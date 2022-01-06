Log in
Associated Banc : Shawn Neuman promoted to senior vice president, private banking group manager – Northeast with Associated Bank

01/06/2022
APPLETON, Wis. - January 6, 2022 - Associated Bank announces the promotion of Shawn Neuman to the role of senior vice president, private banking group manager - Northeast. He is responsible for leading the Fox Valley and North private banking team to support the execution of growth in wealth management.

With nearly 25 years of banking experience, Neuman has been a member of the Associated Bank team since 2005. Previously, he held the position of senior vice president, private banker group manager of the Fox Valley where he provided customized financial services such as cash and credit management, risk management, investment strategy, retirement planning and estate conversion.

Neuman holds a degree in marketing, along with his CWS® Certified Wealth Strategist. In the community, he serves on the boards for Rebuilding Together Fox Valley and Board Connect - Non-Profit Leadership Initiative.

He is located at 2701 N. Richmond St.

# # #

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $34 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 056 M - -
Net income 2021 322 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 3 512 M 3 512 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 006
Free-Float 83,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Harmening President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John B. Williams Chairman
Michael O. Meinolf Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP5.44%3 512
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%159 943
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%75 427
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.40%63 228
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.00%57 266
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.88%52 293