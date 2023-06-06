AB Foods to boost agri-food unit with $60 mln bolt-on

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods
, the owner of Primark and major sugar, foods and
ingredients businesses, said it would buy dairy technology
company National Milk Records for 48 million pounds
($59.7 million) to boost its agri-food unit.
While it is best known for the value fashion retailer
Primark which makes up almost half of its 17 billion pounds of
revenue, AB Foods is also one of the largest UK food producers
and operates one of the country's biggest animal feed
businesses.
AB Foods said on Tuesday that NMR's expertise in the dairy
industry would help grow its agriculture business, adding data
and technology platforms which help farmers become more
profitable, initially in Britain.
"NMR is a high-quality business which is extremely
complementary and additive to our dairy strategy and offering to
the dairy industry," said Jose Nobre, head of AB Foods' AB Agri
unit.
NMR's board has recommended ABF's 215 pence per share
cash offer and AB Foods said in its statement that it had
already received backing for the deal from investors holding
about 69% of shares, close to the 75% threshold needed to
approve the deal.
The deal is expected to be completed during the third
quarter.
($1 = 0.8035 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and James
Davey)