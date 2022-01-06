Associated Banc : Shawn Neuman promoted to senior vice president, private banking group manager – Northeast with Associated Bank

APPLETON, Wis. - January 6, 2022 - Associated Bank announces the promotion of Shawn Neuman to the role of senior vice president, private banking group manager - Northeast. He is responsible for leading the Fox Valley and North private banking team to support the execution of growth in wealth management.

With nearly 25 years of banking experience, Neuman has been a member of the Associated Bank team since 2005. Previously, he held the position of senior vice president, private banker group manager of the Fox Valley where he provided customized financial services such as cash and credit management, risk management, investment strategy, retirement planning and estate conversion.

Neuman holds a degree in marketing, along with his CWS® Certified Wealth Strategist. In the community, he serves on the boards for Rebuilding Together Fox Valley and Board Connect - Non-Profit Leadership Initiative.

He is located at 2701 N. Richmond St.

