GREEN BAY, Wis., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $113 million, or $0.74 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding a one time tax benefit recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Associated reported earnings of $80 million, or $0.52 per common share. These amounts compare to earnings of $78 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and earnings of $84 million, or $0.56 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"After demonstrating an ability to execute with Phase 1 of our strategic plan, we continued to build momentum across the company by adding talent in key areas and deploying product and digital enhancements during the second quarter," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "This momentum has translated to encouraging trends in several foundational performance measures, including industry-leading customer satisfaction scores and the strongest consumer checking household growth we've seen in over a decade."
"Importantly, we also delivered strong financial results during the quarter through steady revenues, credit stability and capital accretion. While macro uncertainty remains top of mind in the near-term, we feel well-positioned as we move to the back half of the year thanks to our foundational discipline, the stability of our markets, and the execution of our strategic plan."
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.74; Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.52
- Total quarterly average loan growth of $211 million vs. first quarter 2024
- Total quarterly average core customer deposit1 decrease of $240 million vs. first quarter 2024; total quarterly average deposit decrease of $638 million vs. first quarter 2024
- Net interest income of $257 million
- Net interest margin of 2.75%
- Noninterest income of $65 million
- Noninterest expense of $196 million
- Provision for credit losses of $23 million
- Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.32%
- Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) of 0.29%
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
Loans
Second quarter 2024 average total loans of $29.6 billion increased 1%, or $211 million, from the prior quarter and increased $141 million from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 average balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $195 million from the prior quarter and increased $112 million from the same period last year to $11.0 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending decreased $140 million from the prior quarter and decreased $46 million from the same period last year to $7.2 billion.
- Consumer lending increased $156 million from the prior quarter and increased $75 million from the same period last year to $11.3 billion.
Second quarter 2024 period end total loans of $29.6 billion increased $124 million from the prior quarter and decreased 1%, or $231 million, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 period end balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $118 million from the prior quarter and decreased $41 million from the same period last year to $11.1 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending decreased $65 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
- Consumer lending increased $71 million from the prior quarter and decreased $125 million from the same period last year to $11.3 billion.
Based on current market conditions, we now expect 2024 total loan growth to finish at the lower end of our previous 4% to 6% range on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
Deposits
Second quarter 2024 average deposits of $32.6 billion decreased 2%, or $638 million, from the prior quarter and increased 4%, or $1.3 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 average balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $170 million from the prior quarter and decreased $958 million from the same period last year to $5.7 billion.
- Savings increased $206 million from the prior quarter and increased $384 million from the same period last year to $5.1 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $224 million from the prior quarter and increased $602 million from the same period last year to $7.3 billion.
- Money market deposits decreased $122 million from the prior quarter and decreased $749 million from the same period last year to $6.0 billion.
- Total time deposits decreased $271 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.9 billion from the same period last year to $6.9 billion.
- Network transaction deposits decreased $57 million from the prior quarter and increased $127 million from the same period last year to $1.6 billion.
Second quarter 2024 period end deposits of $32.7 billion decreased 3%, or $1.0 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 2%, or $677 million, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 period end balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $439 million from the prior quarter and decreased $751 million from the same period last year to $5.8 billion.
- Savings increased $32 million from the prior quarter and increased $380 million from the same period last year to $5.2 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $463 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $8.3 billion.
- Money market deposits decreased $427 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $6.3 billion.
- Total time deposits increased $274 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.0 billion from the same period last year to $7.1 billion.
- Network transaction deposits (included in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits) decreased $290 million from the prior quarter and decreased $98 million from the same period last year to $1.5 billion.
Based on current market conditions, we now expect 2024 core customer deposit growth to finish at the lower end of our previous 3% to 5% range on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Second quarter 2024 net interest income of $257 million decreased $1 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year. The net interest margin decreased to 2.75%, reflecting a 4 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 5 basis point decrease from the same period last year.
- The average yield on total loans for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter and increased 44 basis points from the same period last year to 6.21%.
- The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 54 basis points from the same period last year to 3.60%.
- The net free funds benefit for the second quarter of 2024 remained flat compared to the prior quarter and increased 2 basis points from the same period last year to 0.70%.
Based on current market conditions, we now expect total net interest income growth of 1% to 3% in 2024.
Noninterest Income
Second quarter 2024 total noninterest income of $65 million increased slightly compared to the prior quarter and decreased slightly from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 noninterest income line items:
- Bank and corporate owned life insurance increased $2 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year.
- Wealth management fees increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
- Card-based fees increased $1 million from both the prior quarter and the same period last year.
- Investment securities gains (losses), net decreased $4 million from the prior quarter and increased slightly from the same period last year, with the quarterly decrease driven primarily by a $4 million gain on sale of Visa B shares recognized in the first quarter of 2024.
Excluding the impact of the mortgage and investment securities sales announced during the fourth quarter of 2023, we now expect total noninterest income to finish within a range of negative 1% to 1% growth in 2024.
Noninterest Expense
Second quarter 2024 total noninterest expense of $196 million decreased $2 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter and increased $5 million, or 3%, from the same period last year as we continued to invest in our strategic initiatives. With respect to second quarter 2024 noninterest expense line items:
- Personnel expense increased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $7 million from the same period last year.
- Technology expense increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
- FDIC assessment expense decreased $7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $2 million from the same period last year. The quarterly decrease was driven primarily by an $8 million increase in special assessment recognized in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by a $2 million adjustment based on an updated special assessment estimate received from the FDIC in the second quarter of 2024.
After adjusting to exclude the impact of the $31 million FDIC special assessment booked during the fourth quarter of 2023, the $8 million FDIC special assessment booked during the first quarter of 2024, and the $2 million FDIC special assessment adjustment booked during the second quarter of 2024, we continue to expect total noninterest expense to grow by 2% to 3% in 2024.
Taxes
Second quarter 2024 results included a tax benefit of $13 million compared to $20 million of tax expense in the prior quarter and $24 million of tax expense in the same period last year. The benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a strategic reallocation of our investment securities portfolio resulting in a deferred tax benefit of approximately $33 million during the quarter.
After excluding the impact of the one time $33 million tax benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2024, we continue to expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21% in 2024, assuming no change in the corporate tax rate.
Credit
The second quarter 2024 provision for credit losses on loans was $23 million, compared to a provision of $24 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $22 million in the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2024 credit quality:
- Nonaccrual loans of $154 million decreased $24 million from the prior quarter and increased $23 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.52% in the second quarter, down from 0.60% in the prior quarter and up from 0.44% in the same period last year.
- Second quarter 2024 net charge offs of $21 million decreased compared to net charge offs of $22 million in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of $11 million in the same period last year.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $390 million increased $2 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $13 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.32% in the second quarter, up from 1.31% in the prior quarter and up from 1.26% in the same period last year.
In 2024, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.
Capital
The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 9.68% at June 30, 2024. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
Seql Qtr $
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Comp Qtr $
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 470,818
$ 429,859
$ 40,959
$ 484,384
$ 388,694
$ 407,620
$ 63,198
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
484,677
420,114
64,563
425,089
323,130
190,881
293,796
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under
3,600
1,610
1,990
14,350
965
31,160
(27,560)
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
3,912,730
3,724,148
188,582
3,600,892
3,491,679
3,504,777
407,953
Investment securities held to maturity, net, at
3,799,035
3,832,967
(33,932)
3,860,160
3,900,415
3,938,877
(139,842)
Equity securities
22,944
19,571
3,373
41,651
35,937
30,883
(7,939)
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank
212,102
173,968
38,134
229,171
268,698
271,637
(59,535)
Residential loans held for sale
83,795
52,414
31,381
33,011
54,790
38,083
45,712
Commercial loans held for sale
—
—
—
90,303
—
15,000
(15,000)
Loans
29,618,271
29,494,263
124,008
29,216,218
30,193,187
29,848,904
(230,633)
Allowance for loan losses
(355,844)
(356,006)
162
(351,094)
(345,795)
(338,750)
(17,094)
Loans, net
29,262,428
29,138,257
124,171
28,865,124
29,847,392
29,510,153
(247,725)
Tax credit and other investments
246,300
255,252
(8,952)
258,067
256,905
263,583
(17,283)
Premises and equipment, net
369,968
367,618
2,350
372,978
373,017
374,866
(4,898)
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
683,451
685,089
(1,638)
682,649
679,775
678,578
4,873
Goodwill
1,104,992
1,104,992
—
1,104,992
1,104,992
1,104,992
—
Other intangible assets, net
36,066
38,268
(2,202)
40,471
42,674
44,877
(8,811)
Mortgage servicing rights, net
85,640
85,226
414
84,390
89,131
80,449
5,191
Interest receivable
173,106
167,092
6,014
169,569
171,119
159,185
13,921
Other assets
672,256
640,638
31,618
658,604
608,068
573,870
98,386
Total assets
$ 41,623,908
$ 41,137,084
$ 486,824
$ 41,015,855
$ 41,637,381
$ 41,219,473
$ 404,435
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 5,815,045
$ 6,254,135
$ (439,090)
$ 6,119,956
$ 6,422,994
$ 6,565,666
$ (750,621)
Interest-bearing deposits
26,875,995
27,459,023
(583,028)
27,326,093
25,700,332
25,448,743
1,427,252
Total deposits
32,691,039
33,713,158
(1,022,119)
33,446,049
32,123,326
32,014,409
676,630
Short-term funding
859,539
765,671
93,868
326,780
451,644
341,253
518,286
FHLB advances
2,673,046
1,333,411
1,339,635
1,940,194
3,733,041
3,630,747
(957,701)
Other long-term funding
536,113
536,055
58
541,269
529,459
534,273
1,840
Allowance for unfunded commitments
33,776
31,776
2,000
34,776
34,776
38,276
(4,500)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
588,057
588,341
(284)
552,814
637,491
537,640
50,417
Total liabilities
37,381,571
36,968,412
413,159
36,841,882
37,509,738
37,096,599
284,972
Stockholders' equity
Preferred equity
194,112
194,112
—
194,112
194,112
194,112
—
Common equity
4,048,225
3,974,561
73,664
3,979,861
3,933,531
3,928,762
119,463
Total stockholders' equity
4,242,337
4,168,673
73,664
4,173,973
4,127,643
4,122,874
119,463
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 41,623,908
$ 41,137,084
$ 486,824
$ 41,015,855
$ 41,637,381
$ 41,219,473
$ 404,435
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Comp Qtr
YTD
YTD
Comp YTD
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2Q24
2Q23
$ Change
% Change
June 2024
June 2023
$ Change
% Change
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 456,788
$ 423,307
$ 33,481
8 %
$ 911,260
$ 814,626
$ 96,634
12 %
Interest and dividends on investment securities
Taxable
50,278
35,845
14,433
40 %
96,826
65,987
30,839
47 %
Tax-exempt
14,669
15,994
(1,325)
(8) %
29,443
32,019
(2,576)
(8) %
Other interest
8,539
6,086
2,453
40 %
16,133
11,415
4,718
41 %
Total interest income
530,274
481,231
49,043
10 %
1,053,662
924,048
129,614
14 %
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
221,062
162,196
58,866
36 %
447,293
271,618
175,675
65 %
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold
2,303
2,261
42
2 %
5,166
5,404
(238)
(4) %
Interest on other short-term funding
6,077
—
6,077
N/M
10,785
1
10,784
N/M
Interest on FHLB Advances
34,143
49,261
(15,118)
(31) %
55,814
99,222
(43,408)
(44) %
Interest on long-term funding
10,096
9,596
500
5 %
20,154
15,876
4,278
27 %
Total interest expense
273,681
223,314
50,367
23 %
539,211
392,121
147,090
38 %
Net interest income
256,593
257,917
(1,324)
(1) %
514,451
531,927
(17,476)
(3) %
Provision for credit losses
23,008
22,100
908
4 %
47,009
40,071
6,938
17 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
233,585
235,817
(2,232)
(1) %
467,442
491,856
(24,414)
(5) %
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
22,628
20,483
2,145
10 %
44,323
40,672
3,651
9 %
Service charges and deposit account fees
12,263
12,372
(109)
(1) %
24,702
25,366
(664)
(3) %
Card-based fees
11,975
11,396
579
5 %
23,242
21,982
1,260
6 %
Other fee-based revenue
4,857
4,465
392
9 %
9,259
8,740
519
6 %
Capital markets, net
4,685
5,093
(408)
(8) %
8,735
10,176
(1,441)
(14) %
Mortgage banking, net
2,505
7,768
(5,263)
(68) %
5,166
11,313
(6,147)
(54) %
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
4,584
2,172
2,412
111 %
7,154
4,835
2,319
48 %
Asset (losses), net
(627)
(299)
(328)
110 %
(933)
(35)
(898)
N/M
Investment securities gains, net
67
14
53
N/M
3,947
66
3,881
N/M
Other
2,222
2,080
142
7 %
4,549
4,501
48
1 %
Total noninterest income
65,159
65,543
(384)
(1) %
130,144
127,616
2,528
2 %
Noninterest expense
Personnel
121,581
114,089
7,492
7 %
240,976
230,510
10,466
5 %
Technology
27,161
24,220
2,941
12 %
53,362
47,818
5,544
12 %
Occupancy
13,128
13,587
(459)
(3) %
26,761
28,650
(1,889)
(7) %
Business development and advertising
7,535
7,106
429
6 %
14,052
12,955
1,097
8 %
Equipment
4,450
4,975
(525)
(11) %
9,049
9,906
(857)
(9) %
Legal and professional
4,429
4,831
(402)
(8) %
9,101
8,688
413
5 %
Loan and foreclosure costs
1,793
1,635
158
10 %
3,771
2,773
998
36 %
FDIC assessment
7,131
9,550
(2,419)
(25) %
21,077
16,425
4,652
28 %
Other intangible amortization
2,203
2,203
—
— %
4,405
4,405
—
— %
Other
6,450
8,476
(2,026)
(24) %
10,963
15,955
(4,992)
(31) %
Total noninterest expense
195,861
190,673
5,188
3 %
393,518
378,086
15,432
4 %
Income before income taxes
102,884
110,687
(7,803)
(7) %
204,068
241,386
(37,318)
(15) %
Income tax (benefit) expense
(12,689)
23,533
(36,222)
N/M
7,326
50,873
(43,547)
(86) %
Net income
115,573
87,154
28,419
33 %
196,742
190,514
6,228
3 %
Preferred stock dividends
2,875
2,875
—
— %
5,750
5,750
—
— %
Net income available to common equity
$ 112,698
$ 84,279
$ 28,419
34 %
$ 190,992
$ 184,764
$ 6,228
3 %
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.75
$ 0.56
$ 0.19
34 %
$ 1.27
$ 1.23
$ 0.04
3 %
Diluted
$ 0.74
$ 0.56
$ 0.18
32 %
$ 1.26
$ 1.22
$ 0.04
3 %
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
149,872
149,986
(114)
— %
149,864
149,875
(11)
— %
Diluted
151,288
150,870
418
— %
151,310
150,903
407
— %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
Associated Banc-Corp
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Seql Qtr
Comp Qtr
2Q24
1Q24
$ Change
% Change
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
$ Change
% Change
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 456,788
$ 454,472
$ 2,316
1 %
$ 457,868
$ 447,912
$ 423,307
$ 33,481
8 %
Interest and dividends on investment securities
Taxable
50,278
46,548
3,730
8 %
41,809
38,210
35,845
14,433
40 %
Tax-exempt
14,669
14,774
(105)
(1) %
15,273
15,941
15,994
(1,325)
(8) %
Other interest
8,539
7,595
944
12 %
10,418
6,575
6,086
2,453
40 %
Total interest income
530,274
523,388
6,886
1 %
525,367
508,637
481,231
49,043
10 %
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
221,062
226,231
(5,169)
(2) %
208,875
193,131
162,196
58,866
36 %
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold
2,303
2,863
(560)
(20) %
3,734
3,100
2,261
42
2 %
Interest on other short-term funding
6,077
4,708
1,369
29 %
—
—
—
6,077
N/M
Interest on FHLB advances
34,143
21,671
12,472
58 %
49,171
48,143
49,261
(15,118)
(31) %
Interest on long-term funding
10,096
10,058
38
— %
10,185
10,019
9,596
500
5 %
Total interest expense
273,681
265,530
8,151
3 %
271,965
254,394
223,314
50,367
23 %
Net interest income
256,593
257,858
(1,265)
— %
253,403
254,244
257,917
(1,324)
(1) %
Provision for credit losses
23,008
24,001
(993)
(4) %
21,007
21,943
22,100
908
4 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
233,585
233,857
(272)
— %
232,395
232,301
235,817
(2,232)
(1) %
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
22,628
21,694
934
4 %
21,003
20,828
20,483
2,145
10 %
Service charges and deposit account fees
12,263
12,439
(176)
(1) %
10,815
12,864
12,372
(109)
(1) %
Card-based fees
11,975
11,267
708
6 %
11,528
11,510
11,396
579
5 %
Other fee-based revenue
4,857
4,402
455
10 %
4,019
4,509
4,465
392
9 %
Capital markets, net
4,685
4,050
635
16 %
9,106
5,368
5,093
(408)
(8) %
Mortgage banking, net
2,505
2,662
(157)
(6) %
1,615
6,501
7,768
(5,263)
(68) %
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale
—
—
—
N/M
(136,239)
—
—
—
N/M
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
4,584
2,570
2,014
78 %
3,383
2,047
2,172
2,412
111 %
Asset (losses) gains, net
(627)
(306)
(321)
105 %
(136)
625
(299)
(328)
110 %
Investment securities gains (losses), net
67
3,879
(3,812)
(98) %
(58,958)
(11)
14
53
N/M
Other
2,222
2,327
(105)
(5) %
2,850
2,339
2,080
142
7 %
Total noninterest income (loss)
65,159
64,985
174
— %
(131,013)
66,579
65,543
(384)
(1) %
Noninterest expense
Personnel
121,581
119,395
2,186
2 %
120,686
117,159
114,089
7,492
7 %
Technology
27,161
26,200
961
4 %
28,027
26,172
24,220
2,941
12 %
Occupancy
13,128
13,633
(505)
(4) %
14,429
14,125
13,587
(459)
(3) %
Business development and advertising
7,535
6,517
1,018
16 %
8,350
7,100
7,106
429
6 %
Equipment
4,450
4,599
(149)
(3) %
4,742
5,016
4,975
(525)
(11) %
Legal and professional
4,429
4,672
(243)
(5) %
6,762
4,461
4,831
(402)
(8) %
Loan and foreclosure costs
1,793
1,979
(186)
(9) %
585
2,049
1,635
158
10 %
FDIC assessment
7,131
13,946
(6,815)
(49) %
41,497
9,150
9,550
(2,419)
(25) %
Other intangible amortization
2,203
2,203
—
— %
2,203
2,203
2,203
—
— %
Other
6,450
4,513
1,937
43 %
12,110
8,771
8,476
(2,026)
(24) %
Total noninterest expense
195,861
197,657
(1,796)
(1) %
239,391
196,205
190,673
5,188
3 %
Income (loss) before income taxes
102,884
101,185
1,699
2 %
(138,009)
102,674
110,687
(7,803)
(7) %
Income tax (benefit) expense
(12,689)
20,016
(32,705)
N/M
(47,202)
19,426
23,533
(36,222)
N/M
Net income (loss)
115,573
81,169
34,404
42 %
(90,806)
83,248
87,154
28,419
33 %
Preferred stock dividends
2,875
2,875
—
— %
2,875
2,875
2,875
—
— %
Net income (loss) available to common equity
$ 112,698
$ 78,294
$ 34,404
44 %
$ (93,681)
$ 80,373
$ 84,279
$ 28,419
34 %
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$ 0.75
$ 0.52
$ 0.23
44 %
$ (0.63)
$ 0.53
$ 0.56
$ 0.19
34 %
Diluted
$ 0.74
$ 0.52
$ 0.22
42 %
$ (0.62)
$ 0.53
$ 0.56
$ 0.18
32 %
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
149,872
149,855
17
— %
150,085
150,035
149,986
(114)
— %
Diluted
151,288
151,292
(4)
— %
151,007
151,014
150,870
418
— %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Quarterly Information
($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and outstanding in thousands)
YTD
Jun 2024
YTD
Jun 2023
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Per common share data
Dividends
$ 0.44
$ 0.42
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
Market value:
High
22.48
24.18
22.48
22.00
21.79
19.21
18.45
Low
19.73
14.48
19.90
19.73
15.45
16.22
14.48
Close
21.15
21.51
21.39
17.11
16.23
Book value / share
26.85
26.37
26.35
26.06
26.03
Tangible book value / share
19.28
18.78
18.77
18.46
18.41
Performance ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
0.97 %
0.96 %
1.13 %
0.80 %
(0.87) %
0.80 %
0.86 %
Noninterest expense / average assets
1.93 %
1.90 %
1.92 %
1.95 %
2.30 %
1.90 %
1.89 %
Effective tax rate
3.59 %
21.08 %
(12.33) %
19.78 %
N/M
18.92 %
21.26 %
Dividend payout ratio(a)
34.65 %
34.15 %
29.33 %
42.31 %
N/M
39.62 %
37.50 %
Net interest margin
2.77 %
2.93 %
2.75 %
2.79 %
2.69 %
2.71 %
2.80 %
Selected trend information
Average full time equivalent employees(b)
4,048
4,223
4,025
4,070
4,130
4,220
4,227
Branch count
188
188
196
202
202
Assets under management, at market value(c)
$ 14,304
$ 14,171
$ 13,545
$ 12,543
$ 12,995
Mortgage loans originated for sale during period
$ 274
$ 168
$ 169
$ 105
$ 112
$ 115
$ 99
Mortgage loan settlements during period(d)
$ 229
$ 151
$ 138
$ 91
$ 957
$ 103
$ 97
Mortgage portfolio loans transferred to held for sale during period(d)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 969
$ —
$ —
Mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)
$ 6,307
$ 6,349
$ 7,364
$ 6,452
$ 6,525
Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)
1.36 %
1.34 %
1.15 %
1.38 %
1.23 %
Shares repurchased during period(e)
900
—
—
900
—
—
—
Shares outstanding, end of period
150,785
150,739
151,037
150,951
150,919
Selected quarterly ratios
Loans / deposits
90.60 %
87.49 %
87.35 %
93.99 %
93.24 %
Stockholders' equity / assets
10.19 %
10.13 %
10.18 %
9.91 %
10.00 %
Risk-based capital(f)(g)
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 32,768
$ 32,753
$ 32,733
$ 33,497
$ 33,144
Common equity Tier 1
$ 3,172
$ 3,089
$ 3,075
$ 3,197
$ 3,143
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
9.68 %
9.43 %
9.39 %
9.55 %
9.48 %
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.27 %
10.02 %
9.99 %
10.12 %
10.07 %
Total capital ratio
12.34 %
12.08 %
12.21 %
12.25 %
12.22 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.37 %
8.24 %
8.06 %
8.42 %
8.40 %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(a)
Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.
(b)
Average full time equivalent employees without overtime.
(c)
Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.
(d)
During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation transferred $969 million of residential mortgages into held for sale and subsequently sold them for $844 million. After sale, the servicing was retained for a short period until full servicing was transferred to the purchaser in January 2024.
(e)
Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.
(f)
The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.
(g)
June 30, 2024 data is estimated.
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Allowance for loan losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 356,006
$ 351,094
1 %
$ 345,795
$ 338,750
$ 326,432
9 %
Provision for loan losses
21,000
27,000
(22) %
21,000
25,500
23,500
(11) %
Charge offs
(23,290)
(24,018)
(3) %
(17,878)
(20,535)
(14,855)
57 %
Recoveries
2,127
1,930
10 %
2,177
2,079
3,674
(42) %
Net (charge offs) recoveries
(21,163)
(22,088)
(4) %
(15,701)
(18,455)
(11,181)
89 %
Balance at end of period
$ 355,844
$ 356,006
— %
$ 351,094
$ 345,795
$ 338,750
5 %
Allowance for unfunded commitments
Balance at beginning of period
$ 31,776
$ 34,776
(9) %
$ 34,776
$ 38,276
$ 39,776
(20) %
Provision for unfunded commitments
2,000
(3,000)
N/M
—
(3,500)
(1,500)
N/M
Balance at end of period
$ 33,776
$ 31,776
6 %
$ 34,776
$ 34,776
$ 38,276
(12) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)
$ 389,620
$ 387,782
— %
$ 385,870
$ 380,571
$ 377,027
3 %
Provision for credit losses on loans
$ 23,000
$ 24,000
(4) %
$ 21,000
$ 22,000
$ 22,000
5 %
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Change
Net (charge offs) recoveries
Commercial and industrial
$ (13,676)
$ (18,638)
(27) %
$ (13,178)
$ (16,558)
$ (11,177)
22 %
Commercial real estate—owner occupied
1
2
(50) %
(22)
2
3
(67) %
Commercial and business lending
(13,674)
(18,636)
(27) %
(13,200)
(16,556)
(11,174)
22 %
Commercial real estate—investor
(4,569)
—
N/M
216
272
2,276
N/M
Real estate construction
28
30
(7) %
38
18
(18)
N/M
Commercial real estate lending
(4,541)
30
N/M
253
290
2,257
N/M
Total commercial
(18,216)
(18,606)
(2) %
(12,947)
(16,266)
(8,917)
104 %
Residential mortgage
(289)
(62)
N/M
(53)
(22)
(283)
2 %
Auto finance
(1,480)
(2,094)
(29) %
(1,436)
(1,269)
(1,048)
41 %
Home equity
238
211
13 %
185
128
183
30 %
Other consumer
(1,417)
(1,537)
(8) %
(1,450)
(1,027)
(1,117)
27 %
Total consumer
(2,947)
(3,482)
(15) %
(2,754)
(2,189)
(2,264)
30 %
Total net (charge offs) recoveries
$ (21,163)
$ (22,088)
(4) %
$ (15,701)
$ (18,455)
$ (11,181)
89 %
(In basis points)
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)
Commercial and industrial
(55)
(77)
(54)
(66)
(46)
Commercial real estate—owner occupied
—
—
(1)
—
—
Commercial and business lending
(50)
(69)
(48)
(60)
(41)
Commercial real estate—investor
(37)
—
2
2
18
Real estate construction
—
1
1
—
—
Commercial real estate lending
(25)
—
1
2
12
Total commercial
(40)
(41)
(28)
(35)
(20)
Residential mortgage
(1)
—
—
—
(1)
Auto finance
(24)
(35)
(27)
(27)
(25)
Home equity
15
14
12
8
12
Other consumer
(221)
(232)
(208)
(148)
(163)
Total consumer
(10)
(13)
(9)
(7)
(8)
Total net (charge offs) recoveries
(29)
(30)
(21)
(25)
(15)
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Change
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Change
Credit quality
Nonaccrual loans
$ 154,423
$ 178,346
(13) %
$ 148,997
$ 168,558
$ 131,278
18 %
Other real estate owned (OREO)
8,325
8,437
(1) %
10,506
8,452
7,575
10 %
Repossessed assets
671
1,241
(46) %
919
658
348
93 %
Total nonperforming assets
$ 163,418
$ 188,025
(13) %
$ 160,421
$ 177,668
$ 139,201
17 %
Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing
$ 2,354
$ 2,417
(3) %
$ 21,689
$ 2,156
$ 1,726
36 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.32 %
1.31 %
1.32 %
1.26 %
1.26 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
252.31 %
217.43 %
258.98 %
225.78 %
287.20 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.52 %
0.60 %
0.51 %
0.56 %
0.44 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and
0.55 %
0.64 %
0.55 %
0.59 %
0.47 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.39 %
0.46 %
0.39 %
0.43 %
0.34 %
Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to
0.30 %
0.30 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.10 %
Associated Banc-Corp
($ in thousands)
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Nonaccrual loans
Commercial and industrial
$ 21,190
$ 72,243
(71) %
$ 62,022
$ 74,812
$ 34,907
(39) %
Commercial real estate—owner occupied
1,851
2,090
(11) %
1,394
3,936
1,444
28 %
Commercial and business lending
23,041
74,333
(69) %
63,416
78,748
36,352
(37) %
Commercial real estate—investor
48,249
18,697
158 %
—
10,882
22,068
119 %
Real estate construction
16
18
(11) %
6
103
125
(87) %
Commercial real estate lending
48,265
18,715
158 %
6
10,985
22,193
117 %
Total commercial
71,306
93,047
(23) %
63,422
89,732
58,544
22 %
Residential mortgage
68,058
69,954
(3) %
71,142
66,153
61,718
10 %
Auto finance
6,986
7,158
(2) %
5,797
4,533
3,065
128 %
Home equity
7,996
8,100
(1) %
8,508
7,917
7,788
3 %
Other consumer
77
87
(11) %
128
222
163
(53) %
Total consumer
83,117
85,299
(3) %
85,574
78,826
72,733
14 %
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 154,423
$ 178,346
(13) %
$ 148,997
$ 168,558
$ 131,278
18 %
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Restructured loans (accruing)
Commercial and industrial
$ 410
$ 377
9 %
$ 306
$ 234
$ 168
144 %
Commercial real estate—owner occupied
—
—
N/M
—
—
—
N/M
Commercial and business lending
410
377
9 %
306
234
168
144 %
Commercial real estate—investor
—
—
N/M
—
—
—
N/M
Real estate construction
—
—
N/M
—
—
—
N/M
Commercial real estate lending
—
—
N/M
—
—
—
N/M
Total commercial
410
377
9 %
306
234
168
144 %
Residential mortgage
306
345
(11) %
405
207
126
143 %
Auto finance
142
66
115 %
255
169
80
78 %
Home equity
103
182
(43) %
305
236
78
32 %
Other consumer
1,615
1,487
9 %
1,449
1,243
988
63 %
Total consumer
2,166
2,080
4 %
2,414
1,855
1,271
70 %
Total restructured loans (accruing)
$ 2,576
$ 2,457
5 %
$ 2,719
$ 2,089
$ 1,439
79 %
Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in
$ 717
$ 1,141
(37) %
$ 805
$ 961
$ 796
(10) %
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
Commercial and industrial
$ 2,052
$ 521
N/M
$ 5,565
$ 1,507
$ 12,005
(83) %
Commercial real estate—owner occupied
—
—
N/M
358
1,877
1,484
(100) %
Commercial and business lending
2,052
521
N/M
5,923
3,384
13,489
(85) %
Commercial real estate—investor
1,023
19,164
(95) %
18,697
10,121
—
N/M
Real estate construction
—
1,260
(100) %
—
10
76
(100) %
Commercial real estate lending
1,023
20,424
(95) %
18,697
10,131
76
N/M
Total commercial
3,075
20,945
(85) %
24,619
13,515
13,565
(77) %
Residential mortgage
10,374
9,903
5 %
13,446
11,652
8,961
16 %
Auto finance
15,814
12,521
26 %
17,386
16,688
11,429
38 %
Home equity
3,694
2,819
31 %
4,208
3,687
4,030
(8) %
Other consumer
1,995
2,260
(12) %
2,166
1,880
2,025
(1) %
Total consumer
31,877
27,503
16 %
37,205
33,908
26,444
21 %
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$ 34,952
$ 48,448
(28) %
$ 61,825
$ 47,422
$ 40,008
(13) %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
Associated Banc-Corp
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /Expense
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /Expense
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /Expense
Average
Assets
Earning assets
Loans (a) (b) (c)
Commercial and business lending
$ 11,011,228
$ 198,191
7.24 %
$ 10,816,255
$ 194,090
7.22 %
$ 10,899,337
$ 184,080
6.77 %
Commercial real estate lending
7,249,773
134,203
7.45 %
7,389,962
138,850
7.56 %
7,295,367
127,967
7.04 %
Total commercial
18,261,000
332,394
7.32 %
18,206,217
332,940
7.35 %
18,194,703
312,047
6.88 %
Residential mortgage
7,905,236
69,389
3.51 %
7,896,956
68,787
3.48 %
8,701,496
72,056
3.31 %
Auto finance
2,524,107
35,021
5.58 %
2,373,720
32,603
5.52 %
1,654,523
19,701
4.78 %
Other retail
889,220
20,504
9.24 %
892,128
20,661
9.28 %
887,574
20,135
9.08 %
Total loans
29,579,564
457,307
6.21 %
29,369,022
454,991
6.22 %
29,438,297
423,939
5.77 %
Investment securities
Taxable
5,680,757
50,479
3.55 %
5,517,023
46,727
3.39 %
5,304,381
35,845
2.70 %
Tax-exempt(a)
2,116,174
17,896
3.38 %
2,133,352
18,024
3.38 %
2,314,825
20,152
3.48 %
Other short-term investments
620,943
9,304
6.03 %
576,782
8,311
5.80 %
511,487
6,086
4.77 %
Investments and other
8,417,874
77,680
3.69 %
8,227,158
73,062
3.55 %
8,130,693
62,083
3.05 %
Total earning assets
37,997,438
$ 534,987
5.65 %
37,596,179
$ 528,053
5.64 %
37,568,991
$ 486,022
5.18 %
Other assets, net
3,103,168
3,173,027
2,989,321
Total assets
$ 41,100,606
$ 40,769,206
$ 40,558,311
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings
$ 5,133,688
$ 21,972
1.72 %
$ 4,928,031
$ 21,747
1.77 %
$ 4,749,808
$ 15,160
1.28 %
Interest-bearing demand
7,265,621
48,109
2.66 %
7,490,119
49,990
2.68 %
6,663,775
34,961
2.10 %
Money market
5,995,005
46,391
3.11 %
6,116,604
47,306
3.11 %
6,743,810
43,529
2.59 %
Network transaction deposits
1,595,312
21,416
5.40 %
1,651,937
22,205
5.41 %
1,468,006
18,426
5.03 %
Time deposits
6,927,663
83,173
4.83 %
7,198,315
84,983
4.75 %
4,985,949
50,119
4.03 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,917,289
221,062
3.30 %
27,385,005
226,231
3.32 %
24,611,348
162,196
2.64 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
213,921
2,303
4.33 %
263,979
2,863
4.36 %
285,754
2,261
3.17 %
Other short-term funding
561,596
7,044
5.04 %
449,999
5,603
5.01 %
12,179
—
0.01 %
FHLB advances
2,432,195
34,143
5.65 %
1,540,247
21,671
5.66 %
3,796,106
49,261
5.20 %
Long-term funding
533,670
10,096
7.57 %
539,106
10,058
7.46 %
543,003
9,596
7.07 %
Total short and long-term funding
3,741,381
53,586
5.75 %
2,793,331
40,194
5.78 %
4,637,042
61,118
5.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
30,658,670
$ 274,648
3.60 %
30,178,337
$ 266,425
3.55 %
29,248,389
$ 223,314
3.06 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
5,712,115
5,882,052
6,669,787
Other liabilities
563,616
527,437
511,074
Stockholders' equity
4,166,204
4,181,381
4,129,061
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 41,100,606
$ 40,769,206
$ 40,558,311
Interest rate spread
2.05 %
2.09 %
2.12 %
Net free funds
0.70 %
0.70 %
0.68 %
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
$ 260,340
2.75 %
$ 261,628
2.79 %
$ 262,708
2.80 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
3,747
3,770
4,791
Net interest income
$ 256,593
$ 257,858
$ 257,917
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(a)
The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions.
(b)
Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
(c)
Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.
Associated Banc-Corp
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /Expense
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income /Expense
Average
Assets
Earning assets
Loans (a) (b) (c)
Commercial and business lending
$ 10,913,741
$ 392,281
7.23 %
$ 10,758,464
$ 351,254
6.58 %
Commercial real estate lending
7,319,867
273,053
7.50 %
7,273,402
247,054
6.85 %
Total commercial
18,233,608
665,334
7.34 %
18,031,866
598,308
6.69 %
Residential mortgage
7,965,375
138,120
3.47 %
8,643,335
142,767
3.30 %
Auto finance
2,448,914
67,624
5.55 %
1,572,773
36,159
4.64 %
Other retail
826,396
41,221
10.00 %
895,720
38,629
8.65 %
Total loans
29,474,293
912,299
6.22 %
29,143,694
815,864
5.64 %
Investment securities
Taxable
5,598,890
97,206
3.47 %
5,109,481
65,987
2.58 %
Tax-exempt (a)
2,124,763
35,920
3.38 %
2,322,132
40,344
3.47 %
Other short-term investments
598,888
17,615
5.91 %
502,325
11,415
4.58 %
Investments and other
8,322,541
150,741
3.62 %
7,933,938
117,746
2.97 %
Total earning assets
37,796,834
$ 1,063,040
5.65 %
37,077,632
$ 933,610
5.06 %
Other assets, net
3,135,876
3,007,684
Total assets
$ 40,932,710
$ 40,085,316
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings
$ 5,030,859
$ 43,719
1.75 %
$ 4,707,451
$ 25,019
1.07 %
Interest-bearing demand
7,377,870
98,099
2.67 %
6,738,715
64,880
1.94 %
Money market
6,055,804
93,698
3.11 %
7,137,912
85,167
2.41 %
Network transaction deposits
1,623,625
43,621
5.40 %
1,308,434
31,252
4.82 %
Time deposits
7,062,989
168,156
4.79 %
3,681,352
65,301
3.58 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
27,151,147
447,293
3.31 %
23,573,864
271,618
2.32 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
238,950
5,166
4.35 %
357,369
5,404
3.05 %
Other short-term funding
503,602
12,646
5.05 %
14,745
1
0.01 %
FHLB advances
1,986,221
55,814
5.65 %
4,024,052
99,222
4.97 %
Long-term funding
536,388
20,154
7.51 %
475,961
15,876
6.67 %
Total short and long-term funding
3,265,160
93,780
5.77 %
4,872,128
120,503
4.98 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
30,416,308
$ 541,073
3.58 %
28,445,992
$ 392,121
2.78 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
5,797,084
7,003,151
Other liabilities
545,526
540,457
Stockholders' equity
4,173,793
4,095,717
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 40,932,710
$ 40,085,316
Interest rate spread
2.07 %
2.28 %
Net free funds
0.70 %
0.65 %
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin
$ 521,967
2.77 %
$ 541,490
2.93 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
7,516
9,563
Net interest income
$ 514,451
$ 531,927
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(a)
The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions.
(b)
Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
(c)
Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.
Associated Banc-Corp
Loan and Deposit Composition
($ in thousands)
Period end loan composition
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Commercial and industrial
$ 9,970,412
$ 9,858,329
1 %
$ 9,731,555
$ 10,099,068
$ 10,055,487
(1) %
Commercial real estate—owner occupied
1,102,146
1,095,894
1 %
1,061,700
1,054,969
1,058,237
4 %
Commercial and business lending
11,072,558
10,954,223
1 %
10,793,255
11,154,037
11,113,724
— %
Commercial real estate—investor
5,001,392
5,035,195
(1) %
5,124,245
5,218,980
5,312,928
(6) %
Real estate construction
2,255,637
2,287,041
(1) %
2,271,398
2,130,719
2,009,060
12 %
Commercial real estate lending
7,257,029
7,322,237
(1) %
7,395,644
7,349,699
7,321,988
(1) %
Total commercial
18,329,587
18,276,460
— %
18,188,898
18,503,736
18,435,711
(1) %
Residential mortgage
7,840,073
7,868,180
— %
7,864,891
8,782,645
8,746,345
(10) %
Auto finance
2,556,009
2,471,257
3 %
2,256,162
2,007,164
1,777,974
44 %
Home equity
634,142
619,764
2 %
628,526
623,650
615,506
3 %
Other consumer
258,460
258,603
— %
277,740
275,993
273,367
(5) %
Total consumer
11,288,684
11,217,802
1 %
11,027,319
11,689,451
11,413,193
(1) %
Total loans
$ 29,618,271
$ 29,494,263
— %
$ 29,216,218
$ 30,193,187
$ 29,848,904
(1) %
Period end deposit and customer funding composition
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,815,045
$ 6,254,135
(7) %
$ 6,119,956
$ 6,422,994
$ 6,565,666
(11) %
Savings
5,157,103
5,124,639
1 %
4,835,701
4,836,735
4,777,415
8 %
Interest-bearing demand
8,284,017
8,747,127
(5) %
8,843,967
7,528,154
7,037,959
18 %
Money market
6,294,895
6,721,674
(6) %
6,330,453
7,268,506
7,521,930
(16) %
Brokered CDs
4,061,578
3,931,230
3 %
4,447,479
3,351,399
3,818,325
6 %
Other time deposits
3,078,401
2,934,352
5 %
2,868,494
2,715,538
2,293,114
34 %
Total deposits
32,691,039
33,713,158
(3) %
33,446,049
32,123,326
32,014,409
2 %
Other customer funding(a)
89,524
90,536
(1) %
106,620
151,644
170,873
(48) %
Total deposits and other customer funding
$ 32,780,564
$ 33,803,694
(3) %
$ 33,552,669
$ 32,274,971
$ 32,185,282
2 %
Network transaction deposits(b)
$ 1,502,919
$ 1,792,820
(16) %
$ 1,566,139
$ 1,649,389
$ 1,600,619
(6) %
Net deposits and other customer funding(c)
$ 27,216,066
$ 28,079,644
(3) %
$ 27,539,051
$ 27,274,183
$ 26,766,338
2 %
Quarter average loan composition
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Commercial and industrial
$ 9,915,894
$ 9,729,718
2 %
$ 9,768,803
$ 9,927,271
$ 9,831,956
1 %
Commercial real estate—owner occupied
1,095,334
1,086,537
1 %
1,051,412
1,058,313
1,067,381
3 %
Commercial and business lending
11,011,228
10,816,255
2 %
10,820,214
10,985,584
10,899,337
1 %
Commercial real estate—investor
4,964,394
5,041,518
(2) %
5,156,528
5,205,626
5,206,430
(5) %
Real estate construction
2,285,379
2,348,444
(3) %
2,241,281
2,107,018
2,088,937
9 %
Commercial real estate lending
7,249,773
7,389,962
(2) %
7,397,809
7,312,645
7,295,367
(1) %
Total commercial
18,261,000
18,206,217
— %
18,218,024
18,298,229
18,194,703
— %
Residential mortgage
7,905,236
7,896,956
— %
8,691,258
8,807,157
8,701,496
(9) %
Auto finance
2,524,107
2,373,720
6 %
2,138,536
1,884,540
1,654,523
53 %
Home equity
630,855
625,686
1 %
627,736
619,423
612,045
3 %
Other consumer
258,366
266,443
(3) %
276,881
275,262
275,530
(6) %
Total consumer
11,318,564
11,162,805
1 %
11,734,412
11,586,382
11,243,594
1 %
Total loans(d)
$ 29,579,564
$ 29,369,022
1 %
$ 29,952,435
$ 29,884,611
$ 29,438,297
— %
Quarter average deposit composition
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Comp Qtr %
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,712,115
$ 5,882,052
(3) %
$ 6,171,240
$ 6,318,781
$ 6,669,787
(14) %
Savings
5,133,688
4,928,031
4 %
4,861,913
4,814,499
4,749,808
8 %
Interest-bearing demand
7,265,621
7,490,119
(3) %
7,156,151
6,979,071
6,663,775
9 %
Money market
5,995,005
6,116,604
(2) %
6,121,105
6,294,083
6,743,810
(11) %
Network transaction deposits
1,595,312
1,651,937
(3) %
1,616,719
1,639,619
1,468,006
9 %
Brokered CDs
3,927,727
4,268,881
(8) %
3,470,516
3,428,711
3,001,775
31 %
Other time deposits
2,999,936
2,929,434
2 %
2,794,105
2,527,030
1,984,174
51 %
Total deposits
32,629,404
33,267,057
(2) %
32,191,750
32,001,794
31,281,134
4 %
Other customer funding(a)
87,161
101,483
(14) %
127,252
164,289
196,051
(56) %
Total deposits and other customer funding
$ 32,716,565
$ 33,368,540
(2) %
$ 32,319,002
$ 32,166,082
$ 31,477,186
4 %
Net deposits and other customer funding(c)
$ 27,193,526
$ 27,447,723
(1) %
$ 27,231,767
$ 27,097,752
$ 27,007,405
1 %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(a)
Includes repurchase agreements and commercial paper.
(b)
Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market.
(c)
Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits.
(d)
Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
YTD
YTD
($ in millions, except per share data)
Jun 2024
Jun 2023
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
Selected equity and performance ratios(a)(b)(c)
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
7.18 %
7.08 %
7.11 %
6.88 %
6.94 %
Return on average equity
9.48 %
9.38 %
11.16 %
7.81 %
(8.74) %
7.99 %
8.47 %
Return on average tangible common equity
13.78 %
13.79 %
16.25 %
11.31 %
(13.13) %
11.67 %
12.38 %
Return on average common equity Tier 1
12.42 %
12.11 %
14.54 %
10.27 %
(11.85) %
10.08 %
10.88 %
Return on average tangible assets
1.01 %
1.00 %
1.18 %
0.84 %
(0.88) %
0.84 %
0.90 %
Average stockholders' equity / average assets
10.20 %
10.22 %
10.14 %
10.26 %
9.97 %
10.06 %
10.18 %
Tangible common equity reconciliation(a)
Common equity
$ 4,048
$ 3,975
$ 3,980
$ 3,934
$ 3,929
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
(1,141)
(1,143)
(1,145)
(1,148)
(1,150)
Tangible common equity
$ 2,907
$ 2,831
$ 2,834
$ 2,786
$ 2,779
Tangible assets reconciliation(a)
Total assets
$ 41,624
$ 41,137
$ 41,016
$ 41,637
$ 41,219
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
(1,141)
(1,143)
(1,145)
(1,148)
(1,150)
Tangible assets
$ 40,483
$ 39,994
$ 39,870
$ 40,490
$ 40,070
Average tangible common equity and average common equity
Common equity
$ 3,980
$ 3,902
$ 3,972
$ 3,987
$ 3,926
$ 3,938
$ 3,935
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
(1,143)
(1,152)
(1,142)
(1,145)
(1,147)
(1,149)
(1,151)
Tangible common equity
2,836
2,750
2,830
2,843
2,780
2,789
2,784
Modified CECL transitional amount
22
45
22
22
45
45
45
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
215
255
242
188
286
302
252
Deferred tax assets, net
18
28
25
12
27
28
28
Average common equity Tier 1
$ 3,092
$ 3,077
$ 3,118
$ 3,065
$ 3,138
$ 3,164
$ 3,108
Average tangible assets reconciliation(a)
Total assets
$ 40,933
$ 40,085
$ 41,101
$ 40,769
$ 41,331
$ 41,076
$ 40,558
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
(1,143)
(1,152)
(1,142)
(1,145)
(1,147)
(1,149)
(1,151)
Tangible assets
$ 39,789
$ 38,933
$ 39,958
$ 39,625
$ 40,184
$ 39,927
$ 39,407
Adjusted net income reconciliation(b)
Net income
$ 197
$ 191
$ 116
$ 81
$ (91)
$ 83
$ 87
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
3
3
2
2
2
2
2
Adjusted net income
$ 200
$ 194
$ 117
$ 83
$ (89)
$ 85
$ 89
Adjusted net income available to common equity
Net income available to common equity
$ 191
$ 185
$ 113
$ 78
$ (94)
$ 80
$ 84
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
3
3
2
2
2
2
2
Adjusted net income available to common equity
$ 194
$ 188
$ 114
$ 80
$ (92)
$ 82
$ 86
Selected trend information(d)
Wealth management fees
$ 44
$ 41
$ 23
$ 22
$ 21
$ 21
$ 20
Service charges and deposit account fees
25
25
12
12
11
13
12
Card-based fees
23
22
12
11
12
12
11
Other fee-based revenue
9
9
5
4
4
5
4
Fee-based revenue
102
97
52
50
47
50
49
Other
29
31
13
15
(178)
17
17
Total noninterest income
$ 130
$ 128
$ 65
$ 65
$ (131)
$ 67
$ 66
Pre-tax pre-provision income(e)
Income before income taxes
$ 204
$ 241
$ 103
$ 101
$ (138)
$ 103
$ 111
Provision for credit losses
47
40
23
24
21
22
22
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$ 251
$ 281
$ 126
$ 125
$ (117)
$ 125
$ 133
Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(a)
Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net.
(b)
Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax.
(c)
These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies.
(d)
These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations.
(e)
Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
YTD
Jun 2024
YTD
Jun 2023
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
2Q23
End of period core customer deposits reconciliation
Total deposits
$ 32,691
$ 33,713
$ 33,446
$ 32,123
$ 32,014
Network transaction deposits
(1,503)
(1,793)
(1,566)
(1,649)
(1,601)
Brokered CDs
(4,062)
(3,931)
(4,447)
(3,351)
(3,818)
Core customer deposits
$ 27,127
$ 27,989
$ 27,432
$ 27,123
$ 26,595
Quarterly average core customer deposits reconciliation
Total deposits
$ 32,629
$ 33,267
$ 32,192
$ 32,002
$ 31,281
Network transaction deposits
(1,595)
(1,652)
(1,617)
(1,640)
(1,468)
Brokered CDs
(3,928)
(4,269)
(3,471)
(3,429)
(3,002)
Core customer deposits
$ 27,106
$ 27,346
$ 27,105
$ 26,933
$ 26,811
Efficiency ratio reconciliation(a)
Federal Reserve efficiency ratio
61.27 %
57.26 %
61.51 %
61.03 %
132.01 %
60.06 %
58.49 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
(0.71) %
(0.82) %
(0.71) %
(0.71) %
(3.29) %
(0.89) %
(0.85) %
Other intangible amortization
(0.69) %
(0.67) %
(0.68) %
(0.69) %
(1.21) %
(0.69) %
(0.68) %
Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
59.88 %
55.78 %
60.12 %
59.63 %
127.54 %
58.50 %
56.96 %
FDIC special assessment
(0.82) %
— %
0.73 %
(2.38) %
(9.50) %
— %
— %
Announced initiatives
— %
— %
— %
— %
(53.92) %
— %
— %
Adjusted efficiency ratio
59.06 %
55.78 %
60.85 %
57.25 %
64.12 %
58.50 %
56.96 %
One Time Item Reconciliation
YTD
YTD
($ in millions, except per share data)
Jun 2024
Jun 2024 per share data
2Q24
2Q24 per share data
GAAP net income
$ 197
$ 1.26
$ 116
$ 0.74
Tax benefit(b)
(33)
(0.22)
(33)
(0.22)
Net income, excluding one time item
164
$ 1.04
83
$ 0.52
Less preferred stock dividends
(6)
(3)
Net income available to common equity, excluding one time item
$ 158
$ 80
One Time Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation
YTD
($ in thousands)
4Q23
Dec 2023
GAAP noninterest income
$ (131,013)
$ 63,182
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(c)
136,239
136,239
Net loss on sale of investments(c)
64,940
64,940
Noninterest income, excluding one time items
$ 70,166
$ 264,361
One Time Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation
YTD
($ in thousands)
4Q23
Dec 2023
GAAP noninterest expense
$ 239,391
$ 813,682
FDIC special assessment
(30,597)
(30,597)
Noninterest expense, excluding one time item
$ 208,795
$ 783,085
(a)
The efficiency ratio as defined by the Federal Reserve guidance is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments) divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, FDIC special assessment costs, and announced initiatives, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net and announced initiatives. Management believes the adjusted efficiency ratio is a meaningful measure as it enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources and provides a better measure as to how the Corporation is managing its expenses by adjusting for one time costs like the FDIC special assessment and announced initiatives.
(b)
The tax benefit classified as a one time item is the result of a strategic reallocation of the Corporation's investment securities portfolio which occurred in the second quarter of 2024.
(c)
The mortgage portfolio sale and investments sold that are classified as one time items are the result of a balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in fourth quarter of 2023.
