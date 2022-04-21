Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Associated Banc-Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
21.87 USD   -2.41%
04:28pASSOCIATED BANC : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:17pAssociated Bank announces changes to overdraft fees
PR
04:16pAssociated Banc-Corp Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income Available to Common Equity of $71 Million, or $0.47 per Common Share
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Bank announces changes to overdraft fees

04/21/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, today announced plans to eliminate non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees and overdraft protection transfer fees early in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, to continue to support customers with their financial needs and reduce the burden of overdrafts, other modifications to the overdraft program are being made.   

Associated Bank will change consumer and small business account fees as follows:

  • Elimination of the NSF fee charged when an item is returned
  • Elimination of the overdraft protection transfer fee
  • Elimination of the continuous overdraft fee
  • Reduction of daily limit of overdraft fee occurrences from 4 to 2

"At Associated Bank, we are focused on helping our customers in their day-to-day financial lives and committed to providing the choices, fairness and transparency they deserve," said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. "These overdraft changes are in response to listening to our customers and their immediate needs in this ever-changing environment."

The planned changes in the third quarter are expected to reduce the total burden of overdrafts to our customers by approximately 30%.

A variety of budgeting and savings tools can be found in Associated's resource center.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville
Vice President | Director of Investor Relations
 920-491-7059 | Ben.McCarville@AssociatedBank.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@AssociatedBank.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-bank-announces-changes-to-overdraft-fees-301530561.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
04:28pASSOCIATED BANC : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:17pAssociated Bank announces changes to overdraft fees
PR
04:16pAssociated Banc-Corp Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income Available to Common Equity o..
PR
04/18ASSOCIATED BANC : Bank celebrates National Volunteer Week
PU
04/13ASSOCIATED BANC : Helping the autism community thrive
PU
04/11Associated Bank Becomes Official Bank of the Pabst Theater Group
AQ
04/08ASSOCIATED BANC : Bank Becomes Official Bank of the Pabst Theater Group
PU
04/07ASSOCIATED BANC : Milwaukee Film and Associated Bank announce entire 2022 Milwaukee Film F..
PU
04/07Associated Bank and the Milwaukee Brewers announce renaming of the former "Associated B..
AQ
04/06ASSOCIATED BANC : Bank and the Milwaukee Brewers announce renaming of the former “ B..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
More recommendations