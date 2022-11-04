Associated Banc : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

Important note regarding forward-looking statements:
Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.
All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced in this material are official trademarks and the property of their respective owners.
Within the charts and tables presented, certain segments, columns and rows may not sum to totals shown due to rounding.
1
Franchise Profile1
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin2
Commercial
Real Estate
25%
Commercial
Avg. Loan
Corporate &
Avg. Deposit
& Business
Commercial
Lending
Composition
Specialty
Composition
38%
32%
Consumer
37%
Risk Mgmt &
Shared Services
3%
All figures as of or for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 unless otherwise noted.
Based on assets as of June 30, 2022.
Projected pro forma branch count at year end 2022 based on regulatory filings.
Community,
Consumer
Business 65%
Key Highlights
$38B $28B
AssetsLoans
$4B $29B
EquityDeposits
~4,200 202
Employees Branches3
2
ASB Investment Thesis
ASB is a deep-rooted franchise built on a strong foundation with increasing momentum
Growth
Focused,
Digital
Forward
Momentum
Growing Core
Businesses
Expanding
Lending &
Investing inDeposit
DigitalCapabilities
Transformation
Strong Foundation
Deep Roots
Low-Cost
Disciplined
Effective
in Strong
Deposit
Expense
Risk
Communities
Franchise
Management
Management
3
Franchise Evolution
The ASB franchise is built for growth, while remaining well-positioned for an economic downturn
Diversified &
De-Risked
Loan Portfolio
1
Improved Core
Funding
Profile
2
Growing &
Expanding
Lending
Capabilities
Investing in
Digital
Transformation 4
3
Growing &
Expanding
Deposit
Capabilities
5
4
