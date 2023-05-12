Associated Banc : Second Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation
05/12/2023 | 10:27am EDT
May 11, 2023
Second Quarter 2023
Investor Presentation
Associated Banc-Corp
Forward-Looking Statements
Important note regarding forward-looking statements:
Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.
Trademarks:
All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced in this material are official trademarks and the property of their respective owners.
Presentation:
Within the charts and tables presented, certain segments, columns and rows may not sum to totals shown due to rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures:
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as substitutes for, measures of our financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this presentation.
1
Franchise Profile1
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin2
Risk Mgmt &
Shared Services
7%
Corporate &
Consumer
Commercial
Commercial
38%
& Business
Specialty
Avg. Loan
Lending
Avg. Deposit
32%
37%
Composition
Composition
Community,
Consumer
Commercial
& Business
61%
Real Estate
25%
All figures as of or for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 unless otherwise noted.
Based on assets as of December 31, 2022.
Key Highlights
$41B $29B
AssetsLoans
$4B $30B
EquityDeposits
~4,200 202
Employees Branches
2
Building on our Strong Foundation
ASB is well-positioned to continue executing our people-led, digitally enabled plan in a dynamic environment
1
2
3
4
5
Granular
Diversified &
Expanding
Investment in
Deposits &
Robust Capital
Lending &
De-Risked
Digital
Fortified
Position
Deposit
Balance Sheet
Transformation
Liquidity
Capabilities
1
Deep Roots in
Low-Cost Core
Disciplined
Effective Risk
Strong
Deposit
Expense
Management
Communities
Franchise
Management
Strong Foundation
3
1 Granular Deposits & Fortified Liquidity
Uninsured, uncollateralized deposits are only 24% of total deposits; ASB has 103% liquidity coverage1
EoP Total Deposit Trends (Associated Bank, N.A.)
($ in billions)
$28.4 $28.6$29.3$29.7 $30.4
$31.4
24%
Percentage of total deposits that were uninsured and uncollateralized as of 4/19/2023
75% 74% 73% 74% 76% 76%
25%
26%
27%
26%
24%
24%
1Q 2022
2Q 2022
3Q 2022
4Q 2022
1Q 2023
4/19/23
Total of Insured and
Total of Uninsured and
Collateralized Deposits
Uncollateralized Deposits
103%
Readily available liquidity coverage1 for
uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as of
4/19/2023
177%
Total liquidity coverage for uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as of 4/19/2023
1 Readily available liquidity coverage based on current levels of readily available (within one business day) funding. See appendix for additional details.