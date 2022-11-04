Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Associated Banc-Corp
  News
  Summary
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
24.32 USD   +1.93%
05:22pAssociated Banc : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
04:21pAssociated Banc-corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/02Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate
PR
Associated Banc : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

11/04/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
November 4, 2022

Fourth Quarter

Investor Presentation

Associated Banc-Corp

Forward-Looking Statements

Important note regarding forward-looking statements:

Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Trademarks:

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced in this material are official trademarks and the property of their respective owners.

Presentation:

Within the charts and tables presented, certain segments, columns and rows may not sum to totals shown due to rounding.

1

Franchise Profile1

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin2

Commercial

Real Estate

25%

Commercial

Avg. Loan

Corporate &

Avg. Deposit

& Business

Commercial

Lending

Composition

Specialty

Composition

38%

32%

Consumer

37%

Risk Mgmt &

Shared Services

3%

  1. All figures as of or for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 unless otherwise noted.
  2. Based on assets as of June 30, 2022.
  3. Projected pro forma branch count at year end 2022 based on regulatory filings.

Community,

Consumer

  • Business 65%

Key Highlights

$38B $28B

AssetsLoans

$4B $29B

EquityDeposits

~4,200 202

Employees Branches3

2

ASB Investment Thesis

ASB is a deep-rooted franchise built on a strong foundation with increasing momentum

Growth

Focused,

Digital

Forward

Momentum

Growing Core

Businesses

Expanding

Lending &

Investing inDeposit

DigitalCapabilities

Transformation

Strong Foundation

Deep Roots

Low-Cost

Disciplined

Effective

in Strong

Deposit

Expense

Risk

Communities

Franchise

Management

Management

3

Franchise Evolution

The ASB franchise is built for growth, while remaining well-positioned for an economic downturn

Diversified &

De-Risked

Loan Portfolio

1

Improved Core

Funding

Profile

2

Growing &

Expanding

Lending

Capabilities

Investing in

Digital

Transformation 4

3

Growing &

Expanding

Deposit

Capabilities

5

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 238 M - -
Net income 2022 348 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 524 M 3 524 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 101
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Duration : Period :
Associated Banc-Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,86 $
Average target price 24,75 $
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Harmening President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John B. Williams Chairman
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Robert A. Jeffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP5.62%3 524