Associated British Engineering plc ("ABE")
28 March 2024
Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today in Harston, Cambridge at 11.00 am, the company can report that all resolutions were duly passed.
Rupert Pearce Gould
Chairman
All Enquiries:
Colin Weinberg on 07836 588504
Rupert Pearce Gould on 07836 701930
