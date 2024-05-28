ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

CHAIRMEN'S STATEMENT

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

SUMMARY OF RESULTS Six months to Six months to 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Revenue - - (Loss)/profit before tax (45) (55) Earnings per share Basic (2.2p) (2.7p) Diluted (2.2p) (2.7p)

You will see from our financial numbers and balance sheet that in the period there was a loss of £45k compared to a loss of £55k in 2023. Of the loss for the period , the holdings in US Dollars gave rise to a loss of £11k for the 6 months (previous year a loss of £34k).

From this you can see that the underlying operating costs have reduced to £35k for the 6 months to 31 March 2024. The loss on the valuation of the investments in the six months amounted to £34k (prior year £95 k).

The board maintains the view that, at present, the US Dollar is a more stable currency than the Pound Sterling but retains an open view as to when to convert cash to sterling to meet operating costs. The group continues to hold investments in biotech companies some of which are listed on NASDAQ; whereas some of the loss in value is because of research cycle but the Board takes a strategic view of its holding.

The board has had further discussions with the Listing Authority and its Financial Advisers regarding the restoration of trading in its shares and will update the market when it has further information.

Your Company is now in a good position to talk to potential acquisitions without having to consider the impact of the pension fund and related historical deficits or the qualified audit on our accounts. The Board is now committed to using all its efforts to identifying and acquiring a new business with growth potential and hopefully showing profits for our group.

The Board continues to review options for the future development of the Group.

Rupert Pearce Gould and Colin Weinberg

Chairmen

24th May 2024

