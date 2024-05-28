ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

31 MARCH 2024

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

INTERIM REPORT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

CONTENTS

PAGE

Chairmen's statement

1

Responsibility statement

2

Group income statement

3

Group statement of comprehensive income

4

Group interim balance sheet

5

Group interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity

6

Group interim cash flow statement

7 - 8

Notes to the interim report

9 - 15

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

CHAIRMEN'S STATEMENT

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Six months to

Six months to

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

£'000

£'000

Revenue

-

-

(Loss)/profit before tax

(45)

(55)

Earnings per share

Basic

(2.2p)

(2.7p)

Diluted

(2.2p)

(2.7p)

You will see from our financial numbers and balance sheet that in the period there was a loss of £45k compared to a loss of £55k in 2023. Of the loss for the period , the holdings in US Dollars gave rise to a loss of £11k for the 6 months (previous year a loss of £34k).

From this you can see that the underlying operating costs have reduced to £35k for the 6 months to 31 March 2024. The loss on the valuation of the investments in the six months amounted to £34k (prior year £95 k).

The board maintains the view that, at present, the US Dollar is a more stable currency than the Pound Sterling but retains an open view as to when to convert cash to sterling to meet operating costs. The group continues to hold investments in biotech companies some of which are listed on NASDAQ; whereas some of the loss in value is because of research cycle but the Board takes a strategic view of its holding.

The board has had further discussions with the Listing Authority and its Financial Advisers regarding the restoration of trading in its shares and will update the market when it has further information.

Your Company is now in a good position to talk to potential acquisitions without having to consider the impact of the pension fund and related historical deficits or the qualified audit on our accounts. The Board is now committed to using all its efforts to identifying and acquiring a new business with growth potential and hopefully showing profits for our group.

The Board continues to review options for the future development of the Group.

Rupert Pearce Gould and Colin Weinberg

Chairmen

24th May 2024

1

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

The Directors of the Company confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

  1. the Interim Report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34;
  2. the Interim Report includes a fair view of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R, being an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and
  3. the Interim Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R, being disclosure of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the group during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the latest annual financial statements that could do so.

By order of the Board

Rupert Pearce Gould and Colin Weinberg

Chairmen

24th May 2024

2

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

GROUP INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Six months to

Six months to

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

£'000

£'000

REVENUE

-

-

Operating costs

(34)

(21)

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT

(34)

(21)

Finance expense

-

-

Finance income

-

-

Other income

-

-

Unrealised (loss)/gain in value of US dollar

(11)

(34)

balance

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

(45)

(55)

Taxation

-

-

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM

CONTINUOUS OPERATIONS

(45)

(55)

TOTAL (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(45)

(55)

(LOSS)/PROFIT PER SHARE ON

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

ATTRIBUATABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS

OF THE PARENT COMPANY (BASIC AND

DILUTED)

(2.2p)

(2.7p)

(Loss)/profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the company

(45)

(55)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

(45)(55)

3

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Six months to

Six months to

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

£'000

£'000

(Loss)/profit for the period

(45)

(55)

Other comprehensive income

Gain on available for sale financial asset

Gains released to Retained Earnings

(34)

(95)

Other comprehensive income for the period

(34)

(95)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

(79)

(150)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(79)

(150)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

(79)

(150)

All activities are classified as continuing.

4

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

Company Number: 00110663

GROUP INTERIM BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

At

At

31 March

30 September

2024

2023

£'000

£'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

-

-

Available for sale financial assets

20

87

20

87

Current assets

Property, plant and equipment

-

-

Available for sale financial assets

-

-

Inventories

-

-

Trade and other receivables

25

21

Cash and cash equivalents

419

440

444

461

Total assets

464

548

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Called up share capital

51

51

Deferred shares

2,594

2,594

Share premium account

5,370

5,370

Other components of equity

11

11

Fair value reserve

-

28

Retained earnings

(7,635)

(7,547)

Equity attributable to the Company's Equity

Shareholders

391

507

Non-controlling interests

-

-

391

507

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

73

41

73

41

Total liabilities

73

41

Total equity and liabilities

464

548

5

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

GROUP INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Share

Share

Deferred

Other

Available for sale

Retained

Attributable to

Capital

Premium

Shares

Reserves

Financial Assets

Earnings

Owners of parent

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Balance at 1 April 2023

51

5,370

2,594

11

28

(7,547)

507

507

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(9)

(9)

(9)

Other comprehensive

income

Unrealised gain on Available

For Sale Financial Assets (*)

-

-

-

(28)

(28)

(28)

Balance at 1 October 2023

51

5,370

2,594

11

0

(7,556)

470

470

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)

(45)

Other comprehensive

income

Unrealised (loss)/ gain on

Available

-

-

-

-

For Sale Financial Assets

(34)

(34)

(34)

Realised (loss) gain on

Available

For Sale Financial Assets

Fair Value adjustments

-

-

-

0

0

0

Realised gains

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March 2024

51

5,370

2,594

11

O

(7,635)

391

391

6

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

GROUP INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Six months

Six months

to

to

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

£'000

£'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash used in operations

(14)

(57)

Interest received

-

-

Interest paid

-

-

Taxation

-

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(14)

(57)

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of equipment

-

-

Purchase of equipment

-

-

Movements investments

-

-

Sale proceeds of investments held for sale

-

-

Sale proceeds from subsidiary disposal/loan assignment

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

-

-

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(14)

(57)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

433

497

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

419

440

7

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

GROUP INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT (continued)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Six months to

Six months to

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

£'000

£'000

(Loss)/Profit before taxation

(45)

(55)

Adjustments for:

-

-

Depreciation

Interest income

-

-

Finance expense

-

-

Unrealised foreign exchange (losses)/gain

-

-

Profit on disposal of equipment

-

-

Changes in working capital:

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

20

-

Increase/(decrease) in payables

11

(2)

(14)

(57)

Taxes paid

-

-

Cash used in operations

(14)

(57)

8

