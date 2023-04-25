Advanced search
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:23 2023-04-25 am EDT
1984.00 GBX   -4.15%
After existential crisis, Primark broadens ranges and targets U.S

04/25/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman carries Primark shopping bags on Oxford Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - In April 2020, budget fashion chain Primark was on its knees, unable to sell hundreds of millions of pounds of stock with its entire store network shut in COVID-19 lockdowns and no online capability.

Fast forward three years and the retailer, unlike several former competitors, is starting to thrive again, having navigated the turbulence of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and now appealing to cash-strapped customers with its value offer and breadth of product range.

And unlike most clothing retailers it is accelerating expansion, with an eye on the long-term prize of a much bigger presence in the United States.

"When we were shut that was an existential threat to us but we were also being told that we'd never recover," George Weston, CEO of Primark's parent Associated British Foods, said on Tuesday. "But we recovered our prior value (UK) market share last year and this year we've established new record levels."

The company has broadened its product range to higher priced items, Weston told Reuters in an interview.

"We're attracting a new sort of customer," he said, noting Primark has also benefited from the demise of rivals Debenhams and Arcadia.

It has seen a positive reaction to its spring and summer ranges but remains cautious that still accelerating living costs and higher interest rates will pare sales growth.

Primark currently trades from 418 stores in 15 countries.

It is targeting 530 stores by 2026, accelerating growth in the major markets of the U.S., France, Italy and Iberia and restructuring its German business. Thirteen new stores were opened in the first half.

On Tuesday, Primark said it would expand into the southern U.S. states, including Texas, served by a new warehouse in Jacksonville, Florida.

The company is confident its model can succeed in a U.S. market that has been a graveyard for some of Britain's biggest retailers, including Marks & Spencer and Tesco.

Its five-year plan will take Primark from 16 U.S. stores currently to about 60 stores by September 2026.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -4.15% 1984 Delayed Quote.31.35%
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. -1.82% 0.27 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC -0.09% 164.5 Delayed Quote.33.54%
TESCO PLC 0.07% 278.3 Delayed Quote.24.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.25% 81.6736 Delayed Quote.13.72%
Financials
Sales 2023 19 448 M 24 216 M 24 216 M
Net income 2023 982 M 1 222 M 1 222 M
Net Debt 2023 2 088 M 2 600 M 2 600 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 16 068 M 20 008 M 20 008 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 070,00 GBX
Average target price 2 084,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer
Eoin Philip Tonge Finance Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC31.35%20 008
NESTLÉ S.A.7.02%344 061
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.74%97 888
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.64%53 325
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.50%51 464
KRAFT HEINZ-3.76%48 074
