GREEN BAY, Wis., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $113 million, or $0.74 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding a one time tax benefit recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Associated reported earnings of $80 million, or $0.52 per common share. These amounts compare to earnings of $78 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and earnings of $84 million, or $0.56 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"After demonstrating an ability to execute with Phase 1 of our strategic plan, we continued to build momentum across the company by adding talent in key areas and deploying product and digital enhancements during the second quarter," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "This momentum has translated to encouraging trends in several foundational performance measures, including industry-leading customer satisfaction scores and the strongest consumer checking household growth we've seen in over a decade."

"Importantly, we also delivered strong financial results during the quarter through steady revenues, credit stability and capital accretion. While macro uncertainty remains top of mind in the near-term, we feel well-positioned as we move to the back half of the year thanks to our foundational discipline, the stability of our markets, and the execution of our strategic plan."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.74 ; Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $0.52

; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of Total quarterly average loan growth of $211 million vs. first quarter 2024

vs. first quarter 2024 Total quarterly average core customer deposit 1 decrease of $240 million vs. first quarter 2024; total quarterly average deposit decrease of $638 million vs. first quarter 2024

decrease of vs. first quarter 2024; total quarterly average deposit decrease of vs. first quarter 2024 Net interest income of $257 million

Net interest margin of 2.75%

Noninterest income of $65 million

Noninterest expense of $196 million

Provision for credit losses of $23 million

Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.32%

Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) of 0.29%

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Loans

Second quarter 2024 average total loans of $29.6 billion increased 1%, or $211 million, from the prior quarter and increased $141 million from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 average balances by loan category:

Commercial and business lending increased $195 million from the prior quarter and increased $112 million from the same period last year to $11.0 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Commercial real estate lending decreased $140 million from the prior quarter and decreased $46 million from the same period last year to $7.2 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Consumer lending increased $156 million from the prior quarter and increased $75 million from the same period last year to $11.3 billion .

Second quarter 2024 period end total loans of $29.6 billion increased $124 million from the prior quarter and decreased 1%, or $231 million, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 period end balances by loan category:

Commercial and business lending increased $118 million from the prior quarter and decreased $41 million from the same period last year to $11.1 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Commercial real estate lending decreased $65 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year to $7.3 billion .

from both the prior quarter and the same period last year to . Consumer lending increased $71 million from the prior quarter and decreased $125 million from the same period last year to $11.3 billion .

Based on current market conditions, we now expect 2024 total loan growth to finish at the lower end of our previous 4% to 6% range on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Second quarter 2024 average deposits of $32.6 billion decreased 2%, or $638 million, from the prior quarter and increased 4%, or $1.3 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 average balances by deposit category:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $170 million from the prior quarter and decreased $958 million from the same period last year to $5.7 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Savings increased $206 million from the prior quarter and increased $384 million from the same period last year to $5.1 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $224 million from the prior quarter and increased $602 million from the same period last year to $7.3 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Money market deposits decreased $122 million from the prior quarter and decreased $749 million from the same period last year to $6.0 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Total time deposits decreased $271 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.9 billion from the same period last year to $6.9 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Network transaction deposits decreased $57 million from the prior quarter and increased $127 million from the same period last year to $1.6 billion .

Second quarter 2024 period end deposits of $32.7 billion decreased 3%, or $1.0 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 2%, or $677 million, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 period end balances by deposit category:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $439 million from the prior quarter and decreased $751 million from the same period last year to $5.8 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Savings increased $32 million from the prior quarter and increased $380 million from the same period last year to $5.2 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $463 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $8.3 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Money market deposits decreased $427 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $6.3 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Total time deposits increased $274 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.0 billion from the same period last year to $7.1 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Network transaction deposits (included in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits) decreased $290 million from the prior quarter and decreased $98 million from the same period last year to $1.5 billion .

Based on current market conditions, we now expect 2024 core customer deposit growth to finish at the lower end of our previous 3% to 5% range on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Second quarter 2024 net interest income of $257 million decreased $1 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year. The net interest margin decreased to 2.75%, reflecting a 4 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 5 basis point decrease from the same period last year.

The average yield on total loans for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter and increased 44 basis points from the same period last year to 6.21%.

The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 54 basis points from the same period last year to 3.60%.

The net free funds benefit for the second quarter of 2024 remained flat compared to the prior quarter and increased 2 basis points from the same period last year to 0.70%.

Based on current market conditions, we now expect total net interest income growth of 1% to 3% in 2024.

Noninterest Income

Second quarter 2024 total noninterest income of $65 million increased slightly compared to the prior quarter and decreased slightly from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 noninterest income line items:

Bank and corporate owned life insurance increased $2 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year.

from both the prior quarter and the same period last year. Wealth management fees increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. Card-based fees increased $1 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year.

from both the prior quarter and the same period last year. Investment securities gains (losses), net decreased $4 million from the prior quarter and increased slightly from the same period last year, with the quarterly decrease driven primarily by a $4 million gain on sale of Visa B shares recognized in the first quarter of 2024.

Excluding the impact of the mortgage and investment securities sales announced during the fourth quarter of 2023, we now expect total noninterest income to finish within a range of negative 1% to 1% growth in 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Second quarter 2024 total noninterest expense of $196 million decreased $2 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and increased $5 million, or 3%, from the same period last year as we continued to invest in our strategic initiatives. With respect to second quarter 2024 noninterest expense line items:

Personnel expense increased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $7 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. Technology expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. FDIC assessment expense decreased $7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $2 million from the same period last year. The quarterly decrease was driven primarily by an $8 million increase in special assessment recognized in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by a $2 million adjustment based on an updated special assessment estimate received from the FDIC in the second quarter of 2024.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of the $31 million FDIC special assessment booked during the fourth quarter of 2023, the $8 million FDIC special assessment booked during the first quarter of 2024, and the $2 million FDIC special assessment adjustment booked during the second quarter of 2024, we continue to expect total noninterest expense to grow by 2% to 3% in 2024.

Taxes

Second quarter 2024 results included a tax benefit of $13 million compared to $20 million of tax expense in the prior quarter and $24 million of tax expense in the same period last year. The benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a strategic reallocation of our investment securities portfolio resulting in a deferred tax benefit of approximately $33 million during the quarter.

After excluding the impact of the one time $33 million tax benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2024, we continue to expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21% in 2024, assuming no change in the corporate tax rate.

Credit

The second quarter 2024 provision for credit losses on loans was $23 million, compared to a provision of $24 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $22 million in the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 credit quality:

Nonaccrual loans of $154 million decreased $24 million from the prior quarter and increased $23 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.52% in the second quarter, down from 0.60% in the prior quarter and up from 0.44% in the same period last year.

decreased from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.52% in the second quarter, down from 0.60% in the prior quarter and up from 0.44% in the same period last year. Second quarter 2024 net charge offs of $21 million decreased compared to net charge offs of $22 million in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of $11 million in the same period last year.

decreased compared to net charge offs of in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of in the same period last year. The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $390 million increased $2 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $13 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.32% in the second quarter, up from 1.31% in the prior quarter and up from 1.26% in the same period last year.

In 2024, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.

Capital

The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 9.68% at June 30, 2024. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) today, July 25, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp second quarter 2024 earnings call. The second quarter 2024 financial tables with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













($ in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Seql Qtr $

Change December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Comp Qtr $

Change Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 470,818 $ 429,859 $ 40,959 $ 484,384 $ 388,694 $ 407,620 $ 63,198 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 484,677 420,114 64,563 425,089 323,130 190,881 293,796 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under

agreements to resell 3,600 1,610 1,990 14,350 965 31,160 (27,560) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 3,912,730 3,724,148 188,582 3,600,892 3,491,679 3,504,777 407,953 Investment securities held to maturity, net, at

amortized cost 3,799,035 3,832,967 (33,932) 3,860,160 3,900,415 3,938,877 (139,842) Equity securities 22,944 19,571 3,373 41,651 35,937 30,883 (7,939) Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank

stocks, at cost 212,102 173,968 38,134 229,171 268,698 271,637 (59,535) Residential loans held for sale 83,795 52,414 31,381 33,011 54,790 38,083 45,712 Commercial loans held for sale — — — 90,303 — 15,000 (15,000) Loans 29,618,271 29,494,263 124,008 29,216,218 30,193,187 29,848,904 (230,633) Allowance for loan losses (355,844) (356,006) 162 (351,094) (345,795) (338,750) (17,094) Loans, net 29,262,428 29,138,257 124,171 28,865,124 29,847,392 29,510,153 (247,725) Tax credit and other investments 246,300 255,252 (8,952) 258,067 256,905 263,583 (17,283) Premises and equipment, net 369,968 367,618 2,350 372,978 373,017 374,866 (4,898) Bank and corporate owned life insurance 683,451 685,089 (1,638) 682,649 679,775 678,578 4,873 Goodwill 1,104,992 1,104,992 — 1,104,992 1,104,992 1,104,992 — Other intangible assets, net 36,066 38,268 (2,202) 40,471 42,674 44,877 (8,811) Mortgage servicing rights, net 85,640 85,226 414 84,390 89,131 80,449 5,191 Interest receivable 173,106 167,092 6,014 169,569 171,119 159,185 13,921 Other assets 672,256 640,638 31,618 658,604 608,068 573,870 98,386 Total assets $ 41,623,908 $ 41,137,084 $ 486,824 $ 41,015,855 $ 41,637,381 $ 41,219,473 $ 404,435 Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,815,045 $ 6,254,135 $ (439,090) $ 6,119,956 $ 6,422,994 $ 6,565,666 $ (750,621) Interest-bearing deposits 26,875,995 27,459,023 (583,028) 27,326,093 25,700,332 25,448,743 1,427,252 Total deposits 32,691,039 33,713,158 (1,022,119) 33,446,049 32,123,326 32,014,409 676,630 Short-term funding 859,539 765,671 93,868 326,780 451,644 341,253 518,286 FHLB advances 2,673,046 1,333,411 1,339,635 1,940,194 3,733,041 3,630,747 (957,701) Other long-term funding 536,113 536,055 58 541,269 529,459 534,273 1,840 Allowance for unfunded commitments 33,776 31,776 2,000 34,776 34,776 38,276 (4,500) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 588,057 588,341 (284) 552,814 637,491 537,640 50,417 Total liabilities 37,381,571 36,968,412 413,159 36,841,882 37,509,738 37,096,599 284,972 Stockholders' equity













Preferred equity 194,112 194,112 — 194,112 194,112 194,112 — Common equity 4,048,225 3,974,561 73,664 3,979,861 3,933,531 3,928,762 119,463 Total stockholders' equity 4,242,337 4,168,673 73,664 4,173,973 4,127,643 4,122,874 119,463 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,623,908 $ 41,137,084 $ 486,824 $ 41,015,855 $ 41,637,381 $ 41,219,473 $ 404,435



Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Comp Qtr YTD YTD Comp YTD ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2Q24 2Q23 $ Change % Change June 2024 June 2023 $ Change % Change Interest income















Interest and fees on loans $ 456,788 $ 423,307 $ 33,481 8 % $ 911,260 $ 814,626 $ 96,634 12 % Interest and dividends on investment securities















Taxable 50,278 35,845 14,433 40 % 96,826 65,987 30,839 47 % Tax-exempt 14,669 15,994 (1,325) (8) % 29,443 32,019 (2,576) (8) % Other interest 8,539 6,086 2,453 40 % 16,133 11,415 4,718 41 % Total interest income 530,274 481,231 49,043 10 % 1,053,662 924,048 129,614 14 % Interest expense















Interest on deposits 221,062 162,196 58,866 36 % 447,293 271,618 175,675 65 % Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase 2,303 2,261 42 2 % 5,166 5,404 (238) (4) % Interest on other short-term funding 6,077 — 6,077 N/M 10,785 1 10,784 N/M Interest on FHLB Advances 34,143 49,261 (15,118) (31) % 55,814 99,222 (43,408) (44) % Interest on long-term funding 10,096 9,596 500 5 % 20,154 15,876 4,278 27 % Total interest expense 273,681 223,314 50,367 23 % 539,211 392,121 147,090 38 % Net interest income 256,593 257,917 (1,324) (1) % 514,451 531,927 (17,476) (3) % Provision for credit losses 23,008 22,100 908 4 % 47,009 40,071 6,938 17 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 233,585 235,817 (2,232) (1) % 467,442 491,856 (24,414) (5) % Noninterest income















Wealth management fees 22,628 20,483 2,145 10 % 44,323 40,672 3,651 9 % Service charges and deposit account fees 12,263 12,372 (109) (1) % 24,702 25,366 (664) (3) % Card-based fees 11,975 11,396 579 5 % 23,242 21,982 1,260 6 % Other fee-based revenue 4,857 4,465 392 9 % 9,259 8,740 519 6 % Capital markets, net 4,685 5,093 (408) (8) % 8,735 10,176 (1,441) (14) % Mortgage banking, net 2,505 7,768 (5,263) (68) % 5,166 11,313 (6,147) (54) % Bank and corporate owned life insurance 4,584 2,172 2,412 111 % 7,154 4,835 2,319 48 % Asset (losses), net (627) (299) (328) 110 % (933) (35) (898) N/M Investment securities gains, net 67 14 53 N/M 3,947 66 3,881 N/M Other 2,222 2,080 142 7 % 4,549 4,501 48 1 % Total noninterest income 65,159 65,543 (384) (1) % 130,144 127,616 2,528 2 % Noninterest expense















Personnel 121,581 114,089 7,492 7 % 240,976 230,510 10,466 5 % Technology 27,161 24,220 2,941 12 % 53,362 47,818 5,544 12 % Occupancy 13,128 13,587 (459) (3) % 26,761 28,650 (1,889) (7) % Business development and advertising 7,535 7,106 429 6 % 14,052 12,955 1,097 8 % Equipment 4,450 4,975 (525) (11) % 9,049 9,906 (857) (9) % Legal and professional 4,429 4,831 (402) (8) % 9,101 8,688 413 5 % Loan and foreclosure costs 1,793 1,635 158 10 % 3,771 2,773 998 36 % FDIC assessment 7,131 9,550 (2,419) (25) % 21,077 16,425 4,652 28 % Other intangible amortization 2,203 2,203 — — % 4,405 4,405 — — % Other 6,450 8,476 (2,026) (24) % 10,963 15,955 (4,992) (31) % Total noninterest expense 195,861 190,673 5,188 3 % 393,518 378,086 15,432 4 % Income before income taxes 102,884 110,687 (7,803) (7) % 204,068 241,386 (37,318) (15) % Income tax (benefit) expense (12,689) 23,533 (36,222) N/M 7,326 50,873 (43,547) (86) % Net income 115,573 87,154 28,419 33 % 196,742 190,514 6,228 3 % Preferred stock dividends 2,875 2,875 — — % 5,750 5,750 — — % Net income available to common equity $ 112,698 $ 84,279 $ 28,419 34 % $ 190,992 $ 184,764 $ 6,228 3 % Earnings per common share















Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.19 34 % $ 1.27 $ 1.23 $ 0.04 3 % Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 0.18 32 % $ 1.26 $ 1.22 $ 0.04 3 % Average common shares outstanding















Basic 149,872 149,986 (114) — % 149,864 149,875 (11) — % Diluted 151,288 150,870 418 — % 151,310 150,903 407 — %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Quarterly Trend ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Seql Qtr





Comp Qtr 2Q24 1Q24 $ Change % Change 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 $ Change % Change Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 456,788 $ 454,472 $ 2,316 1 % $ 457,868 $ 447,912 $ 423,307 $ 33,481 8 % Interest and dividends on investment securities

















Taxable 50,278 46,548 3,730 8 % 41,809 38,210 35,845 14,433 40 % Tax-exempt 14,669 14,774 (105) (1) % 15,273 15,941 15,994 (1,325) (8) % Other interest 8,539 7,595 944 12 % 10,418 6,575 6,086 2,453 40 % Total interest income 530,274 523,388 6,886 1 % 525,367 508,637 481,231 49,043 10 % Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 221,062 226,231 (5,169) (2) % 208,875 193,131 162,196 58,866 36 % Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase 2,303 2,863 (560) (20) % 3,734 3,100 2,261 42 2 % Interest on other short-term funding 6,077 4,708 1,369 29 % — — — 6,077 N/M Interest on FHLB advances 34,143 21,671 12,472 58 % 49,171 48,143 49,261 (15,118) (31) % Interest on long-term funding 10,096 10,058 38 — % 10,185 10,019 9,596 500 5 % Total interest expense 273,681 265,530 8,151 3 % 271,965 254,394 223,314 50,367 23 % Net interest income 256,593 257,858 (1,265) — % 253,403 254,244 257,917 (1,324) (1) % Provision for credit losses 23,008 24,001 (993) (4) % 21,007 21,943 22,100 908 4 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 233,585 233,857 (272) — % 232,395 232,301 235,817 (2,232) (1) % Noninterest income

















Wealth management fees 22,628 21,694 934 4 % 21,003 20,828 20,483 2,145 10 % Service charges and deposit account fees 12,263 12,439 (176) (1) % 10,815 12,864 12,372 (109) (1) % Card-based fees 11,975 11,267 708 6 % 11,528 11,510 11,396 579 5 % Other fee-based revenue 4,857 4,402 455 10 % 4,019 4,509 4,465 392 9 % Capital markets, net 4,685 4,050 635 16 % 9,106 5,368 5,093 (408) (8) % Mortgage banking, net 2,505 2,662 (157) (6) % 1,615 6,501 7,768 (5,263) (68) % Loss on mortgage portfolio sale — — — N/M (136,239) — — — N/M Bank and corporate owned life insurance 4,584 2,570 2,014 78 % 3,383 2,047 2,172 2,412 111 % Asset (losses) gains, net (627) (306) (321) 105 % (136) 625 (299) (328) 110 % Investment securities gains (losses), net 67 3,879 (3,812) (98) % (58,958) (11) 14 53 N/M Other 2,222 2,327 (105) (5) % 2,850 2,339 2,080 142 7 % Total noninterest income (loss) 65,159 64,985 174 — % (131,013) 66,579 65,543 (384) (1) % Noninterest expense

















Personnel 121,581 119,395 2,186 2 % 120,686 117,159 114,089 7,492 7 % Technology 27,161 26,200 961 4 % 28,027 26,172 24,220 2,941 12 % Occupancy 13,128 13,633 (505) (4) % 14,429 14,125 13,587 (459) (3) % Business development and advertising 7,535 6,517 1,018 16 % 8,350 7,100 7,106 429 6 % Equipment 4,450 4,599 (149) (3) % 4,742 5,016 4,975 (525) (11) % Legal and professional 4,429 4,672 (243) (5) % 6,762 4,461 4,831 (402) (8) % Loan and foreclosure costs 1,793 1,979 (186) (9) % 585 2,049 1,635 158 10 % FDIC assessment 7,131 13,946 (6,815) (49) % 41,497 9,150 9,550 (2,419) (25) % Other intangible amortization 2,203 2,203 — — % 2,203 2,203 2,203 — — % Other 6,450 4,513 1,937 43 % 12,110 8,771 8,476 (2,026) (24) % Total noninterest expense 195,861 197,657 (1,796) (1) % 239,391 196,205 190,673 5,188 3 % Income (loss) before income taxes 102,884 101,185 1,699 2 % (138,009) 102,674 110,687 (7,803) (7) % Income tax (benefit) expense (12,689) 20,016 (32,705) N/M (47,202) 19,426 23,533 (36,222) N/M Net income (loss) 115,573 81,169 34,404 42 % (90,806) 83,248 87,154 28,419 33 % Preferred stock dividends 2,875 2,875 — — % 2,875 2,875 2,875 — — % Net income (loss) available to common equity $ 112,698 $ 78,294 $ 34,404 44 % $ (93,681) $ 80,373 $ 84,279 $ 28,419 34 % Earnings (loss) per common share

















Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.52 $ 0.23 44 % $ (0.63) $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.19 34 % Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.52 $ 0.22 42 % $ (0.62) $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.18 32 % Average common shares outstanding

















Basic 149,872 149,855 17 — % 150,085 150,035 149,986 (114) — % Diluted 151,288 151,292 (4) — % 151,007 151,014 150,870 418 — %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp Selected Quarterly Information













($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and outstanding in thousands) YTD Jun 2024 YTD Jun 2023 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Per common share data













Dividends $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Market value:













High 22.48 24.18 22.48 22.00 21.79 19.21 18.45 Low 19.73 14.48 19.90 19.73 15.45 16.22 14.48 Close



21.15 21.51 21.39 17.11 16.23 Book value / share



26.85 26.37 26.35 26.06 26.03 Tangible book value / share



19.28 18.78 18.77 18.46 18.41 Performance ratios (annualized)













Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.13 % 0.80 % (0.87) % 0.80 % 0.86 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.93 % 1.90 % 1.92 % 1.95 % 2.30 % 1.90 % 1.89 % Effective tax rate 3.59 % 21.08 % (12.33) % 19.78 % N/M 18.92 % 21.26 % Dividend payout ratio(a) 34.65 % 34.15 % 29.33 % 42.31 % N/M 39.62 % 37.50 % Net interest margin 2.77 % 2.93 % 2.75 % 2.79 % 2.69 % 2.71 % 2.80 % Selected trend information













Average full time equivalent employees(b) 4,048 4,223 4,025 4,070 4,130 4,220 4,227 Branch count



188 188 196 202 202 Assets under management, at market value(c)



$ 14,304 $ 14,171 $ 13,545 $ 12,543 $ 12,995 Mortgage loans originated for sale during period $ 274 $ 168 $ 169 $ 105 $ 112 $ 115 $ 99 Mortgage loan settlements during period(d) $ 229 $ 151 $ 138 $ 91 $ 957 $ 103 $ 97 Mortgage portfolio loans transferred to held for sale during period(d) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 969 $ — $ — Mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)



$ 6,307 $ 6,349 $ 7,364 $ 6,452 $ 6,525 Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)



1.36 % 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.23 % Shares repurchased during period(e) 900 — — 900 — — — Shares outstanding, end of period



150,785 150,739 151,037 150,951 150,919 Selected quarterly ratios













Loans / deposits



90.60 % 87.49 % 87.35 % 93.99 % 93.24 % Stockholders' equity / assets



10.19 % 10.13 % 10.18 % 9.91 % 10.00 % Risk-based capital(f)(g)













Total risk-weighted assets



$ 32,768 $ 32,753 $ 32,733 $ 33,497 $ 33,144 Common equity Tier 1



$ 3,172 $ 3,089 $ 3,075 $ 3,197 $ 3,143 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



9.68 % 9.43 % 9.39 % 9.55 % 9.48 % Tier 1 capital ratio



10.27 % 10.02 % 9.99 % 10.12 % 10.07 % Total capital ratio



12.34 % 12.08 % 12.21 % 12.25 % 12.22 % Tier 1 leverage ratio



8.37 % 8.24 % 8.06 % 8.42 % 8.40 %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share. (b) Average full time equivalent employees without overtime. (c) Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts. (d) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation transferred $969 million of residential mortgages into held for sale and subsequently sold them for $844 million. After sale, the servicing was retained for a short period until full servicing was transferred to the purchaser in January 2024. (e) Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation. (f) The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions. (g) June 30, 2024 data is estimated.

Associated Banc-Corp Selected Asset Quality Information









($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Allowance for loan losses













Balance at beginning of period $ 356,006 $ 351,094 1 % $ 345,795 $ 338,750 $ 326,432 9 % Provision for loan losses 21,000 27,000 (22) % 21,000 25,500 23,500 (11) % Charge offs (23,290) (24,018) (3) % (17,878) (20,535) (14,855) 57 % Recoveries 2,127 1,930 10 % 2,177 2,079 3,674 (42) % Net (charge offs) recoveries (21,163) (22,088) (4) % (15,701) (18,455) (11,181) 89 % Balance at end of period $ 355,844 $ 356,006 — % $ 351,094 $ 345,795 $ 338,750 5 % Allowance for unfunded commitments













Balance at beginning of period $ 31,776 $ 34,776 (9) % $ 34,776 $ 38,276 $ 39,776 (20) % Provision for unfunded commitments 2,000 (3,000) N/M — (3,500) (1,500) N/M Balance at end of period $ 33,776 $ 31,776 6 % $ 34,776 $ 34,776 $ 38,276 (12) % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) $ 389,620 $ 387,782 — % $ 385,870 $ 380,571 $ 377,027 3 % Provision for credit losses on loans $ 23,000 $ 24,000 (4) % $ 21,000 $ 22,000 $ 22,000 5 % ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr % Change Net (charge offs) recoveries













Commercial and industrial $ (13,676) $ (18,638) (27) % $ (13,178) $ (16,558) $ (11,177) 22 % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1 2 (50) % (22) 2 3 (67) % Commercial and business lending (13,674) (18,636) (27) % (13,200) (16,556) (11,174) 22 % Commercial real estate—investor (4,569) — N/M 216 272 2,276 N/M Real estate construction 28 30 (7) % 38 18 (18) N/M Commercial real estate lending (4,541) 30 N/M 253 290 2,257 N/M Total commercial (18,216) (18,606) (2) % (12,947) (16,266) (8,917) 104 % Residential mortgage (289) (62) N/M (53) (22) (283) 2 % Auto finance (1,480) (2,094) (29) % (1,436) (1,269) (1,048) 41 % Home equity 238 211 13 % 185 128 183 30 % Other consumer (1,417) (1,537) (8) % (1,450) (1,027) (1,117) 27 % Total consumer (2,947) (3,482) (15) % (2,754) (2,189) (2,264) 30 % Total net (charge offs) recoveries $ (21,163) $ (22,088) (4) % $ (15,701) $ (18,455) $ (11,181) 89 % (In basis points) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023

Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)













Commercial and industrial (55) (77)

(54) (66) (46)

Commercial real estate—owner occupied — —

(1) — —

Commercial and business lending (50) (69)

(48) (60) (41)

Commercial real estate—investor (37) —

2 2 18

Real estate construction — 1

1 — —

Commercial real estate lending (25) —

1 2 12

Total commercial (40) (41)

(28) (35) (20)

Residential mortgage (1) —

— — (1)

Auto finance (24) (35)

(27) (27) (25)

Home equity 15 14

12 8 12

Other consumer (221) (232)

(208) (148) (163)

Total consumer (10) (13)

(9) (7) (8)

Total net (charge offs) recoveries (29) (30)

(21) (25) (15)

($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr % Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr % Change Credit quality













Nonaccrual loans $ 154,423 $ 178,346 (13) % $ 148,997 $ 168,558 $ 131,278 18 % Other real estate owned (OREO) 8,325 8,437 (1) % 10,506 8,452 7,575 10 % Repossessed assets 671 1,241 (46) % 919 658 348 93 % Total nonperforming assets $ 163,418 $ 188,025 (13) % $ 160,421 $ 177,668 $ 139,201 17 % Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing $ 2,354 $ 2,417 (3) % $ 21,689 $ 2,156 $ 1,726 36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.32 % 1.31 %

1.32 % 1.26 % 1.26 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 252.31 % 217.43 %

258.98 % 225.78 % 287.20 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.60 %

0.51 % 0.56 % 0.44 %

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and

repossessed assets 0.55 % 0.64 %

0.55 % 0.59 % 0.47 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.46 %

0.39 % 0.43 % 0.34 %

Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to

year-to-date average loans 0.30 % 0.30 %

0.16 % 0.15 % 0.10 %



Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Asset Quality Information (continued) ($ in thousands) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Nonaccrual loans













Commercial and industrial $ 21,190 $ 72,243 (71) % $ 62,022 $ 74,812 $ 34,907 (39) % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1,851 2,090 (11) % 1,394 3,936 1,444 28 % Commercial and business lending 23,041 74,333 (69) % 63,416 78,748 36,352 (37) % Commercial real estate—investor 48,249 18,697 158 % — 10,882 22,068 119 % Real estate construction 16 18 (11) % 6 103 125 (87) % Commercial real estate lending 48,265 18,715 158 % 6 10,985 22,193 117 % Total commercial 71,306 93,047 (23) % 63,422 89,732 58,544 22 % Residential mortgage 68,058 69,954 (3) % 71,142 66,153 61,718 10 % Auto finance 6,986 7,158 (2) % 5,797 4,533 3,065 128 % Home equity 7,996 8,100 (1) % 8,508 7,917 7,788 3 % Other consumer 77 87 (11) % 128 222 163 (53) % Total consumer 83,117 85,299 (3) % 85,574 78,826 72,733 14 % Total nonaccrual loans $ 154,423 $ 178,346 (13) % $ 148,997 $ 168,558 $ 131,278 18 %

Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Restructured loans (accruing)













Commercial and industrial $ 410 $ 377 9 % $ 306 $ 234 $ 168 144 % Commercial real estate—owner occupied — — N/M — — — N/M Commercial and business lending 410 377 9 % 306 234 168 144 % Commercial real estate—investor — — N/M — — — N/M Real estate construction — — N/M — — — N/M Commercial real estate lending — — N/M — — — N/M Total commercial 410 377 9 % 306 234 168 144 % Residential mortgage 306 345 (11) % 405 207 126 143 % Auto finance 142 66 115 % 255 169 80 78 % Home equity 103 182 (43) % 305 236 78 32 % Other consumer 1,615 1,487 9 % 1,449 1,243 988 63 % Total consumer 2,166 2,080 4 % 2,414 1,855 1,271 70 % Total restructured loans (accruing) $ 2,576 $ 2,457 5 % $ 2,719 $ 2,089 $ 1,439 79 % Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in

nonaccrual loans) $ 717 $ 1,141 (37) % $ 805 $ 961 $ 796 (10) %

Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Accruing loans 30-89 days past due













Commercial and industrial $ 2,052 $ 521 N/M $ 5,565 $ 1,507 $ 12,005 (83) % Commercial real estate—owner occupied — — N/M 358 1,877 1,484 (100) % Commercial and business lending 2,052 521 N/M 5,923 3,384 13,489 (85) % Commercial real estate—investor 1,023 19,164 (95) % 18,697 10,121 — N/M Real estate construction — 1,260 (100) % — 10 76 (100) % Commercial real estate lending 1,023 20,424 (95) % 18,697 10,131 76 N/M Total commercial 3,075 20,945 (85) % 24,619 13,515 13,565 (77) % Residential mortgage 10,374 9,903 5 % 13,446 11,652 8,961 16 % Auto finance 15,814 12,521 26 % 17,386 16,688 11,429 38 % Home equity 3,694 2,819 31 % 4,208 3,687 4,030 (8) % Other consumer 1,995 2,260 (12) % 2,166 1,880 2,025 (1) % Total consumer 31,877 27,503 16 % 37,205 33,908 26,444 21 % Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 34,952 $ 48,448 (28) % $ 61,825 $ 47,422 $ 40,008 (13) %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp

Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter







Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield /Rate Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield /Rate Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield /Rate Assets

















Earning assets

















Loans (a) (b) (c)

















Commercial and business lending $ 11,011,228 $ 198,191 7.24 % $ 10,816,255 $ 194,090 7.22 % $ 10,899,337 $ 184,080 6.77 % Commercial real estate lending 7,249,773 134,203 7.45 % 7,389,962 138,850 7.56 % 7,295,367 127,967 7.04 % Total commercial 18,261,000 332,394 7.32 % 18,206,217 332,940 7.35 % 18,194,703 312,047 6.88 % Residential mortgage 7,905,236 69,389 3.51 % 7,896,956 68,787 3.48 % 8,701,496 72,056 3.31 % Auto finance 2,524,107 35,021 5.58 % 2,373,720 32,603 5.52 % 1,654,523 19,701 4.78 % Other retail 889,220 20,504 9.24 % 892,128 20,661 9.28 % 887,574 20,135 9.08 % Total loans 29,579,564 457,307 6.21 % 29,369,022 454,991 6.22 % 29,438,297 423,939 5.77 % Investment securities

















Taxable 5,680,757 50,479 3.55 % 5,517,023 46,727 3.39 % 5,304,381 35,845 2.70 % Tax-exempt(a) 2,116,174 17,896 3.38 % 2,133,352 18,024 3.38 % 2,314,825 20,152 3.48 % Other short-term investments 620,943 9,304 6.03 % 576,782 8,311 5.80 % 511,487 6,086 4.77 % Investments and other 8,417,874 77,680 3.69 % 8,227,158 73,062 3.55 % 8,130,693 62,083 3.05 % Total earning assets 37,997,438 $ 534,987 5.65 % 37,596,179 $ 528,053 5.64 % 37,568,991 $ 486,022 5.18 % Other assets, net 3,103,168



3,173,027



2,989,321



Total assets $ 41,100,606



$ 40,769,206



$ 40,558,311



Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities

















Interest-bearing deposits

















Savings $ 5,133,688 $ 21,972 1.72 % $ 4,928,031 $ 21,747 1.77 % $ 4,749,808 $ 15,160 1.28 % Interest-bearing demand 7,265,621 48,109 2.66 % 7,490,119 49,990 2.68 % 6,663,775 34,961 2.10 % Money market 5,995,005 46,391 3.11 % 6,116,604 47,306 3.11 % 6,743,810 43,529 2.59 % Network transaction deposits 1,595,312 21,416 5.40 % 1,651,937 22,205 5.41 % 1,468,006 18,426 5.03 % Time deposits 6,927,663 83,173 4.83 % 7,198,315 84,983 4.75 % 4,985,949 50,119 4.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 26,917,289 221,062 3.30 % 27,385,005 226,231 3.32 % 24,611,348 162,196 2.64 % Federal funds purchased and securities

sold under agreements to repurchase 213,921 2,303 4.33 % 263,979 2,863 4.36 % 285,754 2,261 3.17 % Other short-term funding 561,596 7,044 5.04 % 449,999 5,603 5.01 % 12,179 — 0.01 % FHLB advances 2,432,195 34,143 5.65 % 1,540,247 21,671 5.66 % 3,796,106 49,261 5.20 % Long-term funding 533,670 10,096 7.57 % 539,106 10,058 7.46 % 543,003 9,596 7.07 % Total short and long-term funding 3,741,381 53,586 5.75 % 2,793,331 40,194 5.78 % 4,637,042 61,118 5.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,658,670 $ 274,648 3.60 % 30,178,337 $ 266,425 3.55 % 29,248,389 $ 223,314 3.06 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,712,115



5,882,052



6,669,787



Other liabilities 563,616



527,437



511,074



Stockholders' equity 4,166,204



4,181,381



4,129,061



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,100,606



$ 40,769,206



$ 40,558,311



Interest rate spread



2.05 %



2.09 %



2.12 % Net free funds



0.70 %



0.70 %



0.68 % Fully tax-equivalent net interest income

and net interest margin

$ 260,340 2.75 %

$ 261,628 2.79 %

$ 262,708 2.80 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

3,747



3,770



4,791

Net interest income

$ 256,593



$ 257,858



$ 257,917





Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions. (b) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances. (c) Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

Associated Banc-Corp

Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Year Over Year

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield / Rate Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield / Rate Assets











Earning assets











Loans (a) (b) (c)











Commercial and business lending $ 10,913,741 $ 392,281 7.23 % $ 10,758,464 $ 351,254 6.58 % Commercial real estate lending 7,319,867 273,053 7.50 % 7,273,402 247,054 6.85 % Total commercial 18,233,608 665,334 7.34 % 18,031,866 598,308 6.69 % Residential mortgage 7,965,375 138,120 3.47 % 8,643,335 142,767 3.30 % Auto finance 2,448,914 67,624 5.55 % 1,572,773 36,159 4.64 % Other retail 826,396 41,221 10.00 % 895,720 38,629 8.65 % Total loans 29,474,293 912,299 6.22 % 29,143,694 815,864 5.64 % Investment securities











Taxable 5,598,890 97,206 3.47 % 5,109,481 65,987 2.58 % Tax-exempt (a) 2,124,763 35,920 3.38 % 2,322,132 40,344 3.47 % Other short-term investments 598,888 17,615 5.91 % 502,325 11,415 4.58 % Investments and other 8,322,541 150,741 3.62 % 7,933,938 117,746 2.97 % Total earning assets 37,796,834 $ 1,063,040 5.65 % 37,077,632 $ 933,610 5.06 % Other assets, net 3,135,876



3,007,684



Total assets $ 40,932,710



$ 40,085,316



Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Interest-bearing liabilities











Interest-bearing deposits











Savings $ 5,030,859 $ 43,719 1.75 % $ 4,707,451 $ 25,019 1.07 % Interest-bearing demand 7,377,870 98,099 2.67 % 6,738,715 64,880 1.94 % Money market 6,055,804 93,698 3.11 % 7,137,912 85,167 2.41 % Network transaction deposits 1,623,625 43,621 5.40 % 1,308,434 31,252 4.82 % Time deposits 7,062,989 168,156 4.79 % 3,681,352 65,301 3.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 27,151,147 447,293 3.31 % 23,573,864 271,618 2.32 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 238,950 5,166 4.35 % 357,369 5,404 3.05 % Other short-term funding 503,602 12,646 5.05 % 14,745 1 0.01 % FHLB advances 1,986,221 55,814 5.65 % 4,024,052 99,222 4.97 % Long-term funding 536,388 20,154 7.51 % 475,961 15,876 6.67 % Total short and long-term funding 3,265,160 93,780 5.77 % 4,872,128 120,503 4.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,416,308 $ 541,073 3.58 % 28,445,992 $ 392,121 2.78 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,797,084



7,003,151



Other liabilities 545,526



540,457



Stockholders' equity 4,173,793



4,095,717



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,932,710



$ 40,085,316



Interest rate spread



2.07 %



2.28 % Net free funds



0.70 %



0.65 % Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin

$ 521,967 2.77 %

$ 541,490 2.93 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

7,516



9,563

Net interest income

$ 514,451



$ 531,927





Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions. (b) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances. (c) Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

Associated Banc-Corp Loan and Deposit Composition













($ in thousands)













Period end loan composition Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Commercial and industrial $ 9,970,412 $ 9,858,329 1 % $ 9,731,555 $ 10,099,068 $ 10,055,487 (1) % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1,102,146 1,095,894 1 % 1,061,700 1,054,969 1,058,237 4 % Commercial and business lending 11,072,558 10,954,223 1 % 10,793,255 11,154,037 11,113,724 — % Commercial real estate—investor 5,001,392 5,035,195 (1) % 5,124,245 5,218,980 5,312,928 (6) % Real estate construction 2,255,637 2,287,041 (1) % 2,271,398 2,130,719 2,009,060 12 % Commercial real estate lending 7,257,029 7,322,237 (1) % 7,395,644 7,349,699 7,321,988 (1) % Total commercial 18,329,587 18,276,460 — % 18,188,898 18,503,736 18,435,711 (1) % Residential mortgage 7,840,073 7,868,180 — % 7,864,891 8,782,645 8,746,345 (10) % Auto finance 2,556,009 2,471,257 3 % 2,256,162 2,007,164 1,777,974 44 % Home equity 634,142 619,764 2 % 628,526 623,650 615,506 3 % Other consumer 258,460 258,603 — % 277,740 275,993 273,367 (5) % Total consumer 11,288,684 11,217,802 1 % 11,027,319 11,689,451 11,413,193 (1) % Total loans $ 29,618,271 $ 29,494,263 — % $ 29,216,218 $ 30,193,187 $ 29,848,904 (1) % Period end deposit and customer funding composition Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,815,045 $ 6,254,135 (7) % $ 6,119,956 $ 6,422,994 $ 6,565,666 (11) % Savings 5,157,103 5,124,639 1 % 4,835,701 4,836,735 4,777,415 8 % Interest-bearing demand 8,284,017 8,747,127 (5) % 8,843,967 7,528,154 7,037,959 18 % Money market 6,294,895 6,721,674 (6) % 6,330,453 7,268,506 7,521,930 (16) % Brokered CDs 4,061,578 3,931,230 3 % 4,447,479 3,351,399 3,818,325 6 % Other time deposits 3,078,401 2,934,352 5 % 2,868,494 2,715,538 2,293,114 34 % Total deposits 32,691,039 33,713,158 (3) % 33,446,049 32,123,326 32,014,409 2 % Other customer funding(a) 89,524 90,536 (1) % 106,620 151,644 170,873 (48) % Total deposits and other customer funding $ 32,780,564 $ 33,803,694 (3) % $ 33,552,669 $ 32,274,971 $ 32,185,282 2 % Network transaction deposits(b) $ 1,502,919 $ 1,792,820 (16) % $ 1,566,139 $ 1,649,389 $ 1,600,619 (6) % Net deposits and other customer funding(c) $ 27,216,066 $ 28,079,644 (3) % $ 27,539,051 $ 27,274,183 $ 26,766,338 2 % Quarter average loan composition Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Commercial and industrial $ 9,915,894 $ 9,729,718 2 % $ 9,768,803 $ 9,927,271 $ 9,831,956 1 % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1,095,334 1,086,537 1 % 1,051,412 1,058,313 1,067,381 3 % Commercial and business lending 11,011,228 10,816,255 2 % 10,820,214 10,985,584 10,899,337 1 % Commercial real estate—investor 4,964,394 5,041,518 (2) % 5,156,528 5,205,626 5,206,430 (5) % Real estate construction 2,285,379 2,348,444 (3) % 2,241,281 2,107,018 2,088,937 9 % Commercial real estate lending 7,249,773 7,389,962 (2) % 7,397,809 7,312,645 7,295,367 (1) % Total commercial 18,261,000 18,206,217 — % 18,218,024 18,298,229 18,194,703 — % Residential mortgage 7,905,236 7,896,956 — % 8,691,258 8,807,157 8,701,496 (9) % Auto finance 2,524,107 2,373,720 6 % 2,138,536 1,884,540 1,654,523 53 % Home equity 630,855 625,686 1 % 627,736 619,423 612,045 3 % Other consumer 258,366 266,443 (3) % 276,881 275,262 275,530 (6) % Total consumer 11,318,564 11,162,805 1 % 11,734,412 11,586,382 11,243,594 1 % Total loans(d) $ 29,579,564 $ 29,369,022 1 % $ 29,952,435 $ 29,884,611 $ 29,438,297 — % Quarter average deposit composition Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Seql Qtr %

Change Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Comp Qtr %

Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,712,115 $ 5,882,052 (3) % $ 6,171,240 $ 6,318,781 $ 6,669,787 (14) % Savings 5,133,688 4,928,031 4 % 4,861,913 4,814,499 4,749,808 8 % Interest-bearing demand 7,265,621 7,490,119 (3) % 7,156,151 6,979,071 6,663,775 9 % Money market 5,995,005 6,116,604 (2) % 6,121,105 6,294,083 6,743,810 (11) % Network transaction deposits 1,595,312 1,651,937 (3) % 1,616,719 1,639,619 1,468,006 9 % Brokered CDs 3,927,727 4,268,881 (8) % 3,470,516 3,428,711 3,001,775 31 % Other time deposits 2,999,936 2,929,434 2 % 2,794,105 2,527,030 1,984,174 51 % Total deposits 32,629,404 33,267,057 (2) % 32,191,750 32,001,794 31,281,134 4 % Other customer funding(a) 87,161 101,483 (14) % 127,252 164,289 196,051 (56) % Total deposits and other customer funding $ 32,716,565 $ 33,368,540 (2) % $ 32,319,002 $ 32,166,082 $ 31,477,186 4 % Net deposits and other customer funding(c) $ 27,193,526 $ 27,447,723 (1) % $ 27,231,767 $ 27,097,752 $ 27,007,405 1 %





N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Includes repurchase agreements and commercial paper. (b) Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market. (c) Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits. (d) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

Associated Banc-Corp Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation YTD YTD









($ in millions, except per share data) Jun 2024 Jun 2023 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Selected equity and performance ratios(a)(b)(c)













Tangible common equity / tangible assets



7.18 % 7.08 % 7.11 % 6.88 % 6.94 % Return on average equity 9.48 % 9.38 % 11.16 % 7.81 % (8.74) % 7.99 % 8.47 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.78 % 13.79 % 16.25 % 11.31 % (13.13) % 11.67 % 12.38 % Return on average common equity Tier 1 12.42 % 12.11 % 14.54 % 10.27 % (11.85) % 10.08 % 10.88 % Return on average tangible assets 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.18 % 0.84 % (0.88) % 0.84 % 0.90 % Average stockholders' equity / average assets 10.20 % 10.22 % 10.14 % 10.26 % 9.97 % 10.06 % 10.18 % Tangible common equity reconciliation(a)













Common equity



$ 4,048 $ 3,975 $ 3,980 $ 3,934 $ 3,929 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



(1,141) (1,143) (1,145) (1,148) (1,150) Tangible common equity



$ 2,907 $ 2,831 $ 2,834 $ 2,786 $ 2,779 Tangible assets reconciliation(a)













Total assets



$ 41,624 $ 41,137 $ 41,016 $ 41,637 $ 41,219 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



(1,141) (1,143) (1,145) (1,148) (1,150) Tangible assets



$ 40,483 $ 39,994 $ 39,870 $ 40,490 $ 40,070 Average tangible common equity and average common equity

Tier 1 reconciliation(a)













Common equity $ 3,980 $ 3,902 $ 3,972 $ 3,987 $ 3,926 $ 3,938 $ 3,935 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (1,143) (1,152) (1,142) (1,145) (1,147) (1,149) (1,151) Tangible common equity 2,836 2,750 2,830 2,843 2,780 2,789 2,784 Modified CECL transitional amount 22 45 22 22 45 45 45 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 215 255 242 188 286 302 252 Deferred tax assets, net 18 28 25 12 27 28 28 Average common equity Tier 1 $ 3,092 $ 3,077 $ 3,118 $ 3,065 $ 3,138 $ 3,164 $ 3,108 Average tangible assets reconciliation(a)













Total assets $ 40,933 $ 40,085 $ 41,101 $ 40,769 $ 41,331 $ 41,076 $ 40,558 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (1,143) (1,152) (1,142) (1,145) (1,147) (1,149) (1,151) Tangible assets $ 39,789 $ 38,933 $ 39,958 $ 39,625 $ 40,184 $ 39,927 $ 39,407 Adjusted net income reconciliation(b)













Net income $ 197 $ 191 $ 116 $ 81 $ (91) $ 83 $ 87 Other intangible amortization, net of tax 3 3 2 2 2 2 2 Adjusted net income $ 200 $ 194 $ 117 $ 83 $ (89) $ 85 $ 89 Adjusted net income available to common equity

reconciliation(b)













Net income available to common equity $ 191 $ 185 $ 113 $ 78 $ (94) $ 80 $ 84 Other intangible amortization, net of tax 3 3 2 2 2 2 2 Adjusted net income available to common equity $ 194 $ 188 $ 114 $ 80 $ (92) $ 82 $ 86 Selected trend information(d)













Wealth management fees $ 44 $ 41 $ 23 $ 22 $ 21 $ 21 $ 20 Service charges and deposit account fees 25 25 12 12 11 13 12 Card-based fees 23 22 12 11 12 12 11 Other fee-based revenue 9 9 5 4 4 5 4 Fee-based revenue 102 97 52 50 47 50 49 Other 29 31 13 15 (178) 17 17 Total noninterest income $ 130 $ 128 $ 65 $ 65 $ (131) $ 67 $ 66 Pre-tax pre-provision income(e)













Income before income taxes $ 204 $ 241 $ 103 $ 101 $ (138) $ 103 $ 111 Provision for credit losses 47 40 23 24 21 22 22 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 251 $ 281 $ 126 $ 125 $ (117) $ 125 $ 133





Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net. (b) Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax. (c) These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies. (d) These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. (e) Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation YTD Jun 2024 YTD Jun 2023 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 End of period core customer deposits reconciliation













Total deposits



$ 32,691 $ 33,713 $ 33,446 $ 32,123 $ 32,014 Network transaction deposits



(1,503) (1,793) (1,566) (1,649) (1,601) Brokered CDs



(4,062) (3,931) (4,447) (3,351) (3,818) Core customer deposits



$ 27,127 $ 27,989 $ 27,432 $ 27,123 $ 26,595 Quarterly average core customer deposits reconciliation













Total deposits



$ 32,629 $ 33,267 $ 32,192 $ 32,002 $ 31,281 Network transaction deposits



(1,595) (1,652) (1,617) (1,640) (1,468) Brokered CDs



(3,928) (4,269) (3,471) (3,429) (3,002) Core customer deposits



$ 27,106 $ 27,346 $ 27,105 $ 26,933 $ 26,811 Efficiency ratio reconciliation(a)













Federal Reserve efficiency ratio 61.27 % 57.26 % 61.51 % 61.03 % 132.01 % 60.06 % 58.49 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (0.71) % (0.82) % (0.71) % (0.71) % (3.29) % (0.89) % (0.85) % Other intangible amortization (0.69) % (0.67) % (0.68) % (0.69) % (1.21) % (0.69) % (0.68) % Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio 59.88 % 55.78 % 60.12 % 59.63 % 127.54 % 58.50 % 56.96 % FDIC special assessment (0.82) % — % 0.73 % (2.38) % (9.50) % — % — % Announced initiatives — % — % — % — % (53.92) % — % — % Adjusted efficiency ratio 59.06 % 55.78 % 60.85 % 57.25 % 64.12 % 58.50 % 56.96 %

One Time Item Reconciliation YTD YTD





($ in millions, except per share data) Jun 2024 Jun 2024 per share data

(diluted)

2Q24 2Q24 per share data

(diluted) GAAP net income $ 197 $ 1.26

$ 116 $ 0.74 Tax benefit(b) (33) (0.22)

(33) (0.22) Net income, excluding one time item 164 $ 1.04

83 $ 0.52 Less preferred stock dividends (6)



(3)

Net income available to common equity, excluding one time item $ 158



$ 80



One Time Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation

YTD ($ in thousands) 4Q23 Dec 2023 GAAP noninterest income $ (131,013) $ 63,182 Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(c) 136,239 136,239 Net loss on sale of investments(c) 64,940 64,940 Noninterest income, excluding one time items $ 70,166 $ 264,361





One Time Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation

YTD ($ in thousands) 4Q23 Dec 2023 GAAP noninterest expense $ 239,391 $ 813,682 FDIC special assessment (30,597) (30,597) Noninterest expense, excluding one time item $ 208,795 $ 783,085





(a) The efficiency ratio as defined by the Federal Reserve guidance is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments) divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, FDIC special assessment costs, and announced initiatives, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net and announced initiatives. Management believes the adjusted efficiency ratio is a meaningful measure as it enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources and provides a better measure as to how the Corporation is managing its expenses by adjusting for one time costs like the FDIC special assessment and announced initiatives. (b) The tax benefit classified as a one time item is the result of a strategic reallocation of the Corporation's investment securities portfolio which occurred in the second quarter of 2024. (c) The mortgage portfolio sale and investments sold that are classified as one time items are the result of a balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in fourth quarter of 2023.

Investor Contact:

Ben McCarville, Vice President, Director of Investor Relations

920-491-7059

Media Contact:

Andrea Kozek, Senior Manager, Public Relations

920-491-7518

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-reports-second-quarter-2024-earnings-of-0-74-per-common-share-or-0-52-per-common-share1-excluding-a-one-time-item-recognized-during-the-quarter-302207057.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp