior quarter and decreased $125 million from the same period last year to $11.3 billion.

Based on current market conditions, we now expect 2024 total loan growth to finish at the lower end of our previous 4% to 6% range on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Second quarter 2024 average deposits of $32.6 billion decreased 2%, or $638 million, from the prior quarter and increased 4%, or $1.3 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 average balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $170 million from the prior quarter and decreased $958 million from the same period last year to $5.7 billion.
  • Savings increased $206 million from the prior quarter and increased $384 million from the same period last year to $5.1 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $224 million from the prior quarter and increased $602 million from the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
  • Money market deposits decreased $122 million from the prior quarter and decreased $749 million from the same period last year to $6.0 billion.
  • Total time deposits decreased $271 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.9 billion from the same period last year to $6.9 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits decreased $57 million from the prior quarter and increased $127 million from the same period last year to $1.6 billion.

Second quarter 2024 period end deposits of $32.7 billion decreased 3%, or $1.0 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 2%, or $677 million, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 period end balances by deposit category:

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $439 million from the prior quarter and decreased $751 million from the same period last year to $5.8 billion.
  • Savings increased $32 million from the prior quarter and increased $380 million from the same period last year to $5.2 billion.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $463 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $8.3 billion.
  • Money market deposits decreased $427 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $6.3 billion.
  • Total time deposits increased $274 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.0 billion from the same period last year to $7.1 billion.
  • Network transaction deposits (included in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits) decreased $290 million from the prior quarter and decreased $98 million from the same period last year to $1.5 billion.

Based on current market conditions, we now expect 2024 core customer deposit growth to finish at the lower end of our previous 3% to 5% range on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Second quarter 2024 net interest income of $257 million decreased $1 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year. The net interest margin decreased to 2.75%, reflecting a 4 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 5 basis point decrease from the same period last year.

  • The average yield on total loans for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter and increased 44 basis points from the same period last year to 6.21%.
  • The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 54 basis points from the same period last year to 3.60%.
  • The net free funds benefit for the second quarter of 2024 remained flat compared to the prior quarter and increased 2 basis points from the same period last year to 0.70%.

Based on current market conditions, we now expect total net interest income growth of 1% to 3% in 2024.

Noninterest Income

Second quarter 2024 total noninterest income of $65 million increased slightly compared to the prior quarter and decreased slightly from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 noninterest income line items:

  • Bank and corporate owned life insurance increased $2 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year.
  • Wealth management fees increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
  • Card-based fees increased $1 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year.
  • Investment securities gains (losses), net decreased $4 million from the prior quarter and increased slightly from the same period last year, with the quarterly decrease driven primarily by a $4 million gain on sale of Visa B shares recognized in the first quarter of 2024.

Excluding the impact of the mortgage and investment securities sales announced during the fourth quarter of 2023, we now expect total noninterest income to finish within a range of negative 1% to 1% growth in 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Second quarter 2024 total noninterest expense of $196 million decreased $2 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and increased $5 million, or 3%, from the same period last year as we continued to invest in our strategic initiatives. With respect to second quarter 2024 noninterest expense line items:

  • Personnel expense increased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $7 million from the same period last year.
  • Technology expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
  • FDIC assessment expense decreased $7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $2 million from the same period last year. The quarterly decrease was driven primarily by an $8 million increase in special assessment recognized in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by a $2 million adjustment based on an updated special assessment estimate received from the FDIC in the second quarter of 2024.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of the $31 million FDIC special assessment booked during the fourth quarter of 2023, the $8 million FDIC special assessment booked during the first quarter of 2024, and the $2 million FDIC special assessment adjustment booked during the second quarter of 2024, we continue to expect total noninterest expense to grow by 2% to 3% in 2024.

Taxes

Second quarter 2024 results included a tax benefit of $13 million compared to $20 million of tax expense in the prior quarter and $24 million of tax expense in the same period last year. The benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a strategic reallocation of our investment securities portfolio resulting in a deferred tax benefit of approximately $33 million during the quarter.

After excluding the impact of the one time $33 million tax benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2024, we continue to expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21% in 2024, assuming no change in the corporate tax rate.

Credit

The second quarter 2024 provision for credit losses on loans was $23 million, compared to a provision of $24 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $22 million in the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 credit quality:

  • Nonaccrual loans of $154 million decreased $24 million from the prior quarter and increased $23 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.52% in the second quarter, down from 0.60% in the prior quarter and up from 0.44% in the same period last year.
  • Second quarter 2024 net charge offs of $21 million decreased compared to net charge offs of $22 million in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of $11 million in the same period last year.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $390 million increased $2 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $13 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.32% in the second quarter, up from 1.31% in the prior quarter and up from 1.26% in the same period last year.

In 2024, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.

Capital

The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 9.68% at June 30, 2024. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)








($ in thousands)

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

Seql Qtr $
Change

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Comp Qtr $
Change

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$      470,818

$        429,859

$       40,959

$        484,384

$        388,694

$   407,620

$        63,198

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

484,677

420,114

64,563

425,089

323,130

190,881

293,796

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under
agreements to resell

3,600

1,610

1,990

14,350

965

31,160

(27,560)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

3,912,730

3,724,148

188,582

3,600,892

3,491,679

3,504,777

407,953

Investment securities held to maturity, net, at
amortized cost

3,799,035

3,832,967

(33,932)

3,860,160

3,900,415

3,938,877

(139,842)

Equity securities

22,944

19,571

3,373

41,651

35,937

30,883

(7,939)

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank
stocks, at cost

212,102

173,968

38,134

229,171

268,698

271,637

(59,535)

Residential loans held for sale

83,795

52,414

31,381

33,011

54,790

38,083

45,712

Commercial loans held for sale

90,303

15,000

(15,000)

Loans

29,618,271

29,494,263

124,008

29,216,218

30,193,187

29,848,904

(230,633)

Allowance for loan losses

(355,844)

(356,006)

162

(351,094)

(345,795)

(338,750)

(17,094)

Loans, net

29,262,428

29,138,257

124,171

28,865,124

29,847,392

29,510,153

(247,725)

Tax credit and other investments

246,300

255,252

(8,952)

258,067

256,905

263,583

(17,283)

Premises and equipment, net

369,968

367,618

2,350

372,978

373,017

374,866

(4,898)

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

683,451

685,089

(1,638)

682,649

679,775

678,578

4,873

Goodwill

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

1,104,992

Other intangible assets, net

36,066

38,268

(2,202)

40,471

42,674

44,877

(8,811)

Mortgage servicing rights, net

85,640

85,226

414

84,390

89,131

80,449

5,191

Interest receivable

173,106

167,092

6,014

169,569

171,119

159,185

13,921

Other assets

672,256

640,638

31,618

658,604

608,068

573,870

98,386

Total assets

$ 41,623,908

$   41,137,084

$     486,824

$   41,015,855

$   41,637,381

$  41,219,473

$      404,435

Liabilities and stockholders' equity








Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$   5,815,045

$     6,254,135

$    (439,090)

$     6,119,956

$     6,422,994

$ 6,565,666

$    (750,621)

Interest-bearing deposits

26,875,995

27,459,023

(583,028)

27,326,093

25,700,332

25,448,743

1,427,252

Total deposits

32,691,039

33,713,158

(1,022,119)

33,446,049

32,123,326

32,014,409

676,630

Short-term funding

859,539

765,671

93,868

326,780

451,644

341,253

518,286

FHLB advances

2,673,046

1,333,411

1,339,635

1,940,194

3,733,041

3,630,747

(957,701)

Other long-term funding

536,113

536,055

58

541,269

529,459

534,273

1,840

Allowance for unfunded commitments

33,776

31,776

2,000

34,776

34,776

38,276

(4,500)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

588,057

588,341

(284)

552,814

637,491

537,640

50,417

Total liabilities

37,381,571

36,968,412

413,159

36,841,882

37,509,738

37,096,599

284,972

Stockholders' equity








Preferred equity

194,112

194,112

194,112

194,112

194,112

Common equity

4,048,225

3,974,561

73,664

3,979,861

3,933,531

3,928,762

119,463

Total stockholders' equity

4,242,337

4,168,673

73,664

4,173,973

4,127,643

4,122,874

119,463

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 41,623,908

$   41,137,084

$     486,824

$   41,015,855

$   41,637,381

$  41,219,473

$      404,435


Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

 

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Comp Qtr

YTD

YTD

Comp YTD

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2Q24

2Q23

$ Change

% Change

June 2024

June 2023

$ Change

% Change

Interest income









Interest and fees on loans

$     456,788

$     423,307

$   33,481

8 %

$     911,260

$     814,626

$   96,634

12 %

Interest and dividends on investment securities









Taxable

50,278

35,845

14,433

40 %

96,826

65,987

30,839

47 %

Tax-exempt

14,669

15,994

(1,325)

(8) %

29,443

32,019

(2,576)

(8) %

Other interest

8,539

6,086

2,453

40 %

16,133

11,415

4,718

41 %

Total interest income

530,274

481,231

49,043

10 %

1,053,662

924,048

129,614

14 %

Interest expense









Interest on deposits

221,062

162,196

58,866

36 %

447,293

271,618

175,675

65 %

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase

2,303

2,261

42

2 %

5,166

5,404

(238)

(4) %

Interest on other short-term funding

6,077

6,077

N/M

10,785

1

10,784

N/M

Interest on FHLB Advances

34,143

49,261

(15,118)

(31) %

55,814

99,222

(43,408)

(44) %

Interest on long-term funding

10,096

9,596

500

5 %

20,154

15,876

4,278

27 %

Total interest expense

273,681

223,314

50,367

23 %

539,211

392,121

147,090

38 %

Net interest income

256,593

257,917

(1,324)

(1) %

514,451

531,927

(17,476)

(3) %

Provision for credit losses

23,008

22,100

908

4 %

47,009

40,071

6,938

17 %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

233,585

235,817

(2,232)

(1) %

467,442

491,856

(24,414)

(5) %

Noninterest income









Wealth management fees

22,628

20,483

2,145

10 %

44,323

40,672

3,651

9 %

Service charges and deposit account fees

12,263

12,372

(109)

(1) %

24,702

25,366

(664)

(3) %

Card-based fees

11,975

11,396

579

5 %

23,242

21,982

1,260

6 %

Other fee-based revenue

4,857

4,465

392

9 %

9,259

8,740

519

6 %

Capital markets, net 

4,685

5,093

(408)

(8) %

8,735

10,176

(1,441)

(14) %

Mortgage banking, net

2,505

7,768

(5,263)

(68) %

5,166

11,313

(6,147)

(54) %

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

4,584

2,172

2,412

111 %

7,154

4,835

2,319

48 %

Asset (losses), net

(627)

(299)

(328)

110 %

(933)

(35)

(898)

N/M

Investment securities gains, net

67

14

53

N/M

3,947

66

3,881

N/M

Other 

2,222

2,080

142

7 %

4,549

4,501

48

1 %

Total noninterest income

65,159

65,543

(384)

(1) %

130,144

127,616

2,528

2 %

Noninterest expense









Personnel

121,581

114,089

7,492

7 %

240,976

230,510

10,466

5 %

Technology

27,161

24,220

2,941

12 %

53,362

47,818

5,544

12 %

Occupancy

13,128

13,587

(459)

(3) %

26,761

28,650

(1,889)

(7) %

Business development and advertising

7,535

7,106

429

6 %

14,052

12,955

1,097

8 %

Equipment

4,450

4,975

(525)

(11) %

9,049

9,906

(857)

(9) %

Legal and professional

4,429

4,831

(402)

(8) %

9,101

8,688

413

5 %

Loan and foreclosure costs

1,793

1,635

158

10 %

3,771

2,773

998

36 %

FDIC assessment

7,131

9,550

(2,419)

(25) %

21,077

16,425

4,652

28 %

Other intangible amortization

2,203

2,203

— %

4,405

4,405

— %

Other

6,450

8,476

(2,026)

(24) %

10,963

15,955

(4,992)

(31) %

Total noninterest expense

195,861

190,673

5,188

3 %

393,518

378,086

15,432

4 %

Income before income taxes

102,884

110,687

(7,803)

(7) %

204,068

241,386

(37,318)

(15) %

Income tax (benefit) expense

(12,689)

23,533

(36,222)

N/M

7,326

50,873

(43,547)

(86) %

Net income

115,573

87,154

28,419

33 %

196,742

190,514

6,228

3 %

Preferred stock dividends

2,875

2,875

— %

5,750

5,750

— %

Net income available to common equity

$     112,698

$      84,279

$   28,419

34 %

$     190,992

$     184,764

$    6,228

3 %

Earnings per common share









Basic

$          0.75

$          0.56

$      0.19

34 %

$          1.27

$          1.23

$      0.04

3 %

Diluted

$          0.74

$          0.56

$      0.18

32 %

$          1.26

$          1.22

$      0.04

3 %

Average common shares outstanding









Basic

149,872

149,986

(114)

— %

149,864

149,875

(11)

— %

Diluted

151,288

150,870

418

— %

151,310

150,903

407

— %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

 

Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Quarterly Trend

($ in thousands, except per share data)



Seql Qtr




Comp Qtr

2Q24

1Q24

$ Change

% Change

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

$ Change

% Change

Interest income










Interest and fees on loans

$  456,788

$  454,472

$     2,316

1 %

$  457,868

$  447,912

$  423,307

$    33,481

8 %

Interest and dividends on investment securities










Taxable

50,278

46,548

3,730

8 %

41,809

38,210

35,845

14,433

40 %

Tax-exempt

14,669

14,774

(105)

(1) %

15,273

15,941

15,994

(1,325)

(8) %

Other interest

8,539

7,595

944

12 %

10,418

6,575

6,086

2,453

40 %

Total interest income

530,274

523,388

6,886

1 %

525,367

508,637

481,231

49,043

10 %

Interest expense










Interest on deposits

221,062

226,231

(5,169)

(2) %

208,875

193,131

162,196

58,866

36 %

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase

2,303

2,863

(560)

(20) %

3,734

3,100

2,261

42

2 %

Interest on other short-term funding

6,077

4,708

1,369

29 %

6,077

N/M

Interest on FHLB advances

34,143

21,671

12,472

58 %

49,171

48,143

49,261

(15,118)

(31) %

Interest on long-term funding

10,096

10,058

38

— %

10,185

10,019

9,596

500

5 %

Total interest expense

273,681

265,530

8,151

3 %

271,965

254,394

223,314

50,367

23 %

Net interest income

256,593

257,858

(1,265)

— %

253,403

254,244

257,917

(1,324)

(1) %

Provision for credit losses

23,008

24,001

(993)

(4) %

21,007

21,943

22,100

908

4 %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

233,585

233,857

(272)

— %

232,395

232,301

235,817

(2,232)

(1) %

Noninterest income










Wealth management fees

22,628

21,694

934

4 %

21,003

20,828

20,483

2,145

10 %

Service charges and deposit account fees

12,263

12,439

(176)

(1) %

10,815

12,864

12,372

(109)

(1) %

Card-based fees

11,975

11,267

708

6 %

11,528

11,510

11,396

579

5 %

Other fee-based revenue

4,857

4,402

455

10 %

4,019

4,509

4,465

392

9 %

Capital markets, net

4,685

4,050

635

16 %

9,106

5,368

5,093

(408)

(8) %

Mortgage banking, net

2,505

2,662

(157)

(6) %

1,615

6,501

7,768

(5,263)

(68) %

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale

N/M

(136,239)

N/M

Bank and corporate owned life insurance

4,584

2,570

2,014

78 %

3,383

2,047

2,172

2,412

111 %

Asset (losses) gains, net

(627)

(306)

(321)

105 %

(136)

625

(299)

(328)

110 %

Investment securities gains (losses), net

67

3,879

(3,812)

(98) %

(58,958)

(11)

14

53

N/M

Other

2,222

2,327

(105)

(5) %

2,850

2,339

2,080

142

7 %

Total noninterest income (loss)

65,159

64,985

174

— %

(131,013)

66,579

65,543

(384)

(1) %

Noninterest expense










Personnel

121,581

119,395

2,186

2 %

120,686

117,159

114,089

7,492

7 %

Technology

27,161

26,200

961

4 %

28,027

26,172

24,220

2,941

12 %

Occupancy

13,128

13,633

(505)

(4) %

14,429

14,125

13,587

(459)

(3) %

Business development and advertising

7,535

6,517

1,018

16 %

8,350

7,100

7,106

429

6 %

Equipment

4,450

4,599

(149)

(3) %

4,742

5,016

4,975

(525)

(11) %

Legal and professional

4,429

4,672

(243)

(5) %

6,762

4,461

4,831

(402)

(8) %

Loan and foreclosure costs

1,793

1,979

(186)

(9) %

585

2,049

1,635

158

10 %

FDIC assessment

7,131

13,946

(6,815)

(49) %

41,497

9,150

9,550

(2,419)

(25) %

Other intangible amortization

2,203

2,203

— %

2,203

2,203

2,203

— %

Other

6,450

4,513

1,937

43 %

12,110

8,771

8,476

(2,026)

(24) %

Total noninterest expense

195,861

197,657

(1,796)

(1) %

239,391

196,205

190,673

5,188

3 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

102,884

101,185

1,699

2 %

(138,009)

102,674

110,687

(7,803)

(7) %

Income tax (benefit) expense

(12,689)

20,016

(32,705)

N/M

(47,202)

19,426

23,533

(36,222)

N/M

Net income (loss)

115,573

81,169

34,404

42 %

(90,806)

83,248

87,154

28,419

33 %

Preferred stock dividends

2,875

2,875

— %

2,875

2,875

2,875

— %

Net income (loss) available to common equity

$  112,698

$    78,294

$    34,404

44 %

$  (93,681)

$    80,373

$    84,279

$    28,419

34 %

Earnings (loss) per common share










Basic

$       0.75

$       0.52

$       0.23

44 %

$      (0.63)

$       0.53

$       0.56

$       0.19

34 %

Diluted

$       0.74

$       0.52

$       0.22

42 %

$      (0.62)

$       0.53

$       0.56

$       0.18

32 %

Average common shares outstanding










Basic

149,872

149,855

17

— %

150,085

150,035

149,986

(114)

— %

Diluted

151,288

151,292

(4)

— %

151,007

151,014

150,870

418

— %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

 

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Quarterly Information








($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and outstanding in thousands)

YTD

Jun 2024

YTD

Jun 2023

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Per common share data








Dividends

$      0.44

$      0.42

$      0.22

$      0.22

$      0.22

$      0.21

$      0.21

Market value:








High

22.48

24.18

22.48

22.00

21.79

19.21

18.45

Low

19.73

14.48

19.90

19.73

15.45

16.22

14.48

Close



21.15

21.51

21.39

17.11

16.23

Book value / share



26.85

26.37

26.35

26.06

26.03

Tangible book value / share



19.28

18.78

18.77

18.46

18.41

Performance ratios (annualized)








Return on average assets

0.97 %

0.96 %

1.13 %

0.80 %

(0.87) %

0.80 %

0.86 %

Noninterest expense / average assets

1.93 %

1.90 %

1.92 %

1.95 %

2.30 %

1.90 %

1.89 %

Effective tax rate

3.59 %

21.08 %

(12.33) %

19.78 %

N/M

18.92 %

21.26 %

Dividend payout ratio(a)

34.65 %

34.15 %

29.33 %

42.31 %

N/M

39.62 %

37.50 %

Net interest margin

2.77 %

2.93 %

2.75 %

2.79 %

2.69 %

2.71 %

2.80 %

Selected trend information








Average full time equivalent employees(b)

4,048

4,223

4,025

4,070

4,130

4,220

4,227

Branch count



188

188

196

202

202

Assets under management, at market value(c)



$   14,304

$   14,171

$   13,545

$   12,543

$   12,995

Mortgage loans originated for sale during period

$       274

$       168

$       169

$       105

$       112

$       115

$         99

Mortgage loan settlements during period(d)

$       229

$       151

$       138

$         91

$       957

$       103

$         97

Mortgage portfolio loans transferred to held for sale during period(d)

$         —

$         —

$         —

$         —

$       969

$         —

$         —

Mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)



$    6,307

$    6,349

$    7,364

$    6,452

$    6,525

Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)



1.36 %

1.34 %

1.15 %

1.38 %

1.23 %

Shares repurchased during period(e)

900

900

Shares outstanding, end of period



150,785

150,739

151,037

150,951

150,919

Selected quarterly ratios








Loans / deposits



90.60 %

87.49 %

87.35 %

93.99 %

93.24 %

Stockholders' equity / assets



10.19 %

10.13 %

10.18 %

9.91 %

10.00 %

Risk-based capital(f)(g)








Total risk-weighted assets



$   32,768

$   32,753

$   32,733

$   33,497

$   33,144

Common equity Tier 1



$    3,172

$    3,089

$    3,075

$    3,197

$    3,143

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



9.68 %

9.43 %

9.39 %

9.55 %

9.48 %

Tier 1 capital ratio



10.27 %

10.02 %

9.99 %

10.12 %

10.07 %

Total capital ratio



12.34 %

12.08 %

12.21 %

12.25 %

12.22 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio



8.37 %

8.24 %

8.06 %

8.42 %

8.40 %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.

(b)

Average full time equivalent employees without overtime.

(c)

Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.

(d)

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation transferred $969 million of residential mortgages into held for sale and subsequently sold them for $844 million. After sale, the servicing was retained for a short period until full servicing was transferred to the purchaser in January 2024.

(e)

Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.

(f) 

The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.

(g)

June 30, 2024 data is estimated.

 

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Asset Quality Information






($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Allowance for loan losses








Balance at beginning of period

$    356,006

$    351,094

1 %

$    345,795

$    338,750

$    326,432

9 %

Provision for loan losses

21,000

27,000

(22) %

21,000

25,500

23,500

(11) %

Charge offs

(23,290)

(24,018)

(3) %

(17,878)

(20,535)

(14,855)

57 %

Recoveries

2,127

1,930

10 %

2,177

2,079

3,674

(42) %

Net (charge offs) recoveries

(21,163)

(22,088)

(4) %

(15,701)

(18,455)

(11,181)

89 %

Balance at end of period

$    355,844

$    356,006

— %

$    351,094

$    345,795

$    338,750

5 %

Allowance for unfunded commitments








Balance at beginning of period

$      31,776

$      34,776

(9) %

$      34,776

$      38,276

$      39,776

(20) %

Provision for unfunded commitments

2,000

(3,000)

N/M

(3,500)

(1,500)

N/M

Balance at end of period

$      33,776

$      31,776

6 %

$      34,776

$      34,776

$      38,276

(12) %

Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)

$    389,620

$    387,782

— %

$    385,870

$    380,571

$    377,027

3 %

Provision for credit losses on loans

$      23,000

$      24,000

(4) %

$      21,000

$      22,000

$      22,000

5 %

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %

Change

Net (charge offs) recoveries








Commercial and industrial

$    (13,676)

$    (18,638)

(27) %

$    (13,178)

$    (16,558)

$    (11,177)

22 %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1

2

(50) %

(22)

2

3

(67) %

Commercial and business lending

(13,674)

(18,636)

(27) %

(13,200)

(16,556)

(11,174)

22 %

Commercial real estate—investor

(4,569)

N/M

216

272

2,276

N/M

Real estate construction

28

30

(7) %

38

18

(18)

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

(4,541)

30

N/M

253

290

2,257

N/M

Total commercial

(18,216)

(18,606)

(2) %

(12,947)

(16,266)

(8,917)

104 %

Residential mortgage

(289)

(62)

N/M

(53)

(22)

(283)

2 %

Auto finance

(1,480)

(2,094)

(29) %

(1,436)

(1,269)

(1,048)

41 %

Home equity

238

211

13 %

185

128

183

30 %

Other consumer

(1,417)

(1,537)

(8) %

(1,450)

(1,027)

(1,117)

27 %

Total consumer

(2,947)

(3,482)

(15) %

(2,754)

(2,189)

(2,264)

30 %

Total net (charge offs) recoveries

$    (21,163)

$    (22,088)

(4) %

$    (15,701)

$    (18,455)

$    (11,181)

89 %

(In basis points)

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023


Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)








Commercial and industrial

(55)

(77)


(54)

(66)

(46)


Commercial real estate—owner occupied


(1)


Commercial and business lending

(50)

(69)


(48)

(60)

(41)


Commercial real estate—investor

(37)


2

2

18


Real estate construction

1


1


Commercial real estate lending

(25)


1

2

12


Total commercial

(40)

(41)


(28)

(35)

(20)


Residential mortgage

(1)


(1)


Auto finance

(24)

(35)


(27)

(27)

(25)


Home equity

15

14


12

8

12


Other consumer

(221)

(232)


(208)

(148)

(163)


Total consumer

(10)

(13)


(9)

(7)

(8)


Total net (charge offs) recoveries

(29)

(30)


(21)

(25)

(15)


($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %

Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %

Change

Credit quality








Nonaccrual loans

$    154,423

$    178,346

(13) %

$    148,997

$    168,558

$    131,278

18 %

Other real estate owned (OREO)

8,325

8,437

(1) %

10,506

8,452

7,575

10 %

Repossessed assets

671

1,241

(46) %

919

658

348

93 %

Total nonperforming assets

$    163,418

$    188,025

(13) %

$    160,421

$    177,668

$    139,201

17 %

Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing

$        2,354

$        2,417

(3) %

$      21,689

$        2,156

$        1,726

36 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.32 %

1.31 %


1.32 %

1.26 %

1.26 %


Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

252.31 %

217.43 %


258.98 %

225.78 %

287.20 %


Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.52 %

0.60 %


0.51 %

0.56 %

0.44 %


Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and
repossessed assets

0.55 %

0.64 %


0.55 %

0.59 %

0.47 %


Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39 %

0.46 %


0.39 %

0.43 %

0.34 %


Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to
year-to-date average loans

0.30 %

0.30 %


0.16 %

0.15 %

0.10 %


 

Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information (continued)

($ in thousands)

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Nonaccrual loans








Commercial and industrial

$         21,190

$         72,243

(71) %

$         62,022

$         74,812

$         34,907

(39) %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,851

2,090

(11) %

1,394

3,936

1,444

28 %

Commercial and business lending

23,041

74,333

(69) %

63,416

78,748

36,352

(37) %

Commercial real estate—investor

48,249

18,697

158 %

10,882

22,068

119 %

Real estate construction

16

18

(11) %

6

103

125

(87) %

Commercial real estate lending

48,265

18,715

158 %

6

10,985

22,193

117 %

Total commercial

71,306

93,047

(23) %

63,422

89,732

58,544

22 %

Residential mortgage

68,058

69,954

(3) %

71,142

66,153

61,718

10 %

Auto finance

6,986

7,158

(2) %

5,797

4,533

3,065

128 %

Home equity

7,996

8,100

(1) %

8,508

7,917

7,788

3 %

Other consumer

77

87

(11) %

128

222

163

(53) %

Total consumer

83,117

85,299

(3) %

85,574

78,826

72,733

14 %

Total nonaccrual loans

$       154,423

$       178,346

(13) %

$       148,997

$       168,558

$       131,278

18 %


Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Restructured loans (accruing)








Commercial and industrial

$             410

$             377

9 %

$             306

$             234

$             168

144 %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

N/M

N/M

Commercial and business lending

410

377

9 %

306

234

168

144 %

Commercial real estate—investor

N/M

N/M

Real estate construction

N/M

N/M

Commercial real estate lending

N/M

N/M

Total commercial

410

377

9 %

306

234

168

144 %

Residential mortgage

306

345

(11) %

405

207

126

143 %

Auto finance

142

66

115 %

255

169

80

78 %

Home equity

103

182

(43) %

305

236

78

32 %

Other consumer

1,615

1,487

9 %

1,449

1,243

988

63 %

Total consumer

2,166

2,080

4 %

2,414

1,855

1,271

70 %

Total restructured loans (accruing)

$           2,576

$           2,457

5 %

$           2,719

$           2,089

$           1,439

79 %

Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in
nonaccrual loans)

$             717

$           1,141

(37) %

$             805

$             961

$             796

(10) %


Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due








Commercial and industrial

$           2,052

$             521

N/M

$           5,565

$           1,507

$         12,005

(83) %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

N/M

358

1,877

1,484

(100) %

Commercial and business lending

2,052

521

N/M

5,923

3,384

13,489

(85) %

Commercial real estate—investor

1,023

19,164

(95) %

18,697

10,121

N/M

Real estate construction

1,260

(100) %

10

76

(100) %

Commercial real estate lending

1,023

20,424

(95) %

18,697

10,131

76

N/M

Total commercial

3,075

20,945

(85) %

24,619

13,515

13,565

(77) %

Residential mortgage

10,374

9,903

5 %

13,446

11,652

8,961

16 %

Auto finance

15,814

12,521

26 %

17,386

16,688

11,429

38 %

Home equity

3,694

2,819

31 %

4,208

3,687

4,030

(8) %

Other consumer

1,995

2,260

(12) %

2,166

1,880

2,025

(1) %

Total consumer

31,877

27,503

16 %

37,205

33,908

26,444

21 %

Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$         34,952

$         48,448

(28) %

$         61,825

$         47,422

$         40,008

(13) %


N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

 

Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter





Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /Expense

Average
Yield /Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /Expense

Average
Yield /Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /Expense

Average
Yield /Rate

Assets










Earning assets










Loans (a) (b) (c)










Commercial and business lending

$  11,011,228

$    198,191

7.24 %

$  10,816,255

$    194,090

7.22 %

$   10,899,337

$   184,080

6.77 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,249,773

134,203

7.45 %

7,389,962

138,850

7.56 %

7,295,367

127,967

7.04 %

Total commercial

18,261,000

332,394

7.32 %

18,206,217

332,940

7.35 %

18,194,703

312,047

6.88 %

Residential mortgage

7,905,236

69,389

3.51 %

7,896,956

68,787

3.48 %

8,701,496

72,056

3.31 %

Auto finance

2,524,107

35,021

5.58 %

2,373,720

32,603

5.52 %

1,654,523

19,701

4.78 %

Other retail

889,220

20,504

9.24 %

892,128

20,661

9.28 %

887,574

20,135

9.08 %

Total loans

29,579,564

457,307

6.21 %

29,369,022

454,991

6.22 %

29,438,297

423,939

5.77 %

Investment securities










Taxable

5,680,757

50,479

3.55 %

5,517,023

46,727

3.39 %

5,304,381

35,845

2.70 %

Tax-exempt(a)

2,116,174

17,896

3.38 %

2,133,352

18,024

3.38 %

2,314,825

20,152

3.48 %

Other short-term investments

620,943

9,304

6.03 %

576,782

8,311

5.80 %

511,487

6,086

4.77 %

Investments and other

8,417,874

77,680

3.69 %

8,227,158

73,062

3.55 %

8,130,693

62,083

3.05 %

Total earning assets

37,997,438

$    534,987

5.65 %

37,596,179

$    528,053

5.64 %

37,568,991

$   486,022

5.18 %

Other assets, net

3,103,168



3,173,027



2,989,321



Total assets

$  41,100,606



$  40,769,206



$   40,558,311



Liabilities and stockholders' equity










Interest-bearing liabilities










Interest-bearing deposits










Savings

$   5,133,688

$      21,972

1.72 %

$   4,928,031

$      21,747

1.77 %

$     4,749,808

$     15,160

1.28 %

Interest-bearing demand

7,265,621

48,109

2.66 %

7,490,119

49,990

2.68 %

6,663,775

34,961

2.10 %

Money market

5,995,005

46,391

3.11 %

6,116,604

47,306

3.11 %

6,743,810

43,529

2.59 %

Network transaction deposits

1,595,312

21,416

5.40 %

1,651,937

22,205

5.41 %

1,468,006

18,426

5.03 %

Time deposits

6,927,663

83,173

4.83 %

7,198,315

84,983

4.75 %

4,985,949

50,119

4.03 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

26,917,289

221,062

3.30 %

27,385,005

226,231

3.32 %

24,611,348

162,196

2.64 %

Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase

213,921

2,303

4.33 %

263,979

2,863

4.36 %

285,754

2,261

3.17 %

Other short-term funding

561,596

7,044

5.04 %

449,999

5,603

5.01 %

12,179

0.01 %

FHLB advances

2,432,195

34,143

5.65 %

1,540,247

21,671

5.66 %

3,796,106

49,261

5.20 %

Long-term funding

533,670

10,096

7.57 %

539,106

10,058

7.46 %

543,003

9,596

7.07 %

Total short and long-term funding

3,741,381

53,586

5.75 %

2,793,331

40,194

5.78 %

4,637,042

61,118

5.28 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,658,670

$    274,648

3.60 %

30,178,337

$    266,425

3.55 %

29,248,389

$   223,314

3.06 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

5,712,115



5,882,052



6,669,787



Other liabilities

563,616



527,437



511,074



Stockholders' equity

4,166,204



4,181,381



4,129,061



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  41,100,606



$  40,769,206



$   40,558,311



Interest rate spread



2.05 %



2.09 %



2.12 %

Net free funds



0.70 %



0.70 %



0.68 %

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
and net interest margin


$    260,340

2.75 %


$    261,628

2.79 %


$   262,708

2.80 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment


3,747



3,770



4,791


Net interest income


$    256,593



$    257,858



$   257,917



Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions.

(b)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

(c)

Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

 

Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Year Over Year


Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023

($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /Expense

Average
Yield / Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /Expense

Average
Yield / Rate

Assets







Earning assets







Loans (a) (b) (c)







Commercial and business lending

$   10,913,741

$          392,281

7.23 %

$   10,758,464

$          351,254

6.58 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,319,867

273,053

7.50 %

7,273,402

247,054

6.85 %

Total commercial

18,233,608

665,334

7.34 %

18,031,866

598,308

6.69 %

Residential mortgage 

7,965,375

138,120

3.47 %

8,643,335

142,767

3.30 %

Auto finance

2,448,914

67,624

5.55 %

1,572,773

36,159

4.64 %

Other retail

826,396

41,221

10.00 %

895,720

38,629

8.65 %

Total loans

29,474,293

912,299

6.22 %

29,143,694

815,864

5.64 %

Investment securities







Taxable

5,598,890

97,206

3.47 %

5,109,481

65,987

2.58 %

Tax-exempt (a)

2,124,763

35,920

3.38 %

2,322,132

40,344

3.47 %

Other short-term investments

598,888

17,615

5.91 %

502,325

11,415

4.58 %

Investments and other

8,322,541

150,741

3.62 %

7,933,938

117,746

2.97 %

Total earning assets

37,796,834

$       1,063,040

5.65 %

37,077,632

$          933,610

5.06 %

Other assets, net

3,135,876



3,007,684



Total assets

$   40,932,710



$   40,085,316



Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Interest-bearing liabilities







Interest-bearing deposits







Savings

$    5,030,859

$            43,719

1.75 %

$    4,707,451

$            25,019

1.07 %

Interest-bearing demand

7,377,870

98,099

2.67 %

6,738,715

64,880

1.94 %

Money market

6,055,804

93,698

3.11 %

7,137,912

85,167

2.41 %

Network transaction deposits

1,623,625

43,621

5.40 %

1,308,434

31,252

4.82 %

Time deposits

7,062,989

168,156

4.79 %

3,681,352

65,301

3.58 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

27,151,147

447,293

3.31 %

23,573,864

271,618

2.32 %

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase

238,950

5,166

4.35 %

357,369

5,404

3.05 %

Other short-term funding

503,602

12,646

5.05 %

14,745

1

0.01 %

FHLB advances

1,986,221

55,814

5.65 %

4,024,052

99,222

4.97 %

Long-term funding

536,388

20,154

7.51 %

475,961

15,876

6.67 %

Total short and long-term funding

3,265,160

93,780

5.77 %

4,872,128

120,503

4.98 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,416,308

$          541,073

3.58 %

28,445,992

$          392,121

2.78 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

5,797,084



7,003,151



Other liabilities

545,526



540,457



Stockholders' equity

4,173,793



4,095,717



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   40,932,710



$   40,085,316



Interest rate spread



2.07 %



2.28 %

Net free funds



0.70 %



0.65 %

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin


$          521,967

2.77 %


$          541,490

2.93 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment


7,516



9,563


Net interest income


$          514,451



$          531,927



Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions.

(b)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

(c)

Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

 

Associated Banc-Corp        

Loan and Deposit Composition








($ in thousands)








Period end loan composition

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Commercial and industrial

$    9,970,412

$     9,858,329

1 %

$     9,731,555

$   10,099,068

$   10,055,487

(1) %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,102,146

1,095,894

1 %

1,061,700

1,054,969

1,058,237

4 %

Commercial and business lending

11,072,558

10,954,223

1 %

10,793,255

11,154,037

11,113,724

— %

Commercial real estate—investor

5,001,392

5,035,195

(1) %

5,124,245

5,218,980

5,312,928

(6) %

Real estate construction

2,255,637

2,287,041

(1) %

2,271,398

2,130,719

2,009,060

12 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,257,029

7,322,237

(1) %

7,395,644

7,349,699

7,321,988

(1) %

Total commercial

18,329,587

18,276,460

— %

18,188,898

18,503,736

18,435,711

(1) %

Residential mortgage

7,840,073

7,868,180

— %

7,864,891

8,782,645

8,746,345

(10) %

Auto finance

2,556,009

2,471,257

3 %

2,256,162

2,007,164

1,777,974

44 %

Home equity

634,142

619,764

2 %

628,526

623,650

615,506

3 %

Other consumer

258,460

258,603

— %

277,740

275,993

273,367

(5) %

Total consumer

11,288,684

11,217,802

1 %

11,027,319

11,689,451

11,413,193

(1) %

Total loans

$   29,618,271

$   29,494,263

— %

$   29,216,218

$   30,193,187

$   29,848,904

(1) %

Period end deposit and customer funding composition

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$    5,815,045

$     6,254,135

(7) %

$     6,119,956

$    6,422,994

$    6,565,666

(11) %

Savings

5,157,103

5,124,639

1 %

4,835,701

4,836,735

4,777,415

8 %

Interest-bearing demand

8,284,017

8,747,127

(5) %

8,843,967

7,528,154

7,037,959

18 %

Money market

6,294,895

6,721,674

(6) %

6,330,453

7,268,506

7,521,930

(16) %

Brokered CDs

4,061,578

3,931,230

3 %

4,447,479

3,351,399

3,818,325

6 %

Other time deposits

3,078,401

2,934,352

5 %

2,868,494

2,715,538

2,293,114

34 %

Total deposits

32,691,039

33,713,158

(3) %

33,446,049

32,123,326

32,014,409

2 %

Other customer funding(a)

89,524

90,536

(1) %

106,620

151,644

170,873

(48) %

Total deposits and other customer funding

$   32,780,564

$   33,803,694

(3) %

$   33,552,669

$   32,274,971

$   32,185,282

2 %

Network transaction deposits(b)

$    1,502,919

$     1,792,820

(16) %

$     1,566,139

$    1,649,389

$    1,600,619

(6) %

Net deposits and other customer funding(c)

$   27,216,066

$   28,079,644

(3) %

$   27,539,051

$   27,274,183

$   26,766,338

2 %

Quarter average loan composition

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Commercial and industrial

$    9,915,894

$     9,729,718

2 %

$     9,768,803

$    9,927,271

$    9,831,956

1 %

Commercial real estate—owner occupied

1,095,334

1,086,537

1 %

1,051,412

1,058,313

1,067,381

3 %

Commercial and business lending

11,011,228

10,816,255

2 %

10,820,214

10,985,584

10,899,337

1 %

Commercial real estate—investor

4,964,394

5,041,518

(2) %

5,156,528

5,205,626

5,206,430

(5) %

Real estate construction

2,285,379

2,348,444

(3) %

2,241,281

2,107,018

2,088,937

9 %

Commercial real estate lending

7,249,773

7,389,962

(2) %

7,397,809

7,312,645

7,295,367

(1) %

Total commercial

18,261,000

18,206,217

— %

18,218,024

18,298,229

18,194,703

— %

Residential mortgage

7,905,236

7,896,956

— %

8,691,258

8,807,157

8,701,496

(9) %

Auto finance

2,524,107

2,373,720

6 %

2,138,536

1,884,540

1,654,523

53 %

Home equity

630,855

625,686

1 %

627,736

619,423

612,045

3 %

Other consumer

258,366

266,443

(3) %

276,881

275,262

275,530

(6) %

Total consumer

11,318,564

11,162,805

1 %

11,734,412

11,586,382

11,243,594

1 %

Total loans(d)

$   29,579,564

$   29,369,022

1 %

$   29,952,435

$   29,884,611

$   29,438,297

— %

Quarter average deposit composition

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Seql Qtr %
Change

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Comp Qtr %
Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$    5,712,115

$     5,882,052

(3) %

$     6,171,240

$    6,318,781

$    6,669,787

(14) %

Savings

5,133,688

4,928,031

4 %

4,861,913

4,814,499

4,749,808

8 %

Interest-bearing demand

7,265,621

7,490,119

(3) %

7,156,151

6,979,071

6,663,775

9 %

Money market

5,995,005

6,116,604

(2) %

6,121,105

6,294,083

6,743,810

(11) %

Network transaction deposits

1,595,312

1,651,937

(3) %

1,616,719

1,639,619

1,468,006

9 %

Brokered CDs

3,927,727

4,268,881

(8) %

3,470,516

3,428,711

3,001,775

31 %

Other time deposits

2,999,936

2,929,434

2 %

2,794,105

2,527,030

1,984,174

51 %

Total deposits

32,629,404

33,267,057

(2) %

32,191,750

32,001,794

31,281,134

4 %

Other customer funding(a)

87,161

101,483

(14) %

127,252

164,289

196,051

(56) %

Total deposits and other customer funding

$   32,716,565

$   33,368,540

(2) %

$   32,319,002

$   32,166,082

$   31,477,186

4 %

Net deposits and other customer funding(c)

$   27,193,526

$   27,447,723

(1) %

$   27,231,767

$   27,097,752

$   27,007,405

1 %



N/M = Not meaningful

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Includes repurchase agreements and commercial paper.

(b)

Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market.

(c)

Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits.

(d)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

 

Associated Banc-Corp

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

YTD

YTD






($ in millions, except per share data)

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

Selected equity and performance ratios(a)(b)(c)








Tangible common equity / tangible assets



7.18 %

7.08 %

7.11 %

6.88 %

6.94 %

Return on average equity

9.48 %

9.38 %

11.16 %

7.81 %

(8.74) %

7.99 %

8.47 %

Return on average tangible common equity

13.78 %

13.79 %

16.25 %

11.31 %

(13.13) %

11.67 %

12.38 %

Return on average common equity Tier 1

12.42 %

12.11 %

14.54 %

10.27 %

(11.85) %

10.08 %

10.88 %

Return on average tangible assets

1.01 %

1.00 %

1.18 %

0.84 %

(0.88) %

0.84 %

0.90 %

Average stockholders' equity / average assets

10.20 %

10.22 %

10.14 %

10.26 %

9.97 %

10.06 %

10.18 %

Tangible common equity reconciliation(a)








Common equity



$    4,048

$    3,975

$    3,980

$    3,934

$    3,929

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



(1,141)

(1,143)

(1,145)

(1,148)

(1,150)

Tangible common equity



$    2,907

$    2,831

$    2,834

$    2,786

$    2,779

Tangible assets reconciliation(a)








Total assets



$   41,624

$   41,137

$   41,016

$   41,637

$   41,219

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



(1,141)

(1,143)

(1,145)

(1,148)

(1,150)

Tangible assets



$   40,483

$   39,994

$   39,870

$   40,490

$   40,070

Average tangible common equity and average common equity
Tier 1 reconciliation(a)








Common equity

$    3,980

$    3,902

$    3,972

$    3,987

$    3,926

$    3,938

$    3,935

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,143)

(1,152)

(1,142)

(1,145)

(1,147)

(1,149)

(1,151)

Tangible common equity

2,836

2,750

2,830

2,843

2,780

2,789

2,784

   Modified CECL transitional amount

22

45

22

22

45

45

45

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

215

255

242

188

286

302

252

Deferred tax assets, net

18

28

25

12

27

28

28

Average common equity Tier 1

$    3,092

$    3,077

$    3,118

$    3,065

$    3,138

$    3,164

$    3,108

Average tangible assets reconciliation(a)








Total assets

$   40,933

$   40,085

$   41,101

$   40,769

$   41,331

$   41,076

$   40,558

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

(1,143)

(1,152)

(1,142)

(1,145)

(1,147)

(1,149)

(1,151)

Tangible assets

$   39,789

$   38,933

$   39,958

$   39,625

$   40,184

$   39,927

$   39,407

Adjusted net income reconciliation(b)








Net income

$       197

$       191

$       116

$         81

$       (91)

$         83

$         87

Other intangible amortization, net of tax

3

3

2

2

2

2

2

Adjusted net income

$       200

$       194

$       117

$         83

$       (89)

$         85

$         89

Adjusted net income available to common equity
reconciliation(b)








Net income available to common equity

$       191

$       185

$       113

$         78

$       (94)

$         80

$         84

Other intangible amortization, net of tax

3

3

2

2

2

2

2

Adjusted net income available to common equity

$       194

$       188

$       114

$         80

$       (92)

$         82

$         86

Selected trend information(d)








Wealth management fees

$         44

$         41

$         23

$         22

$         21

$         21

$         20

Service charges and deposit account fees

25

25

12

12

11

13

12

Card-based fees

23

22

12

11

12

12

11

Other fee-based revenue

9

9

5

4

4

5

4

Fee-based revenue

102

97

52

50

47

50

49

Other

29

31

13

15

(178)

17

17

Total noninterest income

$       130

$       128

$         65

$         65

$     (131)

$         67

$         66

Pre-tax pre-provision income(e)








Income before income taxes

$       204

$       241

$       103

$       101

$     (138)

$       103

$       111

Provision for credit losses

47

40

23

24

21

22

22

Pre-tax pre-provision income

$       251

$       281

$       126

$       125

$     (117)

$       125

$       133



Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(a)

Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net.

(b)

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax.

(c)

These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies.

(d)

These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations.

(e)

Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

 

Associated Banc-Corp

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

YTD

Jun 2024

YTD

Jun 2023

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

End of period core customer deposits reconciliation








Total deposits



$   32,691

$   33,713

$   33,446

$   32,123

$   32,014

Network transaction deposits



(1,503)

(1,793)

(1,566)

(1,649)

(1,601)

Brokered CDs



(4,062)

(3,931)

(4,447)

(3,351)

(3,818)

Core customer deposits



$   27,127

$   27,989

$   27,432

$   27,123

$   26,595

Quarterly average core customer deposits reconciliation








Total deposits



$   32,629

$   33,267

$   32,192

$   32,002

$   31,281

Network transaction deposits



(1,595)

(1,652)

(1,617)

(1,640)

(1,468)

Brokered CDs



(3,928)

(4,269)

(3,471)

(3,429)

(3,002)

Core customer deposits



$   27,106

$   27,346

$   27,105

$   26,933

$   26,811

Efficiency ratio reconciliation(a)








Federal Reserve efficiency ratio

61.27 %

57.26 %

61.51 %

61.03 %

132.01 %

60.06 %

58.49 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

(0.71) %

(0.82) %

(0.71) %

(0.71) %

(3.29) %

(0.89) %

(0.85) %

Other intangible amortization

(0.69) %

(0.67) %

(0.68) %

(0.69) %

(1.21) %

(0.69) %

(0.68) %

Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio

59.88 %

55.78 %

60.12 %

59.63 %

127.54 %

58.50 %

56.96 %

FDIC special assessment

(0.82) %

— %

0.73 %

(2.38) %

(9.50) %

— %

— %

Announced initiatives

— %

— %

— %

— %

(53.92) %

— %

— %

Adjusted efficiency ratio

59.06 %

55.78 %

60.85 %

57.25 %

64.12 %

58.50 %

56.96 %

 

One Time Item Reconciliation

YTD

YTD




($ in millions, except per share data)

Jun 2024

Jun 2024 per share data
(diluted)


2Q24

2Q24 per share data
(diluted)

GAAP net income

$                          197

$                                           1.26


$                          116

$                                           0.74

Tax benefit(b)

(33)

(0.22)


(33)

(0.22)

Net income, excluding one time item

164

$                                           1.04


83

$                                           0.52

        Less preferred stock dividends

(6)



(3)


            Net income available to common equity, excluding one time item

$                          158



$                             80


 

One Time Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation


YTD

($ in thousands)

4Q23

Dec 2023

GAAP noninterest income

$                                                     (131,013)

$                                                          63,182

Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(c)

136,239

136,239

Net loss on sale of investments(c)

64,940

64,940

Noninterest income, excluding one time items

$                                                          70,166

$                                                       264,361




One Time Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation


YTD

($ in thousands)

4Q23

Dec 2023

GAAP noninterest expense

$                                                       239,391

$                                                       813,682

FDIC special assessment

(30,597)

(30,597)

Noninterest expense, excluding one time item

$                                                       208,795

$                                                       783,085



(a)

The efficiency ratio as defined by the Federal Reserve guidance is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments) divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, FDIC special assessment costs, and announced initiatives, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net and announced initiatives. Management believes the adjusted efficiency ratio is a meaningful measure as it enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources and provides a better measure as to how the Corporation is managing its expenses by adjusting for one time costs like the FDIC special assessment and announced initiatives.

(b)

The tax benefit classified as a one time item is the result of a strategic reallocation of the Corporation's investment securities portfolio which occurred in the second quarter of 2024.

(c)

The mortgage portfolio sale and investments sold that are classified as one time items are the result of a balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in fourth quarter of 2023.

 

