ST. PAUL - June 28, 2023 - Nick Battis has joined Associated Bank as vice president and relationship manager, commercial banking. He is responsible for managing, developing and growing a portfolio of middle market commercial clients by assisting them with unique financing solutions and utilization of efficient payments technology.

Battis brings nearly 10 years of commercial banking experience to Associated Bank. Previously, he was with UMB and BMO Harris Banks.

Battis holds a bachelor's degree in finance from University of Minnesota Duluth. In the community, he has served in numerous roles that range from boys high school hockey assistant coach, mentor for BestPrep and member of the Minnesota Subcontractors Association and ACG Minnesota.

He is located at 202 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.