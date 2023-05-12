Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Associated Banc-Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:01:58 2023-05-12 am EDT
14.60 USD   -1.32%
10:27aAssociated Banc : Second Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
05/11Associated Banc-corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Associated Banc : Bank welcomes Nicolas Goehring to its equipment finance team in Minneapolis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Associated Banc : Second Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

05/12/2023 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 11, 2023

Second Quarter 2023

Investor Presentation

Associated Banc-Corp

Forward-Looking Statements

Important note regarding forward-looking statements:

Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Trademarks:

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced in this material are official trademarks and the property of their respective owners.

Presentation:

Within the charts and tables presented, certain segments, columns and rows may not sum to totals shown due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as substitutes for, measures of our financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this presentation.

1

Franchise Profile1

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin2

Risk Mgmt &

Shared Services

7%

Corporate &

Consumer

Commercial

Commercial

38%

& Business

Specialty

Avg. Loan

Lending

Avg. Deposit

32%

37%

Composition

Composition

Community,

Consumer

Commercial

& Business

61%

Real Estate

25%

  1. All figures as of or for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 unless otherwise noted.
  2. Based on assets as of December 31, 2022.

Key Highlights

$41B $29B

AssetsLoans

$4B $30B

EquityDeposits

~4,200 202

Employees Branches

2

Building on our Strong Foundation

ASB is well-positioned to continue executing our people-led, digitally enabled plan in a dynamic environment

1

2

3

4

5

Granular

Diversified &

Expanding

Investment in

Deposits &

Robust Capital

Lending &

De-Risked

Digital

Fortified

Position

Deposit

Balance Sheet

Transformation

Liquidity

Capabilities

1

Deep Roots in

Low-Cost Core

Disciplined

Effective Risk

Strong

Deposit

Expense

Management

Communities

Franchise

Management

Strong Foundation

3

1 Granular Deposits & Fortified Liquidity

Uninsured, uncollateralized deposits are only 24% of total deposits; ASB has 103% liquidity coverage1

EoP Total Deposit Trends (Associated Bank, N.A.)

($ in billions)

$28.4 $28.6 $29.3 $29.7 $30.4

$31.4

24%

Percentage of total deposits that were uninsured and uncollateralized as of 4/19/2023

75% 74% 73% 74% 76% 76%

25%

26%

27%

26%

24%

24%

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023

4/19/23

Total of Insured and

Total of Uninsured and

Collateralized Deposits

Uncollateralized Deposits

103%

Readily available liquidity coverage1 for

uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as of

4/19/2023

177%

Total liquidity coverage for uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as of 4/19/2023

1 Readily available liquidity coverage based on current levels of readily available (within one business day) funding. See appendix for additional details.

4

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 14:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
10:27aAssociated Banc : Second Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
05/11Associated Banc-corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/10Associated Banc : Bank welcomes Nicolas Goehring to its equipment finance team in Minneapo..
PU
05/03Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate
PR
05/02Associated Banc : Second Quarter 2023 Fixed Income Investor Presentation
PU
05/02Associated Banc-corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/27ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
04/27Associated Banc-corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, ..
AQ
04/27Associated Banc-Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 15, 2023
CI
04/25Associated Banc-Corp to Attend Three Second Quarter Investor Events
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 350 M - -
Net income 2023 371 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,09x
Yield 2023 5,77%
Capitalization 2 192 M 2 192 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 219
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Duration : Period :
Associated Banc-Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,79 $
Average target price 19,89 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Harmening President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John B. Williams Chairman
Terry Lynn Williams Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP-35.17%2 192
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.79%177 223
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%73 746
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.93%51 575
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.75%48 807
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.25.14%43 608
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer