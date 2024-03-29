Associated British Engineering plc ("ABE")

28 March 2024

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today in Harston, Cambridge at 11.00 am, the company can report that all resolutions were duly passed.

Rupert Pearce Gould

Chairman

All Enquiries:

Colin Weinberg on 07836 588504

Rupert Pearce Gould on 07836 701930