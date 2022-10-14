Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Associated Banc-Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   US0454871056

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

(ASB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-10-14 pm EDT
21.58 USD   -1.57%
03:11pAssociated Bank announces corporate promotion
PR
10/04Associated Bank and Brewers Community Foundation provide $100K to WWBIC and The Business Council Inc. to support minority, women and veteran-owned businesses
AQ
09/26Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on October 20, 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Bank announces corporate promotion

10/14/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Arnold has been promoted to the role of executive vice president, corporate treasurer with Associated Bank. He is responsible for management of the bank's interest rate risk exposure, liquidity, funding and investment portfolio and capital activities.

With nearly 25 years of finance experience, Arnold joined Associated in 2010 as an asset and liability senior analyst. In 2020, he was promoted to the role of senior vice president, assistant treasurer and director of liability management and most recently served as interim corporate treasurer. Prior to joining Associated, Arnold held senior capital market analyst and corporate treasury and business analyst roles at other financial institutions.

Arnold holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin. He is located at 433 Main Street in Green Bay.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $37 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-bank-announces-corporate-promotion-301649982.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
03:11pAssociated Bank announces corporate promotion
PR
10/04Associated Bank and Brewers Community Foundation provide $100K to WWBIC and The Busines..
AQ
09/26Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Hold Conference Call o..
PR
09/26Associated Bank announces $15.6M financing for Housing Authority of the City of Milwauk..
AQ
09/22Associated Banc : Bank Announces $10 Million Sponsorship Agreement with Milwaukee Repertor..
PU
09/21Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate
PR
09/20Associated Bank provides $250K grant to Golden House to provide safety and support for ..
AQ
09/14Associated Banc : Children at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee receive 15 new bikes..
PU
09/14Transcript : Associated Banc-Corp Presents at Barclays Global Financial Servi..
CI
09/13Associated Banc-corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
More recommendations