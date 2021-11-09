Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Associated British Foods Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Foods Plans More Than 130 New Primark Stores in Next Five Years -- 2nd Update

11/09/2021 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Associated British Foods PLC said on Tuesday that it will accelerate the expansion of its Primark clothing chain in the U.S. and Europe and that it has enough stock to cover the important Christmas trading period.

The British conglomerate expects to grow its retail-store estate from the 398 sites it had in September to 530 over the next five years.

The company plans to increase its selling space by 0.5 million square feet in the current fiscal year, with eleven store openings confirmed, mostly in Europe. ABF said it also sees considerable growth potential in the U.S.

"This financial year we are committed to opening a store on Jamaica Avenue, Queens and have already signed four further leases to expand our reach in the greater New York area and a lease for a store in Tyson's Corner, Washington," it said.

The group had 13 Primark stores in the U.S. as at Sept. 18, up from nine a year earlier.

ABF disclosed its plans as the company reported higher profits for the fiscal year ended Sept. 18, as Primark earnings rose, and declared a special dividend alongside the ordinary payment.

ABF--which also houses the Twinings tea, Ovaltine and Patak's brands in its grocery portfolio--made a pretax profit of 725 million pounds ($983.4 million) in fiscal 2021, up from GBP686 million a year earlier. Revenue was broadly flat at GBP13.88 billion.

Adjusted operating profit fell 1% to GBP1.01 billion. Primark's adjusted operating profit was up 15% at GBP415 million. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said that earnings for the entire group and for the Primark business were better than expected.

Shares at 0950 GMT were up 6.2% at 1,974 pence.

AB Foods said that it expects Primark trading to continue to improve, with sales recovering at least the GBP2 billion lost due to store closures in the last fiscal year, which should lead to Primark's adjusted operating margin rising above 10%.

The FTSE 100 group warned that the retail unit is seeing supply-chain issues and raw material and labor inflation, but it expects this to be broadly mitigated by currency gains arising from a weaker U.S. dollar. ABF added that it is working to offset these impacts through cost savings and that its food businesses will implement price increases where necessary. The company said that supply chain disruption is causing limited availability on some lines, but inventories provide enough stock cover for the Christmas period.

"Taking these factors into account, we expect significant progress, at both the half and full year, in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the group," it said.

The company declared a final dividend of 20.5 pence a share and a special dividend of 13.8 pence, bringing combined full-year payments to 40.5 pence. The special distribution is in connection with a new capital cash allocation policy which is based on the group's strong balance sheet and confidence in the future, ABF said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-21 0512ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 6.67% 1984.68 Delayed Quote.-17.91%
All news about ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
05:17aPrimark owner, Rolls-Royce support UK bluechip shares
RE
05:12aAB Foods Plans More Than 130 New Primark Stores in Next Five Years -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:03aFTSE 100 Edges Up; AB Foods, Rolls-Royce, Housebuilders Lead Gains
DJ
04:47aAssociated British Foods Banks on Primark to Drive 'Significant Progress' in 2022 Earni..
MT
04:42aAB Foods forecasts $2.7 billion Primark bounce back
RE
04:41aGilts Unlikely to Fall in Value in Coming Months
DJ
03:56aPrimark well stocked for Christmas and won't raise prices -finance chief
RE
03:24aAB Foods Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Profit Rise With Primark Growth; Declares Special Div..
DJ
03:14aCorrection to AB Foods Earnings Article
DJ
03:06aABF Posts Slightly Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Year 2021 Results -- Market Talk
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 916 M 18 924 M 18 924 M
Net income 2021 546 M 743 M 743 M
Net Debt 2021 1 596 M 2 171 M 2 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 14 682 M 19 907 M 19 966 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 858,50 GBX
Average target price 2 485,56 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-17.91%19 907
NESTLÉ S.A.17.21%367 835
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.83%86 321
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.88%56 161
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.33%45 580
DANONE5.38%42 734