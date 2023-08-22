COLUMBUS - August 22, 2023 - Tonjia Coverdale has joined Associated Bank as senior vice president, chief strategy officer in operations and technology. She is responsible for guiding, challenging and providing practical support for the planning, long term development and effective delivery of the bank's operations and technology (O&T) strategic plans and ambitions.

Coverdale is a technology executive, professional and scholar who has cultivated her unique perspective through industry best practices, strategic focus, academic theories and applied research with nearly 30 years' experience and three degrees in technology. She was previously with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company where she launched the enterprise data partner solutions team to mobilize data strategies for the entire enterprise including all lines of business and corporate functional units, led the finance technology team and strategized modernization efforts for enterprise performance management, planning/budgeting, risk management, treasury management, and regulatory reporting and drove strategic initiatives to support 25,000+ associates and led modernization efforts to support operations, compliance, litigation, and philanthropy as the leader of the workforce and legal technology team.

Coverdale earned her Ph.D. in business administration - information science and systems from Morgan State University in addition to her MBA in computer information systems from Georgia State University, and her Bachelor of Science degree in information science and systems from Morgan State University.

In the community, she is a member of several advisory boards that provide access to technology education and career opportunities including Project Lead the Way and Per Scholas.

She is based in Columbus, Ohio.

