Associated Banc : Doug McClure joins Associated Bank commercial banking team in Chicago

CHICAGO - September 20, 2021 - Doug McClure has joined Associated Bank as senior vice president and team leader, commercial banking. He is responsible for driving new client relationships and helping to recruit talent in Chicago.

McClure brings nearly 15 years of banking experience to Associated Bank. Previously, he was director - team lead at BMO Harris Bank.

McClure holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Davidson College. In the community, he serves on the Auxiliary Board of the Shedd Aquarium and is currently serving as the vice chair of the executive committee.

He is based at 525 W. Monroe in Chicago.