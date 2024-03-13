LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Primark is set to expand its click & collect trial into more stores and possibly to markets beyond Britain, its boss said on Wednesday.

Primark, unlike most of its rivals, does not offer home delivery but is trialling a click & collect service in 57 stores for kidswear and womenswear.

CEO Paul Marchant told the LIVE Retail Week x Grocer conference the trial was going "really well".

"It plays into our bricks and mortar strategy because it is driving more customers to the stores. They're filling a big basket online to collect, when they come into store they're then adding a second basket," he said.

"I'd like to think that the next stage of communication around click & collect is that we're looking to expand that trial into more stores, maybe even more markets."

Marchant reiterated that the economics of home delivery still did not make sense for Primark given its low average selling price and the costs of fulfilment.

Primark, owned by Associated British Foods, currently trades from over 400 stores across 16 countries in Europe and the United States. It is targeting 530 stores by the end of 2026.

Marchant said ultimately Primark wanted to be in additional continents.

"Why wouldn't Primark be a proposition that would appeal to consumers in ... South East Asia, or the Middle East, or India, South America, Central America," he said. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)