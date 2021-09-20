Log in
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
Associated Banc : Doug McClure joins Associated Bank commercial banking team in Chicago

09/20/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
CHICAGO - September 20, 2021 - Doug McClure has joined Associated Bank as senior vice president and team leader, commercial banking. He is responsible for driving new client relationships and helping to recruit talent in Chicago.

McClure brings nearly 15 years of banking experience to Associated Bank. Previously, he was director - team lead at BMO Harris Bank.

McClure holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Davidson College. In the community, he serves on the Auxiliary Board of the Shedd Aquarium and is currently serving as the vice chair of the executive committee.

He is based at 525 W. Monroe in Chicago.

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 057 M - -
Net income 2021 301 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 3 048 M 3 048 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 005
Free-Float 85,0%
