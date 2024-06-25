GREEN BAY, Wis. - June 25, 2024 -The Green Bay Packers and Associated Bank today announced a multi-year renewal and expansion of the partnership between the team and the leading Midwest banking franchise.

The long-term extension is the continuation of a partnership that goes back over a century, with one of Associated Bank's founding banks serving as a staple of the community when the Packers first began in 1919.

"The Packers are pleased to extend our partnership with Associated Bank," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We've appreciated their support of the Packers for more than a century, fostering their deep roots in our community and providing consistently excellent service. We look forward to continuing to work together to create more opportunities for Packers fans through this enhanced partnership."

The renewed partnership is highlighted by Associated Bank's continued sponsorship of the Associated Bank Gate, which welcomes fans to games at Lambeau Field on the stadium's west side, as well as the Associated Bank Club Level, which offers a variety of gathering spaces on the Lambeau Field Atrium's club utilized on both gamedays and non-gamedays alike.

Additionally, Associated Bank will continue offering its popular Packers Checking, which provides account holders with 10% off most Packers Pro Shop purchases as well as Packers-branded debit cards.

As part of the extended partnership, Associated Bank will debut this season as the presenting sponsor of the Packers Perks program. Packers Perks is the team's official loyalty and rewards program that allows fans to earn points for engaging with the team in a variety of ways. Points earned can be used to redeem unique Packers prizes and exclusive fan experiences. Prizes vary monthly and can include game tickets, sideline passes, autographed items, gift cards, VIP pep rally experiences and more. To learn more and sign up, fans can visit packersperks.com.

"Associated Bank proudly serves as the Official Bank of the Green Bay Packers," said Andrew J Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. "The Packers' dedication to their fans and community mirrors Associated Bank's commitment to our customers and community. From providing exclusive, unique products like our Packers Checking, and our branch at Titletown, for 105 years Associated has been part of the Packers story and we look forward to what our future together holds. Go Pack Go!"

Associated Bank has helped support the team in recent years by paying homage to the partnership's early roots and sponsoring several activities in conjunction with the team's 100 Seasons celebration, including the Lambeau Field Live activation that toured all over the state of Wisconsin. Associated Bank has also found a permanent home in the Packers' Titletown development since 2019, when they opened a special experiential branch adjacent to Lambeau Field that connects with fans and honors Packers history.

###

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.