Associated Banc : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
06/03/2021 | 03:51am EDT
Associated Banc-Corp
Second Quarter 2021
Updated Investor
Presentation
June 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
Important note regarding forward-looking statements:
Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.
Trademarks:
All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced in this material are official trademarks and the property of their respective owners.
Presentation:
Within the charts and tables presented, certain segments, columns and rows may not sum to totals shown due to rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures:
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as substitutes for, measures of our financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this presentation.
New Leadership, New Priorities
New President & CEO Andrew J.
Harmening joined Associated
Banc-Corp on April 28, 2021
Actively
listening…
Gaining perspectives of colleagues, customers, community members and shareholders through a100
Days of Listening Tour
…and formulating
next steps
Leveraging key learnings to refine our priorities into a strategic vision for Associated Bank's future
Continuing to seek input from stakeholders to ensure success
Our Franchise
First Quarter 20211
$35 billion of assets
$24 billion of loans
$4 billion of equity
$28 billion of deposits
1Q 2021 End of Period
1Q 2021 Average
Loan Composition2
Deposit Composition3
Other
Commercial
4%
Real Estate
Community,
25%
Consumer and
Business
60%
Consumer
Commercial
Corporate and
and Business
Commercial
36%
Lending
Specialty
39%
36%
As of March 31, 2021.
Excludes loans held for sale.
Based on deposits by segment; Risk Management deposits reflected as Other.
Largest bank based on assets as of December 31, 2020.
Tied in 2021. For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.
The Wisconsin's #1 Mortgage Lender and Leading Lender in the Midwest designations are based on originated, closed-end mortgage loan count, gathered from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data compiled annually by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The results of the data were obtained through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Mortgage Database (HMDA), August 2020.
Affinity checking accounts as a percentage of total checking accounts, as of March 31, 2021.
Highlights and Accomplishments
Largest bank headquartered inWisconsin4
Approximately4,0001 employees, servicing 1.5 million customer accounts in 8 states and over 120 communities1
Ranked#1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Upper Midwest by J.D. Power5
Wisconsin's#1 Mortgage Lender6
Affinity Programs
~40%of checking accounts are
affinity related7
Attractive Midwest Markets
Manufacturing-Centric Economy with Robust Employment Trends
Midwest holds 19% of the U.S. population1 and nearly 30% of all U.S. manufacturing jobs2
Most Midwestern states have unemployment rates3 well below the national average:
U.S.
7.1%
6.0%
Manufacturing
Jobs
4.7%
5.1%
Midwest
3.7%
3.8%
3.9%
4.2%
4.2%
~30%
All other
regions
~70%
IA
WI
IN
MO
MN
OH
MI
U.S.
IL
Employment Trends Suggest Resilient Consumer and Potential Commercial Expansion
Select ASB Metro Market
ASB Deposit Location5
Unemployment Rates4
Madison, WI………..………….…
3.7%
IL
21%
Sheboygan, WI…….……….....…
3.7%
MN
Appleton, WI…………………...…
3.9%
8%
Green Bay, WI…..…………..…...
4.4%
WI
71%
Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN….…
4.3%
Manufacturing & Wholesale Trade Loans Outstanding ($ in billions)
$2.0
$1.6
1Q 2019
1Q 2021
U.S. Census Bureau, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for the United States, Regions, States, and Puerto Rico as of July 1, 2019.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Manufacturing Industry Employees, seasonally adjusted, March 2021 (preliminary).
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, State Employment and Unemployment, seasonally adjusted, March 2021 (preliminary).
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Civilian labor force and unemployment by metropolitan area, seasonally adjusted, March 2021 (preliminary).
5
FDIC Summary of Deposits data as of June 30, 2020.
