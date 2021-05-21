Associated British Engineering : ABE Annual Report and Accounts 2020AGM Notice 2021ABE Announcement re Accounts to 30 September 2020

The directors submit to the members their Report and Accounts for the Group for the period ended 30 September 2020. Pages 1 to 8 and 47 to 55, including the Financial Highlights, Chairmen's Statement, Directors' Report, Strategic Report, Corporate Governance Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and the Directors, Registered Office and Advisers page form part of the Report of the Directors.

The Directors' Report on pages 3 to 5 and the Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 52 to 54 have each been drawn up in accordance with the requirements of English law and liability in respect thereof is also governed by English law. In particular, the responsibility of the directors for these reports is owed solely to Associated British Engineering plc.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING PLC

CHAIRMEN'S STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

The shareholders of Associated British Engineering Plc (ABE) will be disappointed that the operations of its main subsidiary British Polar Engines Ltd (BPE) failed to improve since the last annual accounts and up to the beginning of 2020 to a sufficient degree to counter the drag of the historic pension fund liabilities. Following a period of marketing and approval at the shareholder meeting held on 3 August 2020, the Group disposed of its shareholding in BPE together with its loan to that company. Consequently as at 30 September 2020 the Group had one remaining subsidiary, Akoris Trading Limited, and some investments.

The actuarial increases to the liabilities of the pension fund together with judgement of likely future actuarial movements meant that there seemed to be no end in sight to actuarial increases and reducing the deficit. While the disposal of BPE is regrettable it had proved necessary for the future of BPE for it to combine with another business.

You will see from our financial numbers and the balance sheet that in the period our net assets have improved by over £4 million. This is due primarily to the Pension Fund no longer being a liability of the Group as at 30 September 2020. We are unable to comment on the trading of BPE as we have been denied access to the accounts of our former subsidiary. We do not believe that this impacts in any way on our balance sheet position as at 30 September 2020.

It is hoped that the BPE staff and the business at Helen Street will prosper under its new ownership with a more diverse business model and that BPE will contribute profits for its new owners. We take this opportunity to thank all of our former group employees for their support over many years and especially from the start of the Pandemic in early 2020.

The Board has, meanwhile, taken the opportunity to again reduce the cost base of the remaining parts of the Associated British Engineering Plc group. Since the year end the investments have made a useful gain in value and the company has started the process of diversifying the investments. It is expected that these and future capital gains will be tax free due to inherited capital gains tax losses; the Board will take the opportunity to liquidate investments and invest for future growth when suitable opportunities occur.

Your company is now in a position to talk to potential acquisitions without having to consider the impact of the pension fund and related historical deficits. Your Board is now committed to using all its efforts to identifying and acquiring a new business with growth potential and hopefully showing profits for our group and a financial return for our patient shareholders.

Rupert Pearce Gould and Colin Weinberg

Chairmen

Date: 30 March 2021

