    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Associated Banc-Corp to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 8 - 9, 2022

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Management will present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and will meet with investors throughout the conference.

An investor presentation will be made available prior to the conference and can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance.  Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.  Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.  Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville
Vice President | Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059 | Ben.McCarville@associatedbank.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-to-present-at-the-2022-rbc-capital-markets-global-financial-institutions-conference-on-march-8--9-2022-301475904.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp


© PRNewswire 2022
