ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
31 MARCH 2024
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
INTERIM REPORT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
CONTENTS
PAGE
Chairmen's statement
1
Responsibility statement
2
Group income statement
3
Group statement of comprehensive income
4
Group interim balance sheet
5
Group interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity
6
Group interim cash flow statement
7 - 8
Notes to the interim report
9 - 15
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
CHAIRMEN'S STATEMENT
INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
SUMMARY OF RESULTS
Six months to
Six months to
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Revenue
-
-
(Loss)/profit before tax
(45)
(55)
Earnings per share
Basic
(2.2p)
(2.7p)
Diluted
(2.2p)
(2.7p)
You will see from our financial numbers and balance sheet that in the period there was a loss of £45k compared to a loss of £55k in 2023. Of the loss for the period , the holdings in US Dollars gave rise to a loss of £11k for the 6 months (previous year a loss of £34k).
From this you can see that the underlying operating costs have reduced to £35k for the 6 months to 31 March 2024. The loss on the valuation of the investments in the six months amounted to £34k (prior year £95 k).
The board maintains the view that, at present, the US Dollar is a more stable currency than the Pound Sterling but retains an open view as to when to convert cash to sterling to meet operating costs. The group continues to hold investments in biotech companies some of which are listed on NASDAQ; whereas some of the loss in value is because of research cycle but the Board takes a strategic view of its holding.
The board has had further discussions with the Listing Authority and its Financial Advisers regarding the restoration of trading in its shares and will update the market when it has further information.
Your Company is now in a good position to talk to potential acquisitions without having to consider the impact of the pension fund and related historical deficits or the qualified audit on our accounts. The Board is now committed to using all its efforts to identifying and acquiring a new business with growth potential and hopefully showing profits for our group.
The Board continues to review options for the future development of the Group.
Rupert Pearce Gould and Colin Weinberg
Chairmen
24th May 2024
1
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
The Directors of the Company confirm to the best of their knowledge that:
- the Interim Report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34;
- the Interim Report includes a fair view of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R, being an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and
- the Interim Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R, being disclosure of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the group during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the latest annual financial statements that could do so.
By order of the Board
Rupert Pearce Gould and Colin Weinberg
Chairmen
24th May 2024
2
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
GROUP INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Six months to
Six months to
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
REVENUE
-
-
Operating costs
(34)
(21)
OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT
(34)
(21)
Finance expense
-
-
Finance income
-
-
Other income
-
-
Unrealised (loss)/gain in value of US dollar
(11)
(34)
balance
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
(45)
(55)
Taxation
-
-
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM
CONTINUOUS OPERATIONS
(45)
(55)
TOTAL (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
(45)
(55)
(LOSS)/PROFIT PER SHARE ON
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
ATTRIBUATABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS
OF THE PARENT COMPANY (BASIC AND
DILUTED)
(2.2p)
(2.7p)
(Loss)/profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the company
(45)
(55)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
(45)(55)
3
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Six months to
Six months to
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
(Loss)/profit for the period
(45)
(55)
Other comprehensive income
Gain on available for sale financial asset
Gains released to Retained Earnings
(34)
(95)
Other comprehensive income for the period
(34)
(95)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
(79)
(150)
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(79)
(150)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
(79)
(150)
All activities are classified as continuing.
4
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
Company Number: 00110663
GROUP INTERIM BALANCE SHEET
AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
At
At
31 March
30 September
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
-
-
Available for sale financial assets
20
87
20
87
Current assets
Property, plant and equipment
-
-
Available for sale financial assets
-
-
Inventories
-
-
Trade and other receivables
25
21
Cash and cash equivalents
419
440
444
461
Total assets
464
548
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Called up share capital
51
51
Deferred shares
2,594
2,594
Share premium account
5,370
5,370
Other components of equity
11
11
Fair value reserve
-
28
Retained earnings
(7,635)
(7,547)
Equity attributable to the Company's Equity
Shareholders
391
507
Non-controlling interests
-
-
391
507
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
73
41
73
41
Total liabilities
73
41
Total equity and liabilities
464
548
5
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
GROUP INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Share
Share
Deferred
Other
Available for sale
Retained
Attributable to
Capital
Premium
Shares
Reserves
Financial Assets
Earnings
Owners of parent
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Balance at 1 April 2023
51
5,370
2,594
11
28
(7,547)
507
507
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(9)
(9)
(9)
Other comprehensive
income
Unrealised gain on Available
For Sale Financial Assets (*)
-
-
-
(28)
(28)
(28)
Balance at 1 October 2023
51
5,370
2,594
11
0
(7,556)
470
470
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(45)
(45)
(45)
Other comprehensive
income
Unrealised (loss)/ gain on
Available
-
-
-
-
For Sale Financial Assets
(34)
(34)
(34)
Realised (loss) gain on
Available
For Sale Financial Assets
Fair Value adjustments
-
-
-
0
0
0
Realised gains
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March 2024
51
5,370
2,594
11
O
(7,635)
391
391
6
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
GROUP INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
Six months
Six months
to
to
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash used in operations
(14)
(57)
Interest received
-
-
Interest paid
-
-
Taxation
-
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(14)
(57)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of equipment
-
-
Purchase of equipment
-
-
Movements investments
-
-
Sale proceeds of investments held for sale
-
-
Sale proceeds from subsidiary disposal/loan assignment
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
-
-
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(14)
(57)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
433
497
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
419
440
7
ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC
GROUP INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT (continued)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Six months to
Six months to
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
£'000
£'000
(Loss)/Profit before taxation
(45)
(55)
Adjustments for:
-
-
Depreciation
Interest income
-
-
Finance expense
-
-
Unrealised foreign exchange (losses)/gain
-
-
Profit on disposal of equipment
-
-
Changes in working capital:
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
20
-
Increase/(decrease) in payables
11
(2)
(14)
(57)
Taxes paid
-
-
Cash used in operations
(14)
(57)
8
