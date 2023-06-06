Advanced search
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:12:55 2023-06-06 am EDT
1838.25 GBX   -0.20%
02:50aBAT's 'glo' doesn't; ABF buys National Milk Records
AN
02:42aAB Foods to boost agri-food unit with $60 mln bolt-on
RE
02:35aAssociated British Foods to Buy National Milk Records Under GBP48 Million Scheme
MT
AB Foods to boost agri-food unit with $60 mln bolt-on

06/06/2023 | 02:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The retail store Primark in Birmingham, Britain reopens its doors after a third lockdown imposed in early January due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods , the owner of Primark and major sugar, foods and ingredients businesses, said it would buy dairy technology company National Milk Records for 48 million pounds ($59.7 million) to boost its agri-food unit.

While it is best known for the value fashion retailer Primark which makes up almost half of its 17 billion pounds of revenue, AB Foods is also one of the largest UK food producers and operates one of the country's biggest animal feed businesses.

AB Foods said on Tuesday that NMR's expertise in the dairy industry would help grow its agriculture business, adding data and technology platforms which help farmers become more profitable, initially in Britain.

"NMR is a high-quality business which is extremely complementary and additive to our dairy strategy and offering to the dairy industry," said Jose Nobre, head of AB Foods' AB Agri unit.

NMR's board has recommended ABF's 215 pence per share cash offer and AB Foods said in its statement that it had already received backing for the deal from investors holding about 69% of shares, close to the 75% threshold needed to approve the deal.

The deal is expected to be completed during the third quarter. ($1 = 0.8035 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and James Davey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -1.47% 1842 Delayed Quote.16.88%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -1.05% 121.2604 Real-time Quote.-13.18%
Financials
Sales 2023 19 575 M 24 312 M 24 312 M
Net income 2023 1 006 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net Debt 2023 2 205 M 2 739 M 2 739 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 14 235 M 17 679 M 17 679 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 842,00 GBX
Average target price 2 122,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer
Eoin Philip Tonge Finance Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Reid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC16.88%17 679
NESTLÉ S.A.1.53%320 283
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.46%101 172
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.67%53 037
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.98%50 066
KRAFT HEINZ-5.40%46 709
