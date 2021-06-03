Log in
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
Associated Banc : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

06/03/2021 | 03:51am EDT
Associated Banc-Corp

Second Quarter 2021

Updated Investor

Presentation

June 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Important note regarding forward-looking statements:

Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Trademarks:

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced in this material are official trademarks and the property of their respective owners.

Presentation:

Within the charts and tables presented, certain segments, columns and rows may not sum to totals shown due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as substitutes for, measures of our financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this presentation.

New Leadership, New Priorities

New President & CEO Andrew J.

Harmening joined Associated

Banc-Corp on April 28, 2021

Actively

listening…

  • Gaining perspectives of colleagues, customers, community members and shareholders through a 100
    Days of Listening Tour

…and formulating

next steps

  • Leveraging key learnings to refine our priorities into a strategic vision for Associated Bank's future
  • Continuing to seek input from stakeholders to ensure success

Our Franchise

First Quarter 20211

$35 billion of assets

$24 billion of loans

$4 billion of equity

$28 billion of deposits

1Q 2021 End of Period

1Q 2021 Average

Loan Composition2

Deposit Composition3

Other

Commercial

4%

Real Estate

Community,

25%

Consumer and

Business

60%

Consumer

Commercial

Corporate and

and Business

Commercial

36%

Lending

Specialty

39%

36%

  1. As of March 31, 2021.
  2. Excludes loans held for sale.
  3. Based on deposits by segment; Risk Management deposits reflected as Other.
  4. Largest bank based on assets as of December 31, 2020.
  5. Tied in 2021. For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.
  6. The Wisconsin's #1 Mortgage Lender and Leading Lender in the Midwest designations are based on originated, closed-end mortgage loan count, gathered from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data compiled annually by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The results of the data were obtained through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Mortgage Database (HMDA), August 2020.
  7. Affinity checking accounts as a percentage of total checking accounts, as of March 31, 2021.

Highlights and Accomplishments

  • Largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin4
  • Approximately 4,0001 employees, servicing 1.5 million customer accounts in 8 states and over 120 communities1
  • Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Upper Midwest by J.D. Power5
  • Wisconsin's #1 Mortgage Lender6

Affinity Programs

~40%of checking accounts are

affinity related7

Attractive Midwest Markets

Manufacturing-Centric Economy with Robust Employment Trends

Midwest holds 19% of the U.S. population1 and nearly 30% of all U.S. manufacturing jobs2

Most Midwestern states have unemployment rates3 well below the national average:

U.S.

7.1%

6.0%

Manufacturing

Jobs

4.7%

5.1%

Midwest

3.7%

3.8%

3.9%

4.2%

4.2%

~30%

All other

regions

~70%

IA

WI

IN

MO

MN

OH

MI

U.S.

IL

Employment Trends Suggest Resilient Consumer and Potential Commercial Expansion

Select ASB Metro Market

ASB Deposit Location5

Unemployment Rates4

Madison, WI………..………….…

3.7%

IL

21%

Sheboygan, WI…….……….....…

3.7%

MN

Appleton, WI…………………...…

3.9%

8%

Green Bay, WI…..…………..…...

4.4%

WI

71%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN….…

4.3%

Manufacturing & Wholesale Trade Loans Outstanding ($ in billions)

$2.0

$1.6

1Q 2019

1Q 2021

  1. U.S. Census Bureau, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for the United States, Regions, States, and Puerto Rico as of July 1, 2019.
  2. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Manufacturing Industry Employees, seasonally adjusted, March 2021 (preliminary).
  3. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, State Employment and Unemployment, seasonally adjusted, March 2021 (preliminary).

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Civilian labor force and unemployment by metropolitan area, seasonally adjusted, March 2021 (preliminary).

FDIC Summary of Deposits data as of June 30, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Associated Banc-Corp published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
