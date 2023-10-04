Green Bay, WI- October 4, 2023 - Gus Hernandez has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, director of business banking for Associated Bank. He is responsible for business banking sales, product management and credit functions across the Company's major metropolitan markets, including Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago and the Twin Cities.

With approximately 35 years of banking experience, Hernandez has been a member of the Associated Bank team since 2019, most recently serving as commercial banking segment leader for the Milwaukee and Madison markets. Prior to joining the Company, he held leadership positions at Johnson Bank and BMO Harris/Bank in Wisconsin and Florida.

Hernandez holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance and marketing from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and a Master of Business Administration degree from Marquette University. In the community, he currently serves on the board for Ascend Talent Strategies and Waukesha County Business Alliance Economic Development Policy committee.

He is located at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.